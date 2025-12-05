Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect Sooner

Democrat Mark Warner delivered one of the worst takes on the arrest of the alleged January 6 pipe bomber on Thursday. Did he blame former President Joe Biden’s FBI for not making an arrest? No, of course not. He blamed the FBI under President Donald Trump. He says that the bomber would have been found earlier if Trump's FBI weren’t working on illegal alien cases and firing agents. Unbelievable.

Here’s Warner pushing his nonsense on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Mark Warner blames the current FBI for it taking so long to arrest the J6 pipe bomber:



“It's a little rich...how much earlier could we have caught this guy if resources hadn't been diverted?”



Unfreakingreal. pic.twitter.com/iyLD2EKSQN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

Yep, they were diverted all right, Wray had them tracking down parents for speaking out at school board meetings. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 4, 2025

Clearly, Biden didn’t want the suspected bomber arrested.

Biden likely had plenty of agents working to keep the info buried. One poster hopes MS NOW viewers connect the dots to why it took so long to break this case wide open.

They really got to hope that their viewers cannot put the dots together. Figuring out that the people who got fired were preventing this investigation from being solved. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 4, 2025

Their viewers absolutely can't connect the dots. — emelem66 (@emelem66) December 4, 2025

Anyone who votes Democrat at this point, obviously cannot put the dots together. — Kimberly (@PraiseB2G_d) December 5, 2025

They can’t put the dots together. They know what they are doing. — Nova Kevin (@nova_canada) December 5, 2025

“They fired the guys who wouldn’t solve the case and put in new guys who did solve the case and that’s why it took so long”



What?? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

That’s the pretzel logic Warner expects his party’s voters to fall for.

We found out that Biden’s FBI could’ve arrested the pipe bomb suspect years ago. Everything needed to find the suspect was known before Trump was reelected.

Biden admin had 4 years to catch the guy for goodness sake! Incredible, smh — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) December 4, 2025

They devoted FBI resources to catching all the grandmas who walked through the capitol. — Howard (@Bossmustangfan) December 4, 2025

The Biden administration knew who it was the entire time. — Clif (@CliftonPMyers) December 5, 2025

Get ready for a dizzying amount of gaslighting like this Attempting to covering that fact up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

Sickens and amazes me that people don’t easily see through this. Good grief! — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) December 4, 2025

The reason for not making an arrest earlier is pretty obvious: the perp isn’t white and isn’t MAGA. His arrest would have shattered the January 6 white supremacy narrative that Democrats and their legacy media goons had crafted together. Now Democrats are scrambling to explain all this away. Naturally, they're blaming Trump. Surprise!

