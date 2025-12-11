Dem Sydney Kamlager-Dove Defends Unvetted Afghan Refugees in Wake of National Guard Shooting

Former President Joe Biden brought more than 230,000 Afghan refugees into the U.S. during his term. One of these refugees shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., in November, killing one. In the wake of that tragedy, it’s become clear that many of these Afghans were not properly vetted. President Donald Trump has taken several actions to undo the damage done by Biden. Expectedly, Democrats are fighting for the Afghans at the expense of Americans’ safety.

Here’s Democrat Sydney Kamlager-Dove doing exactly that on the floor of the House. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Kamlager-Dove (CA) goes on tirade about deporting Afghans — says Trump ‘weaponization’ of DC National Guard shoot*ng is ‘repugnant.'



Democrats are more visibly angry over the idea of deportations than they were over the actual shoot*ng. pic.twitter.com/rGTf2RHUB6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

Posters say Kamlager-Dove essentially speaks for her entire party, which is frightening.

Anyone seeing this in another country should understand that the scary part is not that she exists, the scary part is that there is an entire party like her. — Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) December 10, 2025

Millions and millions that don’t want a single deportation. Not one.



Their long-term political viability depends on it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

As with illegal aliens, Democrats are elevating Afghan refugees above Americans. They also don’t want any of them to be deported, no matter how dangerous they are.

And similarly, Democrats see them as their future voters.

If they can’t win the votes of Americans, they’ll just import others to replace them.

Posters say we can add Afghan refugees to the growing list of dangerous non-Americans who have stolen the hearts of Democrats.

We’ve been asking that same question for a long time.

