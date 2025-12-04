Gavin Newsom Says 'Judgmental' Democrats Need to Be ‘Culturally Normal’ to Appeal to Voters

California Governor Gavin Newsom says Democrats’ judgmental behavior and extreme beliefs are not resonating with the majority of the nation's voters. Newsom says his fellow Democrats need to strive to be more ‘culturally normal.’ Of course, he said this while looking like a resting Plastic Man.

Gavin Newsom: Democrats need to be more "culturally normal."



Maybe start by not sitting like that ever again. pic.twitter.com/sWVZtap94Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

Please keep him in NY. — How Did Newsom Afford A $9mm Mansion? (@sailing1103) December 4, 2025

Sadly, he’ll be everywhere soon as he ramps up his campaign to be our next President.

Posters say there’s not much that’s ‘normal’ about Newsom. Who sits like this?

Fem Cross Legs for the win. — Defiant AZ 🇺🇸, NO 💉💉, ₿₿₿ (@AzDefiant) December 4, 2025

He’s a beta male, just like any typical demonrat. — C.C. (@Ariescc76) December 4, 2025

He certainly doesn’t exude masculinity.

Commenters say Democrats are going to have a hard time pulling off normalcy because they are extreme on so many issues.

"We have to be a little more culturally normal.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have to throw open the California border and pump 8 year old boys full of estrogen." — Unimpressed Buffalo (@unimpressedbufl) December 4, 2025

Culturally normal like protecting every illegal alien rapist, murderer, drug smuggler, and human trafficker. — Gary R Carbone (@carbone_ga54535) December 4, 2025

Yeah, Newscum might not be the right guy to deliver this message😂 — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) December 4, 2025

Yep, like all Democrats, he supports all those things just listed by posters.

Commenters say it’s too late for Democrats to backtrack on all the things their party supports. ‘Normal’ is simply out of reach from how far left they have shifted.

there is nothing "culturally normal" about democrats. — pebbles (@pebbles9677) December 4, 2025

I don't think Democrats could be culturally normal if they tried. That ship has sailed. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 4, 2025

He doesn’t really believe it. He just wants certain voters to believe it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

That's true. For Newsom right now, everything is about doing and saying what he needs to, to become president. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 4, 2025

Newsom is trying to paint himself as sane and reasonable. Put the brush away, Gavin. We’ve seen the cultural rot that’s underneath all those coats.

