Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Is Begging for His Democrat Party’s Somali Fraud Scandal to Not Be Politicized

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is begging that the Somali fraud scandal in his state not be politicized. In other words, it obviously involves a lot of crooked Democrats who don’t want to go to prison.

Check this out. (WATCH)

MN AG Keith Ellison says the Somali fraud scandal shouldn’t be politicized:



"We can't use incidents like this to score a political point."



Translation: The Democrats in Minnesota are complicit. pic.twitter.com/zVNN6frO51 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

That's what you say...

WHEN IT'S ALL YOUR PARTY

🤣 — 🇺🇸 Blue🚀Collar🚀American 🇺🇸 (@AuzHagen13606) December 6, 2025

At last check, estimates were at $8,000,000,000+

stolen from US, the American taxpayer.



There needs to be arrests, deportations, seized assets.



Not a handful of fall guys and a sweep under the rug. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 6, 2025

The scrutiny is only going to grow as more revelations emerge.

Here’s White House policy advisor Stephen Miller laying it all out. (WATCH)

.@StephenM: “We believe that the Somali fraud operation in Minnesota is the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars through welfare fraud in American history."



"We believe the state government is fully complicit."



No wonder Keith X doesn’t want this ‘politicized.' https://t.co/PRZ2rR6uVD pic.twitter.com/FvoX8c1aR8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

This one isn't going away. Keith might want to lawyer-up soon. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 6, 2025

Few things would be more satisfying than bringing Antifa Keith to justice — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

We have to admit his face would look better behind bars.

Posters say Ellison couldn’t look more guilty.

Somebody is really upset he was caught working with the fraudsters and accepting donations from them.



That’s a shame. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 6, 2025

Don’t politicize this like that, Dustin.



- Keith X — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

This is all similar to the "Pro Italian" activists that appeared in the 1970s-80s to say similar things about the government going after crime families in New York. They were run in part by family members of the organized crime figures. — user008675309 (@user008675309) December 6, 2025

That’s a great point. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

‘Goombah’ does sound like something a Somali would bring to a potluck dinner.

Commenters say a picture of Minnesota’s deep corruption is developing.

Corrupt, top to bottom. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

To think, Governor Tim Walz almost brought this corruption into the White House.

