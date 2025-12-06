Welcome to the Victimhood: Dem Adelita Grijalva Whines That ICE Agents Don't Care Who She Is

Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Adelita Grijalva was recently sworn in to Congress, and she’s already hard at work. Well, hard at work for illegal aliens, of course. She’s already playing the victim for being treated like an unhinged activist while obstructing ICE agents from doing their jobs.

Start here. (READ)

Rep Grijalva has been in congress five minutes and already has her ICE viral victimhood moment secured:

"I really did go with the assumption that I'm just trying to understand what's happening.”

"I went up, I introduce myself, I let them know who I was."

“One agent said, I don't care who you are, you need to get out of the way.”

“We were pushed. We were shot at.”"It was very frightening and very jarring.”It’s a script. Same one every time.

Disrupt and/or impede ICE operations, provoke a response.

Victimhood moment secured, media hits assured.

Here she is on MS NOW complaining that ICE didn’t care who she was. (WATCH)

It’s really just a ‘how to be an insufferable jerk’ refresher. 

Grijalva aced the ‘lying on TV’ section. (WATCH)

Until one of these entitled Democrat politicians spends some serious time behind bars, they’ll only feel more emboldened.

Right now, Grijalva and her fellow pro-illegal alien Democrats believe they are above the law. They think that by virtue of being in Congress, they can disrupt ICE arrests and deportations.

Some well-earned arrests of Congress critters breaking the law would be nice, too.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

