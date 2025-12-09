Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under Biden’ Narrative

President Donald Trump recently announced a $12 billion payment to American farmers. The money was collected through tariffs. Democrats are trying to spin the financial problems farmers have faced for the last few years at Trump’s feet. They’re also blaming Trump for the four years of soaring inflation under former President Joe Biden. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was hearing these lies on Monday’s NewsNight on CNN and laughed at the absurdity of it all.

Here's Jennings setting the panel’s Democrats straight. (WATCH)

🚨 LMFAO! Scott Jennings never misses.



LIBERAL: “The inflation under Biden was naturally occurring.”



JENNINGS: "Wait...did it grow on trees?!" 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bcj2SXomkg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

Yeah... because wherever Democrats go...



Inflation NATURALLY follows.



And, somehow, they never see it coming... or have any idea how it happened. pic.twitter.com/NJxwNYI72P — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) December 9, 2025

Under four years of Biden, inflation shot into the stratosphere.

Commenters agree with Jennings. Inflation wasn’t a naturally occurring phenomenon; it was caused by the direct actions and policies of a Democrat president.

Exactly! Inflation didn’t magically appear it’s the result of policies and spending. Jennings nailed it. 😂 — Kimberly🇺🇸 (@kimberly_wal73) December 9, 2025

Exactly—blaming “natural causes” for inflation ignores the reckless spending that fueled it. Someone has to call it like it is. — Imperator (@Imperator132) December 9, 2025

Inflation under Biden was not "naturally occurring."



It was "policy occurring."



You print trillions, choke off energy, pay people not to work, then act shocked when prices explode.



They talk about it like bad weather instead of the direct result of the choices they backed. — ₿lackthorne (@BtcBlackthorne) December 9, 2025

Inflation does not just show up like bad weather. Biden printed and borrowed trillions, locked down the economy, declared war on energy, and now acts shocked prices exploded. This was policy, not nature. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 9, 2025

Inflation is no longer hitting the upper atmosphere under Trump.

Several posters lay out what happened to America's farmers under Biden’s ‘leadership.’

That idiot woman doesn’t even know that the price of fertilizer TRIPLED under Biden during COVID. Coupled with gas DOUBLING over the same period, it totally screwed farmers out of any benefit that they had received in the good times under Trump 45. Or maybe she does. And that was exactly the point. The Biden farm policy had its intended outcome. To punish rural Trump voters. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) December 9, 2025

Scott Jennings just did what CNN rarely allows: he told the truth with receipts. Neera Tanden wants to memory hole four straight years of 20-50% input cost inflation under Biden-Harris, fertilizer +120% peak to trough, diesel +80% at times, interest rates on operating loans from 3.5% to 8.5% and pretend the only thing that ever hurt farmers was a trade war in 2018-19. Farmers aren’t stupid. They lived through the real pain of the last administration, watching their breakeven corn price climb from $3.80 to nearly $6.00 while the futures board barely budged. They remember who actually sent the MFP checks in 2018-19 and who let input costs explode with no safety net whatsoever after 2021. That’s why Trump just won 78% of the vote in the 400 most ag-dependent counties in America. Farmers aren’t asking for another bailout; they’re asking for the right to sell into a market that isn’t rigged against them by currency manipulation and subsidized foreign dumping. If tariffs are the price of finally getting a level playing field, they’ll pay it, and they trust the guy who already proved he’ll have their back if things get bumpy. History didn’t start on January 20, 2025. The damage was done long before, and farmers haven’t forgotten who did it. — Dagon Duke (@dagon_duke) December 9, 2025

Democrats Neera Tanden and Emma Vigeland need to stick with things they know. We’ll let you know when those materialize.

Posters say Democrats want to avoid responsibility for America’s economic destruction by blaming Trump for the results of Biden’s choices.

Democrats don’t want to be held accountable for the mess they created under Biden, which President Trump inherited and is now having to fix. 🇺🇸🦅 — Karen Mosteller (@karen_mosteller) December 9, 2025

Democrats are trying the erase the past four years. We won’t let them. — geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) December 9, 2025

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent sees America’s economy thriving through 2026 as Trump’s policies take hold and the Big Beautiful Bill’s provisions kick in. Imaginary trees will play no role.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

