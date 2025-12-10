Bernie Sanders Says Jasmine Crockett’s ‘Progressive’ Politics Could Make Texas a Truly 'Red’ State

Crusty socialist Bernie Sanders says Democrat Senator-hopeful Jasmine Crockett could turn Texas into a different kind of ‘red state.’ He believes the Lone Star State should be one of the country’s most progressive (aka socialist) ones.

Here he is with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

Collins: “Do you think Democrats could actually win a Senate seat in Texas?



Bernie: “Texas should be one of the most progressive states in America." pic.twitter.com/PQZr3R0b6i — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

Bernie is another James Carville … an old geezer that is out of touch with reality. — Mike (@Browne24M) December 10, 2025

Once again, Bernie has no idea what he’s talking about. — we’ve reached a turning point (@Pershing56thFA) December 10, 2025

So, a day that ends in ‘y.’

Commenters say that Sanders has been filling the airwaves with his nonsense for so many years that they can still hear him on ‘mute.’

What’s sad is, even with my volume turned down completely, I can hear his annoying millionaire Communist voice in my head. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 10, 2025

after three decades, it’s engrained into the American consciousness 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2025

So what you're saying is that Bernie is on LSD. Got it, lol — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) December 10, 2025

Looks like Collins may split that psychedelic sugar cube with Bernie.

Posters say Sanders is trapped in the past. Who the Democrat Party prioritizes has drastically changed over the last 30 years.

"It's a working class state"

Precisely why it's not blue.

Poor Bernie is stuck in 1996 and thinks the Democrats are still the party of the working class. Nope, they're the party of rich liberals. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 10, 2025

Bernie dreams of turning Texas into a progressive stronghold, but the Lone Star State has spent decades rejecting his brand of politics—proof the Left still doesn’t understand the culture or values that keep Texas red. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 10, 2025

I'm thrilled Jazzy will bring in about $20 million of Dem money into Texas, taking it from other places where the person may have a chance to win, while she has zero chance.

- She won't get anywhere near Beto's numbers. — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) December 10, 2025

Crockett and her influx of cash will stimulate the economy. Her schtick will stimulate voters’ funny bones. But her out-of-touch socialist ideas won’t stimulate voters to put her in the U.S. Senate. Wrong again, Bernie.

