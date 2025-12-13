Dems Will Award Reuters Major Loyalty Points for Pushing Their Redacted Trump Pic...
Freed Illegal Alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia Sounds Like He’s Giving Democrat Party Campaign Speeches

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on December 13, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Democrats and their activist judges continue doing everything they can to keep illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia from being deported. An activist federal judge just issued an order blocking immigration officials from taking Abrego Garcia back into custody. The lengths Democrats have gone to keep this illegal alien in our country have become so absurd that people are now joking that he’ll be running for office soon.

It sounds like he’s already giving campaign speeches. (WATCH)

He’s been in our country for over a dozen years and still hasn’t learned English. Amazing.

Commenters say he needs to can the campaign speeches and instead focus on Zoom calls from a foreign land.

You know Democrats have burned millions on the altar to this illegal alien, just like all the others.

He might as well be a DNC employee at this point since he’s essentially on the ‘payroll.’

He can do Latinx community outreach.

He’s an illegal alien and is barred from running for state or federal office, but posters jokingly imagine what Democrats would do with him if he could.

He’ll have to come out as trans to do that. It’s only a matter of time before Whoopi Goldberg welcomes The View’s newest panel member, Kilmara.

