Dem Sydney Kamlager-Dove Defends Unvetted Afghan Refugees in Wake of National Guard Shooting

Former President Joe Biden brought more than 230,000 Afghan refugees into the U.S. during his term. One of these refugees shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., in November, killing one. In the wake of that tragedy, it’s become clear that many of these Afghans were not properly vetted. President Donald Trump has taken several actions to undo the damage done by Biden. Expectedly, Democrats are fighting for the Afghans at the expense of Americans’ safety.
Here’s Democrat Sydney Kamlager-Dove doing exactly that on the floor of the House. (WATCH)
Dem Rep Kamlager-Dove (CA) goes on tirade about deporting Afghans — says Trump ‘weaponization’ of DC National Guard shoot*ng is ‘repugnant.'— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025
Democrats are more visibly angry over the idea of deportations than they were over the actual shoot*ng. pic.twitter.com/rGTf2RHUB6
Posters say Kamlager-Dove essentially speaks for her entire party, which is frightening.
Anyone seeing this in another country should understand that the scary part is not that she exists, the scary part is that there is an entire party like her.— Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) December 10, 2025
Millions and millions that don’t want a single deportation. Not one.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025
Their long-term political viability depends on it.
As with illegal aliens, Democrats are elevating Afghan refugees above Americans. They also don’t want any of them to be deported, no matter how dangerous they are.
And similarly, Democrats see them as their future voters.
Look at them panicking because he’s sending their illegal voter block away. Bye bye.— Good vs Evil. I choose GOD. (@Rightinthemid10) December 11, 2025
Because Trump is deporting their voter base that’s the reason why they got their dirty panties in a twist. pic.twitter.com/MNqPi5uh7m— Ron Bowen (@RSBowenJr) December 10, 2025
If they can’t win the votes of Americans, they’ll just import others to replace them.
Posters say we can add Afghan refugees to the growing list of dangerous non-Americans who have stolen the hearts of Democrats.
Because of their Trump hatred, they support Afghan terrorists, Venezuela drug cartels, and illegal aliens that include murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and drunk drivers. Disgusting— Austere Religious Schwalbe: The Me-262 (@MikeTInnes) December 11, 2025
Democrats have become extremely vile degenerates.— Master Jeff K (@MasterJeffK) December 11, 2025
Anti American to the point of no return.
Any country but the US. That’s the Democrat platform.— YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) December 10, 2025
What's it going to take for democrat voters to wise up to the fact that democrats do not care about them? Democrats only care about illegal aliens.— Arizona Nancy ❤️🌵🌴🎄❤️ (@ArizonaNancy77) December 11, 2025
We’ve been asking that same question for a long time.
