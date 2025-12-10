Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted...
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts John Pavlovitz for Repugnant Erika Kirk Post
Pete Hegseth Posted a Cartoon That Best Sums Up Why the Dems Are...
Numbing Numbers: JD Vance Wants to End the Viral ‘6,7’ Trend After Hearing...
Katie Britt Discusses Child Suicide — Aaron Rupar Demands She Smile More, Gets...
Bill Gates’ Climate Narrative CRACKS — And Jasmine Crockett Proves Our Education Crisis...
Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar Crumbling Under Somali Fraud Investigation Developments
Atlantic’s James Surowiecki Defends 'Lightly Pushing' ICE Agents — Internet: 'Don’t Touch...
Jasmine Crockett Tells Jake Tapper the Exact Quote He Read About Latino Trump...
VIP
It's Worth Exposing Why the Biden FBI/DOJ Couldn't or Wouldn't Track Down the...
Let's Meet the Dem Rep Who Wants to Impeach RFK Jr. for Turning...
Dallas Cowboys Writer More Upset Sheriff Grady Showed Kids' Mugshots Than the Actual...
Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems'...
Here's a 'How It Started/How It's Going' Starring Chuck Schumer Before and After...

Bernie Sanders Says Jasmine Crockett’s ‘Progressive’ Politics Could Make Texas a Truly 'Red’ State

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Crusty socialist Bernie Sanders says Democrat Senator-hopeful Jasmine Crockett could turn Texas into a different kind of ‘red state.’ He believes the Lone Star State should be one of the country’s most progressive (aka socialist) ones.

Advertisement

Here he is with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

So, a day that ends in ‘y.’

Commenters say that Sanders has been filling the airwaves with his nonsense for so many years that they can still hear him on ‘mute.’

Looks like Collins may split that psychedelic sugar cube with Bernie.

Posters say Sanders is trapped in the past. Who the Democrat Party prioritizes has drastically changed over the last 30 years.

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Posted a Cartoon That Best Sums Up Why the Dems Are SO Triggered (Move Over, Franklin!)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Crockett and her influx of cash will stimulate the economy. Her schtick will stimulate voters’ funny bones. But her out-of-touch socialist ideas won’t stimulate voters to put her in the U.S. Senate. Wrong again, Bernie.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT KAITLAN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Posted a Cartoon That Best Sums Up Why the Dems Are SO Triggered (Move Over, Franklin!)
Doug P.
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts John Pavlovitz for Repugnant Erika Kirk Post
Brett T.
Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted Flaggers of Misinfo
Doug P.
Numbing Numbers: JD Vance Wants to End the Viral ‘6,7’ Trend After Hearing His Son Say It in Church
Warren Squire
Katie Britt Discusses Child Suicide — Aaron Rupar Demands She Smile More, Gets Mercilessly Ratioed
justmindy
Jasmine Crockett Tells Jake Tapper the Exact Quote He Read About Latino Trump Voters Is NOT What She Said
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pete Hegseth Posted a Cartoon That Best Sums Up Why the Dems Are SO Triggered (Move Over, Franklin!) Doug P.
Advertisement