Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect Sooner

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Democrat Mark Warner delivered one of the worst takes on the arrest of the alleged January 6 pipe bomber on Thursday. Did he blame former President Joe Biden’s FBI for not making an arrest? No, of course not. He blamed the FBI under President Donald Trump. He says that the bomber would have been found earlier if Trump's FBI weren’t working on illegal alien cases and firing agents. Unbelievable.

Here’s Warner pushing his nonsense on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Clearly, Biden didn’t want the suspected bomber arrested.

Biden likely had plenty of agents working to keep the info buried. One poster hopes MS NOW viewers connect the dots to why it took so long to break this case wide open.

That’s the pretzel logic Warner expects his party’s voters to fall for.

We found out that Biden’s FBI could’ve arrested the pipe bomb suspect years ago. Everything needed to find the suspect was known before Trump was reelected.

The reason for not making an arrest earlier is pretty obvious: the perp isn’t white and isn’t MAGA. His arrest would have shattered the January 6 white supremacy narrative that Democrats and their legacy media goons had crafted together. Now Democrats are scrambling to explain all this away. Naturally, they're blaming Trump. Surprise!

