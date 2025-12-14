Elder Abuse on the 50-Yard Line: Confused Biden Escapes His Handlers, Invades Eagles...
CNN’s Dana Bash Assists Dem Chris Murphy in Blaming Trump for Brown University Mass Shooting

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrats are rushing to cable ‘news’ and online to blame President Donald Trump and your Second Amendment right to bear arms for another shooting at a gun-free campus in a state with strict gun laws. An unidentified man shot and killed two people and injured several others at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday night. Without knowing anything about the shooter or his motives, Democrat Chris Murphy sat with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday to blame Trump.

Advertisement

Oh, and Bash lived up to her name by helping him out. (WATCH)

Lying is all this Democrat does.

Bash is no better. She amplified his lies and nonsense.

That’s why Bash is there.

While the shooting was happening at Brown, another deadly mass shooting was taking place in Australia. You know, the country where most of the populace has been disarmed. Was that Trump’s fault, too?

What’s yet another lie to Democrats? Just throw one more on the pile.

It seems some posters are still mistaking Bash for a journalist.

Democrats, through their daily rhetoric, have created this violent atmosphere in which antisemitism is tolerated on college campuses, leftists are comfortable attacking immigration officials, and a would-be assassin almost murdered a Republican presidential candidate. And here’s Murphy and Bash blaming Trump. Simply incredible.

