Governor Tim Walz Is Asked About Responsibility for Somali Fraud Scandal and Pivots to ‘White Men’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on December 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Minnesota Somali fraud scandal is only going to get worse for Governor Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats. On Friday, a reporter asked Walz if he thought Somali community leaders should hold their community accountable for the stolen billions. Walz, of course, invoked ‘white men.’

Amazing. (WATCH)

His intelligence allergies are even worse.

Commenters say blaming white people in general is wrong when we know the specific white man who bears some of the responsibility.

Well, Walz is white, and he's a criminal, so he's not 100% wrong. Those poor "secondary" victims. SMH.

Walz would have us believe it was a bunch of white men who signed up all the Somalis and committed billions of dollars in fraud.

The fact that "only 80 or so" committed that much fraud is almost unbelievable.

— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 12, 2025

He’s not doing himself any favors.

Posters would love for Democrats to care about Americans for a change.

On the plus side, any chance of his political career now stretching beyond Minnesota is effectively over.

Commenters still shudder at what could have been.

President Donald Trump should insist on putting on his ‘Trump was right about everything’ hat whenever he is asked about Walz.

