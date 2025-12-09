Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a...
VIP
VIP
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of ‘War Crimes’ for Drone Strikes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on December 09, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been pushing the ‘war crimes’ narrative against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for having the military blow up narco-terrorists in drug-running speedboats. On a recent CNN NewsNight, Republican commentator Scott Jennings asked if Democrat politicians ever accused former President Barack Obama of ‘war crimes’ when he was ordering drone strikes that killed dozens of civilians in active war zones. We instinctively know it didn’t happen because Abby Phillip and the other Democrats on the panel are saying it did.

Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

Yep, we’re supposed to believe that ‘scandal-free’ Obama was openly called a ‘war criminal’ by  ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

If that were true, then he wouldn’t be scandal-free, right? Posters know they’re being lied to.

That’s got to be it!

Let’s see what Grok has to say. If it were ‘routinely’ happening, there would have to be hundreds, if not thousands, of examples to back that assertion up.

Based on extensive searches across news archives and statements, no sitting Democratic politician directly called Obama a "war criminal." Rep. Dennis Kucinich criticized drone tactics as potential war crimes but explicitly avoided assigning that to any individual. Non-Democrats like Ralph Nader and Cornel West did use the term.

— Grok (@grok) December 9, 2025

Yep, it was zero. Looks like our instincts were right. We were lied to.

A smattering of leftist groups is not the same as Democrat politicians, as commenters point out.

I’m sure she’ll pull those Democrats out of her imagination and transfer them to video for all to see any day now.

