Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It Was Just a Tough Case to Crack

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:45 AM on December 05, 2025
Townhall Media

Former Acting FBI Director Andy McCabe says it’s unlikely that the FBI ignored the J6 pipe bomb case during former President Joe Biden’s administration. Instead, he says the case was just a hard nut to crack. Sure, that’s what’s happened, Andy.

No intelligent person believes that. (WATCH)

We agree.

It’s not hard to deduce why former President Joe Biden was in no hurry to arrest the J6 pipe bomb suspect. Posters figured it out.

Apparently, cracking this hard nut involved simply opening up the file and just looking at it.

Commenters say that, based on the enormous effort the FBI put into tracking down all the J6 defendants, rounding up the pipe bomb suspect would have been easy.

You just know CNN’s audience is eating up this nonsense and nodding along to McCabe’s every word.

Posters illustrate how absurd McCabe’s contention is.

We would expect nothing less.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI JANUARY 6 JOE BIDEN

