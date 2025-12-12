Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Impose ‘Ethics Guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices If Elected Senator

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is laughably claiming she’s on an ethical mission in her quest to be a Texas Senator. On Thursday, she went on Joy Reid’s podcast to proclaim that if she gets to the U.S. Senate, she wants to force ‘ethical guidelines’ on the Justices of the Supreme Court. Oh, it gets better. She wants to bring the Justices into the U.S. Senate for a little ‘conversation.’
Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)
Jasmine Crockett tells Joy Reid that she wants to be in the Senate to impose 'ethical guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025
“It is literally that we just are bringing them in and we are going to like have a little conversation with the Justices." pic.twitter.com/5URrTcJOUR
She's so ridiculous.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 12, 2025
She is. But, she echoes what they want to do (and will do), as brain-wormed and pathetic as the delivery is.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025
Make no mistake, she is the modern Democrat Party.
The U.S. Senate does have significant oversight over the Supreme Court. But posters say that doesn't involve Justices being lectured to.
I guess I missed the part of the Constitution where the Senate can drag the SCOTUS Justices in to lecture them.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 11, 2025
Did you catch her sound bite about “expanding the court”?
Our Useless GOP will regret not doing more to solidify Trump’s agenda when they had the chance.
She said it... Democrats want to expand the Supreme court if they get enough control.— 'Unacceptable views': Rummaging Globalism (@RGlobalism) December 12, 2025
Crockett admits Democrats want to ‘chat’ with Justices while plotting to pack the bench—when conversation doesn’t work, their backup plan is to rewrite the rules until the Court bends to their will.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 12, 2025
Yep, I caught it. They’ll do it.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025
Expanding the Supreme Court and stacking it with leftist Justices has been a Democrat Party white whale for years.
Commenters can’t stop laughing at the idea of Jasmine Crockett lecturing Clarence Thomas.
🤣🤣🤣🤣can you imagine her having a "conversation" with Clarence Thomas.— Jeff LeSuer (@JeffLesuer) December 12, 2025
Justices being told Jasmine wants to bring them in for a ‘little conversation’ pic.twitter.com/2VweLolglG— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025
FFS 🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/02reYzDnK6— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 11, 2025
Please televise this ‘conversation’! 🤣— Don’t Fence Me In (@GeronBabe) December 12, 2025
Thomas would stare Crockett down. Ketanji Brown Jackson would love her.
Posters recognize that Crockett is the last person who should be lecturing anyone about ethics. (WATCH)
In her own words: pic.twitter.com/nd1ePYgkvW— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025
Her "ethics." pic.twitter.com/ZzaekRSkew— Isaac (@IcedViews) December 11, 2025
She's talking to the right audience; Joy Reid is all over this ridiculous idea.— PJD (@PJDGRACE55) December 12, 2025
That's hilarious coming from two women who have absolutely no external codes or internal compass.— TS Nelson (@TanyaNe00441025) December 11, 2025
I’ve never seen two people with less ethics!— Roseanna Waller (@rwaller73) December 12, 2025
Hopefully, Crockett’s chances of becoming a U.S. Senator remain just like Joy Reid’s podcast - stuck in the basement.
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about unhinged Democrat politicians like Jasmine Crockett.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member