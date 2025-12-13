VIP
Jasmine Crockett Claims She Gets the Struggles of Farmers and Ranchers, Knows the Smell of Paper Plants

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 13, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

Last week, Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett launched her campaign to win her party’s senatorial nomination. As expected, she’s already dropping some hilarious whoppers in her ubiquitous TV spots and campaign stops. She recently claimed she’s got her long fingernails on the pulse of farmers and ranchers. Sure you do, Jazzy.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

She fancies herself a candidate for everyone.

That belief has led her to adopt whatever persona she needs in the moment to rope in gullible voters.

She’ll be wearing cowboy hats, boots, and speaking at Future Farmers of America events before you know it.

But who is Crockett really? Commenters have a few thoughts.

Guys, you’re all right. She’s those things and much more.

Posters are laughing because the Jasmine Crockett below is the one we had earlier this year. (WATCH)

It’s going to be so awkward. We are in for some of the dumbest campaign trail nonsense we have ever seen, thanks to Crockett.

