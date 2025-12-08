Dem Seth Moulton: Trump Will Start Blasting Americans Like He’s Blowing Up Foreign Narco-Terrorists

Democrat Seth Moulton has an unhinged ‘warning’ for our country. He rants that since President Donald Trump is blasting narco-terrorist drug boats out of the water, he will soon start blowing up Americans as well. It’s crazy talk from a fearmongering leftist loon.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Seth Moulton says since Trump is taking out narco-terrorists, he might m*rder Americans next.



Moulton is running to unseat Senator Markey in Massachusetts.



The more insane the rhetoric, the more he beefs up the lunatic base bona fides.pic.twitter.com/4QPUewgrZk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

It's amazing they repeat rhetoric over and over again,and no one holds accountable. — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) December 7, 2025

It certainly isn’t going to be CNN. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

CNN exists to showcase and amplify dangerous Democrat rhetoric.

Posters say there are two main reasons Democrats do this.

They just make this stuff up. More Democratic fear mongering. The goal is to scare people into voting for them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 7, 2025

And whip up some political violence while they’re at it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

Democrats are totally unhinged.



Their rhetoric just keeps getting more and more outlandish and outrageous.



I’m so sick of it. It’s exhausting. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) December 7, 2025

There really is nothing they won’t say. Nothing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

Democrats will push any fake narrative they believe will get them more power.

Commenters say those acting on this type of rhetoric have already claimed the lives of Trump supporters.

Murder Americans like the American murdered at the Trump rally? — Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) December 7, 2025

They’ve memory-holed that, haven’t they. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

Don’t forget Charlie Kirk.

Moulton is from Massachusetts. Commenters say being a crazy liar is a prerequisite for calling oneself a New England Democrat.

It is clear that you have to be a liar with several psychopathologies to be a New England Senator.



Pocahontas, Murphy, Whitehouse (Good Lord, Whitehouse) Stolen Valor Blumenthal.



Bernie may be the sanest & he is an avowed Socialist who honeymooned in the USSR. — Fountainebleau (@ELT202730) December 8, 2025

I think this will be the cut out for all future Democrats running for office. They are going to be the extreme far left that makes outrageous & outlandish claims. Just like you’re hearing here. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 8, 2025

Translation : “I don’t have any sensible, logical, winning policies to run on but I will protect you from the danger that does not exist”. — Danny Anderson (@Wolfpack2688) December 8, 2025

If Democrats had any popular ideas or policies, they would run on those. They have neither, so dangerous anti-Trump rhetoric and fearmongering are all they have to offer.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

