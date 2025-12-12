Governor Tim Walz Is Asked About Responsibility for Somali Fraud Scandal and Pivots to ‘White Men’

The Minnesota Somali fraud scandal is only going to get worse for Governor Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats. On Friday, a reporter asked Walz if he thought Somali community leaders should hold their community accountable for the stolen billions. Walz, of course, invoked ‘white men.’

Question: Do you want to hear more from Somali leaders about holding their community accountable?



Walz: Let me tell you about how bad white men are. pic.twitter.com/kUccVJnYvQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

Even to this day the man is allergic to responsibility. — MakewiEatsSpam (@MakewiEatsSpam) December 12, 2025

His intelligence allergies are even worse.

Commenters say blaming white people in general is wrong when we know the specific white man who bears some of the responsibility.

Well, Walz is white, and he's a criminal, so he's not 100% wrong. Those poor "secondary" victims. SMH. Walz would have us believe it was a bunch of white men who signed up all the Somalis and committed billions of dollars in fraud. The fact that "only 80 or so" committed that much fraud is almost unbelievable. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 12, 2025

He just can’t- he can’t say the truth. I have a feeling it’s because Tim and his family have made quite a bit of money the last few years of Somali’s.



He falls back to the old far left tactic blame the White man — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 12, 2025

“Lights, Camera, Action”

Play victim

More transparent by the day! — Super Dave (@supercigardave) December 12, 2025

He better be held accountable!! It’s him, he is the “white men” PERIOD. — Robin Sword (@RobinHughey2) December 12, 2025

He’s not doing himself any favors.

Posters would love for Democrats to care about Americans for a change.

Law-abiding citizens come first. Period. — 🇺🇸SuperBasedInCali🇺🇸 (@SuperBasedInCa) December 12, 2025

Tim Walz panicking is good news for Americans. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

On the plus side, any chance of his political career now stretching beyond Minnesota is effectively over.

Commenters still shudder at what could have been.

Almost VP.



'Almost' by the grace of God. — MJ (@msmarcijoy) December 12, 2025

Trump was 100% right. Walz is a retard of epic proportions. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

President Donald Trump should insist on putting on his ‘Trump was right about everything’ hat whenever he is asked about Walz.

