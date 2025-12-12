Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Impose ‘Ethics Guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices If Elected Senator

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is laughably claiming she’s on an ethical mission in her quest to be a Texas Senator. On Thursday, she went on Joy Reid’s podcast to proclaim that if she gets to the U.S. Senate, she wants to force ‘ethical guidelines’ on the Justices of the Supreme Court. Oh, it gets better. She wants to bring the Justices into the U.S. Senate for a little ‘conversation.’

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett tells Joy Reid that she wants to be in the Senate to impose 'ethical guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices:



“It is literally that we just are bringing them in and we are going to like have a little conversation with the Justices." pic.twitter.com/5URrTcJOUR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025

She's so ridiculous. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 12, 2025

She is. But, she echoes what they want to do (and will do), as brain-wormed and pathetic as the delivery is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

Make no mistake, she is the modern Democrat Party.

The U.S. Senate does have significant oversight over the Supreme Court. But posters say that doesn't involve Justices being lectured to.

I guess I missed the part of the Constitution where the Senate can drag the SCOTUS Justices in to lecture them.



Did you catch her sound bite about “expanding the court”?



Our Useless GOP will regret not doing more to solidify Trump’s agenda when they had the chance. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 11, 2025

She said it... Democrats want to expand the Supreme court if they get enough control. — 'Unacceptable views': Rummaging Globalism (@RGlobalism) December 12, 2025

Crockett admits Democrats want to ‘chat’ with Justices while plotting to pack the bench—when conversation doesn’t work, their backup plan is to rewrite the rules until the Court bends to their will. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 12, 2025

Yep, I caught it. They’ll do it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025

Expanding the Supreme Court and stacking it with leftist Justices has been a Democrat Party white whale for years.

Commenters can’t stop laughing at the idea of Jasmine Crockett lecturing Clarence Thomas.

🤣🤣🤣🤣can you imagine her having a "conversation" with Clarence Thomas. — Jeff LeSuer (@JeffLesuer) December 12, 2025

Justices being told Jasmine wants to bring them in for a ‘little conversation’ pic.twitter.com/2VweLolglG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025

Please televise this ‘conversation’! 🤣 — Don’t Fence Me In (@GeronBabe) December 12, 2025

Thomas would stare Crockett down. Ketanji Brown Jackson would love her.

Posters recognize that Crockett is the last person who should be lecturing anyone about ethics. (WATCH)

In her own words: pic.twitter.com/nd1ePYgkvW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2025

She's talking to the right audience; Joy Reid is all over this ridiculous idea. — PJD (@PJDGRACE55) December 12, 2025

That's hilarious coming from two women who have absolutely no external codes or internal compass. — TS Nelson (@TanyaNe00441025) December 11, 2025

I’ve never seen two people with less ethics! — Roseanna Waller (@rwaller73) December 12, 2025

Hopefully, Crockett’s chances of becoming a U.S. Senator remain just like Joy Reid’s podcast - stuck in the basement.

