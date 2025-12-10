Political Prey: Elon Musk Says Charlie Kirk’s Murder Means He Can’t Risk Going Out in General Public

Dem Jasmine Crockett Cluelessly Says Zohran Mamdani’s Big Apple Win Shows She Can...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:53 AM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Elon Musk says the assassination of Charlie Kirk has hugely affected his daily life. He says he can no longer risk being in the general public because his political enemies have painted a target on him. He says letting his guard down, even briefly, could mean the sudden end of his life.

Here’s more. (READ)

@elonmusk: Charlie Kirk’s assassination has underscored why he can’t risk doing things with the general public:

"It's not that I don't want to. I simply can’t."

"It's only reinforced the severity of the situation where life is on hardcore mode. You make one mistake and you're dead, and it only takes one."

"One mistake."

Musk explains what one mistake could lead to. (WATCH)

That’s the sad truth.

The assassination of Kirk and the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump show that radicals have no qualms about murdering those they disagree with politically.

Democrats continue to encourage deadly violence through the rhetoric they employ.

Posters correctly predict how leftists will respond to Musk’s concern for his life.

‘Stop forcing us to kill you!’

Posters say the security costs for someone as high-profile as Musk must be astronomical. He can afford it, but it’s no way to live.

And Democrats keep it alive by feeding it with lies and deadly rhetoric. They’ll never stop, as the murder of Kirk and the near-assassination of Trump prove.

