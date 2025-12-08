Dem Seth Moulton: Trump Will Start Blasting Americans Like He’s Blowing Up Foreign Narco-Terrorists

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 AM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Seth Moulton has an unhinged ‘warning’ for our country. He rants that since President Donald Trump is blasting narco-terrorist drug boats out of the water, he will soon start blowing up Americans as well. It’s crazy talk from a fearmongering leftist loon.

Check this out. (WATCH)

CNN exists to showcase and amplify dangerous Democrat rhetoric.

Posters say there are two main reasons Democrats do this.

Democrats will push any fake narrative they believe will get them more power.

Commenters say those acting on this type of rhetoric have already claimed the lives of Trump supporters.

Moulton is from Massachusetts. Commenters say being a crazy liar is a prerequisite for calling oneself a New England Democrat.

If Democrats had any popular ideas or policies, they would run on those. They have neither, so dangerous anti-Trump rhetoric and fearmongering are all they have to offer.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

