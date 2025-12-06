Welcome to the Victimhood: Dem Adelita Grijalva Whines That ICE Agents Don't Care Who She Is

Democrat Adelita Grijalva was recently sworn in to Congress, and she’s already hard at work. Well, hard at work for illegal aliens, of course. She’s already playing the victim for being treated like an unhinged activist while obstructing ICE agents from doing their jobs.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Rep Grijalva has been in congress five minutes and already has her ICE viral victimhood moment secured: "I really did go with the assumption that I'm just trying to understand what's happening.” "I went up, I introduce myself, I let them know who I was." “One agent said, I don't care who you are, you need to get out of the way.” “We were pushed. We were shot at.”"It was very frightening and very jarring.”It’s a script. Same one every time. Disrupt and/or impede ICE operations, provoke a response. Victimhood moment secured, media hits assured.

Here she is on MS NOW complaining that ICE didn’t care who she was. (WATCH)

Rep Grijalva has been in congress five minutes and already has her ICE viral victimhood moment secured:



"I really did go with the assumption that I'm just trying to understand what's happening.”



"I went up, I introduce myself, I let them know who I was."



“One agent said, I… pic.twitter.com/jOAgh0jpic — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

She knows the game already. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 6, 2025

They receive the proper instruction. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

It’s really just a ‘how to be an insufferable jerk’ refresher.

Grijalva aced the ‘lying on TV’ section. (WATCH)

"They sprayed me!!"



All of them should've been arrested, including her.pic.twitter.com/VG1PT4Tmk4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 6, 2025

Like she isn’t on video as part of the riot crowd. She isn’t fit to serve in public office. If she wants to be an activist, she should resign and do that instead pic.twitter.com/EgOjyuPiog — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) December 6, 2025

Dem pol / activist extremist are the same job. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

It’s just getting old. If someone on the right did something like that? They’d be out for blood, and rightfully so. Nothing will change until these people start getting held accountable. McIver, the activist judges, any of them — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) December 6, 2025

Until one of these entitled Democrat politicians spends some serious time behind bars, they’ll only feel more emboldened.

Right now, Grijalva and her fellow pro-illegal alien Democrats believe they are above the law. They think that by virtue of being in Congress, they can disrupt ICE arrests and deportations.

Advertisement

If she “didn’t understand” that ICE detains and deports criminal aliens, she has the IQ of instant oatmeal.



I love that they told her they didn’t care who she was. It’s not their job to genuflect to annoying politicians obstructing their job. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 6, 2025

That’s the response that really galls them.



“Don’t you know who I am???"



ICE: "I DGAF" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

And it’s the Perfect response. 🏆😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 6, 2025

This is exactly how I want my ice agents to act. Perform their duties without form or favor. — Conscientious Observer 🇺🇸🎸 (@damm35) December 6, 2025

Some well-earned arrests of Congress critters breaking the law would be nice, too.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.