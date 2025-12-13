Jasmine Crockett Claims She Gets the Struggles of Farmers and Ranchers, Knows the Smell of Paper Plants

Last week, Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett launched her campaign to win her party’s senatorial nomination. As expected, she’s already dropping some hilarious whoppers in her ubiquitous TV spots and campaign stops. She recently claimed she’s got her long fingernails on the pulse of farmers and ranchers. Sure you do, Jazzy.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett on why she can get conservative-leaning independents in Texas:



“Vote for somebody that understands the struggle of the farmer and the rancher, what it is to live in rural Texas."



"I know what it is to wake up and smell the paper plants." pic.twitter.com/MKQJQoO6WG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2025

Translation: reheated clichés from a politician who’s never lived the struggle she’s selling. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 13, 2025

She fancies herself a candidate for everyone.

That belief has led her to adopt whatever persona she needs in the moment to rope in gullible voters.

She’s like a chameleon.



One day she’s “hood”, next day she’s “upper crust”, and she’s “rural ranch” in a pinch.



Who IS Jasmin Crockett? 🤔 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 13, 2025

She does the same thing that a lot of Democrats do it depends on their audience just like Newsom. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) December 13, 2025

Has she pulled out the hot sauce yet? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 13, 2025

She’ll be wearing cowboy hats, boots, and speaking at Future Farmers of America events before you know it.

But who is Crockett really? Commenters have a few thoughts.

Just another crazy big mouth! — debbie king (@debbieking31292) December 13, 2025

She is a liar, that’s who! — Cindy (@cindy_will54556) December 13, 2025

A fraud — Cheryl Vaughn (@CherylV6659) December 13, 2025

She’s a racist grifter — Mari 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@Mapletree67) December 13, 2025

Guys, you’re all right. She’s those things and much more.

Posters are laughing because the Jasmine Crockett below is the one we had earlier this year. (WATCH)

I’m dying. Same lady just a few months ago:



“The fact is ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now. You not!”pic.twitter.com/eXDF4wU8TS — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) December 13, 2025

I’d like to hear her explain the economics of a farm or a paper plant. — Howard (@Bossmustangfan) December 13, 2025

This is the kind of stuff that makes my head hurt. She's delusional. She has no idea. And she thinks what she's shoveling makes sense. Ow, ow, ow. My head hurts. — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) December 13, 2025

The image pivot to try to make her palatable to the white rural vote is going to certainly going to be….interesting — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 13, 2025

It’s going to be so awkward. We are in for some of the dumbest campaign trail nonsense we have ever seen, thanks to Crockett.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about unhinged Democrat politicians like Jasmine Crockett.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.