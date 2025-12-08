Rallying Cry: Jasmine Crockett Sheds a Tear While Announcing Senate Run and Teasing...
Whistle Stop: BP Commander Gregory Bovino Gets Noisy Reception in Louisiana but Remains All Smiles

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:51 PM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and BP agents drew a small, noisy crowd at a Louisiana convenience store on Monday. Despite the cringe cacophony, Bovino was all smiles.

Advertisement

Here’s more from independent journalist Nick Sortor. (READ)

As leftist activists screamed at him in foreign languages, I asked Border Patrol Commander Bovino how morale is among agents, who are under constant attack.

“It doesn’t get better than this! We’re on a Title 8 mission—so important for the country! It’s GAME ON, guys!”

These patriots are true HEROES.

One of the activists decided to get AGGRESSIVE with conservative commentator @AngelaRoooseee, coming at her and getting in her face in the middle of a gas station, of course.

They’re incapable of civility.

Here’s the video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

The average number of BP agents opting for early retirement doubled during former President Joe Biden’s term.

Posters were annoyed by the worthless whistlers.

It’s amazing how many people have time to do totally useless things like blow whistles at BP agents.

The same goes for clingy cell phone protesters.

Advertisement

It’s like having an anti-fan club.

Sortor reports that the BP and ICE have plenty of real fans in Louisiana.

We’re looking forward to more ICE and BP surges in major cities where large numbers of illegal aliens reside. We need our cities to be clean as a whistle, not plagued by Karens with whistles.


Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

