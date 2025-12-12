Gov. Wes Moore’s Doctoral Thesis Is Missing and No One Can Find It
Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Impose ‘Ethics Guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices If Elected Senator

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is laughably claiming she’s on an ethical mission in her quest to be a Texas Senator. On Thursday, she went on Joy Reid’s podcast to proclaim that if she gets to the U.S. Senate, she wants to force ‘ethical guidelines’ on the Justices of the Supreme Court. Oh, it gets better. She wants to bring the Justices into the U.S. Senate for a little ‘conversation.’

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Make no mistake, she is the modern Democrat Party.

The U.S. Senate does have significant oversight over the Supreme Court. But posters say that doesn't involve Justices being lectured to.

Expanding the Supreme Court and stacking it with leftist Justices has been a Democrat Party white whale for years.

Commenters can’t stop laughing at the idea of Jasmine Crockett lecturing Clarence Thomas.

Thomas would stare Crockett down. Ketanji Brown Jackson would love her.

Posters recognize that Crockett is the last person who should be lecturing anyone about ethics. (WATCH)

Hopefully, Crockett’s chances of becoming a U.S. Senator remain just like Joy Reid’s podcast - stuck in the basement.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about unhinged Democrat politicians like Jasmine Crockett. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

