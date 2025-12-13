Freed Illegal Alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia Sounds Like He’s Giving Democrat Party Campaign Speeches

Democrats and their activist judges continue doing everything they can to keep illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia from being deported. An activist federal judge just issued an order blocking immigration officials from taking Abrego Garcia back into custody. The lengths Democrats have gone to keep this illegal alien in our country have become so absurd that people are now joking that he’ll be running for office soon.

It sounds like he’s already giving campaign speeches. (WATCH)

Abrego-Garcia sounds like a Democrat giving a campaign speech.



Have they recruited him to run for office yet? pic.twitter.com/3gnN3x4jtT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2025

He’s been in our country for over a dozen years and still hasn’t learned English. Amazing.

Commenters say he needs to can the campaign speeches and instead focus on Zoom calls from a foreign land.

His next speech should be from a remote island.



This guy is like a boomerang, or a noxious weed. Just when you think he’s gone, boom, back again. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 13, 2025

How much freakin taxpayer money are we on the hook for at this point dealing with this criminal? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2025

Way too much.



It’s both frustrating and embarrassing.@StephenM made it clear: Kilmar has no legal path to staying in the United States. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 13, 2025

Such a waste of resources for a political stunt. — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) December 13, 2025

You know Democrats have burned millions on the altar to this illegal alien, just like all the others.

He might as well be a DNC employee at this point since he’s essentially on the ‘payroll.’

The Democrat party will likely recruit him to become a spokesperson. Just wait for it. — MT Cicero (@InDeo_Speramus) December 13, 2025

Wouldn’t entirely rule it out. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2025

Maryland Man that doesn’t speak a lick of English. Deport him already. — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoanieD56266) December 13, 2025

He can do Latinx community outreach.

He’s an illegal alien and is barred from running for state or federal office, but posters jokingly imagine what Democrats would do with him if he could.

The Left would vote for this guy without any hesitation — Zeeko Jr (@ZeekoJr) December 13, 2025

The Hypocridiot Dimocrats will make up an office… The POS — M.J. (@2bwah) December 13, 2025

He’ll be mayor of Baltimore next 🤦🏻‍♀️ — @Gypsy I’m Grambo (@Gypsy95261802) December 13, 2025

Im surprised they haven’t nominated him for a senate seat. — GV (@LongHuntin) December 13, 2025

That’s their next move. All part of their playbook. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 13, 2025

He’ll be on the View next. — ToxicMale (@ToxicMaleUSA) December 13, 2025

He’ll have to come out as trans to do that. It’s only a matter of time before Whoopi Goldberg welcomes The View’s newest panel member, Kilmara.

