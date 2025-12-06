We Now Join James Carville’s ‘The Walls Are Closing In’ Episode #5,841 Already in Progress

The walls are closing in on President Donald Trump. No, it’s really happening this time! Well, that’s what Democrat consultant James Carville is saying right now, as he has said numerous times before.

Advertisement

He’s super-serious! (WATCH)

Carville: The walls are closing in on Trump.



This time, he really means it. pic.twitter.com/YlPiUlv8nJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

Poor Carville, still trying to be relevant.



“We got him this time!” 😅 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 6, 2025

We’ve enjoyed a full decade of ‘We’ve got him this time.’ What’s another three years?

Posters are wondering if Carville has a ‘walls are closing in’ alarm set on his cell phone.

Jimmy Skeletor Carville and his weekly “we got him” tirade — Cindy (@luvthecountry) December 6, 2025

Another episode of Charlie Brown, Lucy and a football — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

Hasn't he said this about every month since Trump became President? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 6, 2025

Like clockwork. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

I'm old enough to remember when his political opinion was taken serious. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 6, 2025

We remember the 20th century, too.

Don’t count Carville out; he still serves one important role.

As usual all of their claims turn into 🐂💩 — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) December 6, 2025

It’s hilarious that he trotted this one out — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

Will he just shut the hell up already? Please. For the love of all that is holy. Shut. Up. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 6, 2025

But then we wouldn’t be able to mock him. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

💯True, but we already have soooo many that provide us endless entertainment!! 🤣 — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 6, 2025

He is fun to mock. See, he still has a purpose.

One poster says he believes Carville is evil, but says there’s more to it.

"We've got him this time!"



- Democrats for the last decade pic.twitter.com/IqJNJdHCrx — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 6, 2025

I used to think Carville was evil. It’s now obvious that he literally believes the words that are coming out of his mouth, which means he’s insane. (I do still believe he’s evil) — DALE EDWARDS (@dale93930) December 6, 2025

Sometimes I think it would be fun to spend the day in the mind of the Louisiana lizard. Fantasy land and a check out from reality would be a good break. — Hal 9000 🍎 (@RoyalwCheese68) December 6, 2025

You’ll have to factor in the day drinking 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

The James Carville ‘day of crazy’ package sounds a lot like the ‘Nancy Pelosi for a day’ package.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!