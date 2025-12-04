VIP
Don’t Name It, Don’t Solve It: Why the Left Is Furious Trump Called...
Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of...
ABC’s Martha Raddatz Has New Information on Pete Hegseth’s ‘War Crime’
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Col...
Kennedy Family Cancer Diagnosis Ends in Political Hit Job
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing...
The Drug-Boat Hoax BLOWS UP — and ABC’s Own Panel Is the Reason...
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Reall...
Somalian Fraud Investigation Targets Tim Walz: Ilhan Omar's Story Falls Apart on Air
Here's How Many Words the NY Times Took to Say 'Trump Ends Absurd...
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded...
VIP
Woman Very Upset Over Having to Work 80 Hours a Month for Food...
'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris...
AFP’s Brent Gardner: Democrats Can’t Claim ‘Affordability’ After Driving Historic Inflatio...

Gavin Newsom Says 'Judgmental' Democrats Need to Be ‘Culturally Normal’ to Appeal to Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on December 04, 2025
ImgFlip

California Governor Gavin Newsom says Democrats’ judgmental behavior and extreme beliefs are not resonating with the majority of the nation's voters. Newsom says his fellow Democrats need to strive to be more ‘culturally normal.’ Of course, he said this while looking like a resting Plastic Man.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Sadly, he’ll be everywhere soon as he ramps up his campaign to be our next President.

Posters say there’s not much that’s ‘normal’ about Newsom. Who sits like this?

He certainly doesn’t exude masculinity.

Commenters say Democrats are going to have a hard time pulling off normalcy because they are extreme on so many issues.

Recommended

Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yep, like all Democrats, he supports all those things just listed by posters.

Commenters say it’s too late for Democrats to backtrack on all the things their party supports. ‘Normal’ is simply out of reach from how far left they have shifted.

Newsom is trying to paint himself as sane and reasonable. Put the brush away, Gavin. We’ve seen the cultural rot that’s underneath all those coats.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word
Sam J.
Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of Killing Terrorists at Sea
justmindy
ABC’s Martha Raddatz Has New Information on Pete Hegseth’s ‘War Crime’
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home Sam J.
Advertisement