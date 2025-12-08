Whistle Stop: BP Commander Gregory Bovino Gets Noisy Reception in Louisiana but Remains All Smiles

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and BP agents drew a small, noisy crowd at a Louisiana convenience store on Monday. Despite the cringe cacophony, Bovino was all smiles.

Here’s more from independent journalist Nick Sortor. (READ)

As leftist activists screamed at him in foreign languages, I asked Border Patrol Commander Bovino how morale is among agents, who are under constant attack. “It doesn’t get better than this! We’re on a Title 8 mission—so important for the country! It’s GAME ON, guys!” These patriots are true HEROES. One of the activists decided to get AGGRESSIVE with conservative commentator @AngelaRoooseee, coming at her and getting in her face in the middle of a gas station, of course. They’re incapable of civility.

Here’s the video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 WATCH: As leftist activists screamed at him in foreign languages, I asked Border Patrol Commander Bovino how morale is among agents, who are under constant attack



“It doesn’t get better than this! We’re on a Title 8 mission—so important for the country! It’s GAME ON, guys!”🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/kACZiNDBYC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 8, 2025

Morale in the BP is very high now. It was lowest during the Biden administration. It was so low that many Agents retired as soon as they were eligible (Age 50/25 years in) instead of working for Biden. — Soy Repellent (@UndeadDonkey) December 8, 2025

The average number of BP agents opting for early retirement doubled during former President Joe Biden’s term.

Posters were annoyed by the worthless whistlers.

These retards have resorted to using rape whistles now? pic.twitter.com/l9N6hFuAxH — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) December 8, 2025

“Look at me! I’m helping!”



Helping give innocent bystanders hearing damage, that is. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 8, 2025

Bahahaha all these goons blowing the whistles cracks me up like they are some kind of supervisors on a gradeschool playground. 🤣🤣 — Tatum (@slim_taty) December 8, 2025

These Karen's with the whistles have absolutely no life and that is just sad 😳 — Five Finger Jeff Punch 👊🏽 (@DjCreeble) December 8, 2025

It’s amazing how many people have time to do totally useless things like blow whistles at BP agents.

The same goes for clingy cell phone protesters.

Watching the crappy illegals & idiot Lefties hold up their phones to "capture" the evil law enforcement in action reinforces my belief that WE NEED REPUBLICANS IN CHARGE. — Liz (@Liz447431) December 8, 2025

In my opinion people with their phones out look ridiculous. What do they think hey are going to do with those pictures — moonlightspells (@moonlightspells) December 9, 2025

They have their own Entourage of liberal fans following them around videoing them like it matters🤣😝😜🤪 — Candy Pants (@candy_rup_otti) December 9, 2025

It’s like having an anti-fan club.

Sortor reports that the BP and ICE have plenty of real fans in Louisiana.

.@CMDROpAtLargeCA is a man of the people!



The locals love him, the people shouting are a MINORITY! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 8, 2025

Dang right they’re a minority. I walked around Downtown New Orleans with a Border Patrol hat on and got a hell of a lot of compliments on it.



Real people want mass deportations. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 8, 2025

I live in New Orleans and we’re thrilled @ICEgov is here. 😁 — ANONymous (@ritrgrl) December 9, 2025

We’re looking forward to more ICE and BP surges in major cities where large numbers of illegal aliens reside. We need our cities to be clean as a whistle, not plagued by Karens with whistles.





