CNN’s Dana Bash Assists Dem Chris Murphy in Blaming Trump for Brown University Mass Shooting

Democrats are rushing to cable ‘news’ and online to blame President Donald Trump and your Second Amendment right to bear arms for another shooting at a gun-free campus in a state with strict gun laws. An unidentified man shot and killed two people and injured several others at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday night. Without knowing anything about the shooter or his motives, Democrat Chris Murphy sat with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday to blame Trump.

Oh, and Bash lived up to her name by helping him out. (WATCH)

Chris Murphy goes after Trump for Brown University shoot*ng:



“Donald Trump has been engaged in a dizzying campaign to increase violence in this country."



Dana Bash provides an assist to Murphy for his garbage rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/pGrOEpQIOI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 14, 2025

This guy is pathetic. He calls republicans every name in the book and then blames Trump. — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) December 14, 2025

That’s his entire playbook. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 14, 2025

Lying is all this Democrat does.

Bash is no better. She amplified his lies and nonsense.

Wow, Senator. Those are very strong words there blaming Trump. Can you repeat everything again in case anyone missed it? pic.twitter.com/80EEJ5wDZp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 14, 2025

They only lie. And then lie more.

Hypocrites all. — Jak (@Julie8xx3) December 14, 2025

That’s why Bash is there.

While the shooting was happening at Brown, another deadly mass shooting was taking place in Australia. You know, the country where most of the populace has been disarmed. Was that Trump’s fault, too?

Australia has some of the most strict gun laws in the world, but surely the shooting there is Trump’s fault too somehow. Does anyone know anything dems stand for other than Trump bad still? Seems like they might want to figure that out before the midterms. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) December 14, 2025

While the killers were slaughtering people,the 4 police on scene would not even shoot back,get your own guns to protect yourself. — Ernie (@Ernie1585541) December 14, 2025

Yep, surprised he didn’t work in a 'Blame Trump' for Australia as well — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 14, 2025

What’s yet another lie to Democrats? Just throw one more on the pile.

It seems some posters are still mistaking Bash for a journalist.

“Can you provide the evidence for your claims?” You would think a journalist would ask that simple question, but apparently Dana Bash never went through that course in the CIA’s…er I mean…journalism school. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 14, 2025

Absolutely disgraceful. The violence, and incitement, is leftist.



When you spend 24/7 saying that anyone you don’t like is a “N*zi”, “kidnapping citizens” and “stealing your rights”; and all you don’t like is “fascist tyranny”, including enforcing the law- it begets violence. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 14, 2025

Democrats, through their daily rhetoric, have created this violent atmosphere in which antisemitism is tolerated on college campuses, leftists are comfortable attacking immigration officials, and a would-be assassin almost murdered a Republican presidential candidate. And here’s Murphy and Bash blaming Trump. Simply incredible.

