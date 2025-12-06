Sen. Chris Murphy, Ben Crump Pounce on CBS News Story About Police 'Totalitarianism'
Mt. Rushmore Ratio: ‘Wrong to deface OUR Mountain’ ... You Took It From...
Parents Broke the Law, Kids Don’t Get the Prize: The Sopranos Analogy Jesse...
Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even...
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Is Begging for His Democrat Party’s Somali Fraud Scandal...
Man Stabbed in the Chest on Charlotte Light Rail by Illegal Alien
Welcome to the Victimhood: Dem Adelita Grijalva Whines That ICE Agents Don't Care...
Dr. Mehmet Oz: Gov. Tim Walz Needs to Be Investigated for Being Asleep...
Stuttering Skyhook! Joe Biden Celebrates His Former Full-Court Press Secretary KAREEM Abdu...
Europeans Discover Americans Aren’t Losing Sleep Over Their Tantrum
Greg Gutfeld Counts Ways the Pipe Bomber Arrest Blew Up Narratives (Something STILL...
Then and Now: Nicolle Wallace Decries 'Cheap Fakes' About Biden, Laments Trump's 'Decline'
Gavin Newsom Press Office Makes an Even Cringier 'Flex' After Mockery of Gov's...
What a Jack Bass: LA's Mayor Proudly Announces a Coal-Free Grid That Can't...

We Now Join James Carville’s ‘The Walls Are Closing In’ Episode #5,841 Already in Progress

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The walls are closing in on President Donald Trump. No, it’s really happening this time! Well, that’s what Democrat consultant James Carville is saying right now, as he has said numerous times before.

Advertisement

He’s super-serious! (WATCH)

We’ve enjoyed a full decade of ‘We’ve got him this time.’ What’s another three years?

Posters are wondering if Carville has a ‘walls are closing in’ alarm set on his cell phone.

We remember the 20th century, too.

Don’t count Carville out; he still serves one important role.

Recommended

Mt. Rushmore Ratio: ‘Wrong to deface OUR Mountain’ ... You Took It From Other Tribes and Lost It - COPE
justmindy
Advertisement

He is fun to mock. See, he still has a purpose.

One poster says he believes Carville is evil, but says there’s more to it.

The James Carville ‘day of crazy’ package sounds a lot like the ‘Nancy Pelosi for a day’ package.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMES CARVILLE NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mt. Rushmore Ratio: ‘Wrong to deface OUR Mountain’ ... You Took It From Other Tribes and Lost It - COPE
justmindy
Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even Charlie Brown
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Chris Murphy, Ben Crump Pounce on CBS News Story About Police 'Totalitarianism'
Brett T.
Parents Broke the Law, Kids Don’t Get the Prize: The Sopranos Analogy Jesse Singal Can’t Handle
justmindy
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Is Begging for His Democrat Party’s Somali Fraud Scandal to Not Be Politicized
Warren Squire
Man Stabbed in the Chest on Charlotte Light Rail by Illegal Alien
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mt. Rushmore Ratio: ‘Wrong to deface OUR Mountain’ ... You Took It From Other Tribes and Lost It - COPE justmindy
Advertisement