Dem Senator Takes a HARD Trip Over Biden While Accusing Hegseth of Being...
Supreme Court Greenlights Texas Redistricting

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Is Begging for His Democrat Party’s Somali Fraud Scandal to Not Be Politicized

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 06, 2025
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Minnesota Attorney General  Keith Ellison is begging that the Somali fraud scandal in his state not be politicized. In other words, it obviously involves a lot of crooked Democrats who don’t want to go to prison.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

The scrutiny is only going to grow as more revelations emerge. 

Here’s White House policy advisor Stephen Miller laying it all out. (WATCH)

Advertisement

We have to admit his face would look better behind bars.

Posters say Ellison couldn’t look more guilty.

‘Goombah’ does sound like something a Somali would bring to a potluck dinner.

Commenters say a picture of Minnesota’s deep corruption is developing.

To think, Governor Tim Walz almost brought this corruption into the White House.

Advertisement

Advertisement

