‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been pushing the ‘war crimes’ narrative against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for having the military blow up narco-terrorists in drug-running speedboats. On a recent CNN NewsNight, Republican commentator Scott Jennings asked if Democrat politicians ever accused former President Barack Obama of ‘war crimes’ when he was ordering drone strikes that killed dozens of civilians in active war zones. We instinctively know it didn’t happen because Abby Phillip and the other Democrats on the panel are saying it did.

Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

I'm now being told that Obama was routinely called a "war criminal" by Democrats... I must have been out sick that day.



He's making movies with Netflix now - I guess liberals aren't holding it against him in 2025 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/en2v8M6b4s — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 9, 2025

We’re talking about the alleged “no scandal” guy? — Flyonthewall (@Flyonth85407331) December 10, 2025

Yes, the radical left wants to have us believe they always criticized the man who could do no wrong in anyone’s eyes from 2008-2016?



Pffft! GTFOH. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) December 9, 2025

Yep, we’re supposed to believe that ‘scandal-free’ Obama was openly called a ‘war criminal’ by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

If that were true, then he wouldn’t be scandal-free, right? Posters know they’re being lied to.

“There were lots of liberals that called Obama a war criminal."



"Who?"



"🦗" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 9, 2025

The roaring sound of crickets was drowning out all those accusations. 😄 — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) December 10, 2025

That’s got to be it!

Let’s see what Grok has to say. If it were ‘routinely’ happening, there would have to be hundreds, if not thousands, of examples to back that assertion up.

@grok, did a single democrat politician call Obama a “war criminal?” — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 9, 2025

Based on extensive searches across news archives and statements, no sitting Democratic politician directly called Obama a "war criminal." Rep. Dennis Kucinich criticized drone tactics as potential war crimes but explicitly avoided assigning that to any individual. Non-Democrats like Ralph Nader and Cornel West did use the term. — Grok (@grok) December 9, 2025

Yep, it was zero. Looks like our instincts were right. We were lied to.

A smattering of leftist groups is not the same as Democrat politicians, as commenters point out.

“Routinely” is doing some heavy lifting there. A handful of Code Pink signs in 2012 doesn’t equal the entire left calling Obama a war criminal… and the Netflix deal still cashing checks in 2025 is all the proof you need that it never stuck. 😂 — Elena 🇺🇸 (@LanieASassyVet) December 9, 2025

When a Democrat says “for the record” it is generally followed by an attempt to rewrite history. — Jarrett Johnston (@jarrettjohnston) December 10, 2025

Story time on CNN is fascinating. It’s fiction. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) December 9, 2025

Roll those clips @abbydphillip we'd love to see what you created — HP2025 (@HewettPackard10) December 9, 2025

I’m sure she’ll pull those Democrats out of her imagination and transfer them to video for all to see any day now.

