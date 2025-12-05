Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It Was Just a Tough Case to Crack

Former Acting FBI Director Andy McCabe says it’s unlikely that the FBI ignored the J6 pipe bomb case during former President Joe Biden’s administration. Instead, he says the case was just a hard nut to crack. Sure, that’s what’s happened, Andy.

No intelligent person believes that. (WATCH)

CNN: Is there any truth to the idea that the pipe bomb case was ignored?



McCabe: “It''s really hard for me to believe that that it was ignored over the last many years."



“These are tough cases and sometimes take a long time."



Ok, Andy. pic.twitter.com/GPQGTEIII9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

Of course it was ignored. It didn’t fit the narrative. — SatelliteBoy (@HumbIeSatBoy) December 4, 2025

Couldn’t be more obvious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

We agree.

It’s not hard to deduce why former President Joe Biden was in no hurry to arrest the J6 pipe bomb suspect. Posters figured it out.

He was not a White MAGA supporter. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 5, 2025

These non-denial denials are precious. If you dig into the charging documents, you quickly realize that the FBI HAD THE DATA. They could have tracked this guy down.



Why didn't they do it? HE WASN'T MAGA. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 5, 2025

Apparently, cracking this hard nut involved simply opening up the file and just looking at it.

Commenters say that, based on the enormous effort the FBI put into tracking down all the J6 defendants, rounding up the pipe bomb suspect would have been easy.

It’s almost beyond comprehension that they wouldn’t have already done this as a part of the investigation. I mean they tracked down 1600 J6 defendants ffs. Somebody needs to start telling the truth, and Christopher Wray needs to be subpoenaed like yesterday. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 4, 2025

They went after other J6 defendants in record time. — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) December 4, 2025

Yep. The facts of the case that are coming out make it near impossible to believe what Andy is selling here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

You just know CNN’s audience is eating up this nonsense and nodding along to McCabe’s every word.

Posters illustrate how absurd McCabe’s contention is.

So tough the new regime solved it in 6 months with evidence they already had for 4 years. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 4, 2025

Establishment spin never changes—years of FBI failure get rebranded as ‘tough cases.’ Translation: cover‑up. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 5, 2025

The gaslighting on this is going to be next level. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

We would expect nothing less.

