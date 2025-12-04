Gavin Newsom Says 'Judgmental' Democrats Need to Be ‘Culturally Normal’ to Appeal to Voters

California Governor Gavin Newsom says Democrats’ judgmental behavior and extreme beliefs are not resonating with the majority of the nation's voters. Newsom says his fellow Democrats need to strive to be more ‘culturally normal.’ Of course, he said this while looking like a resting Plastic Man.
Gavin Newsom: Democrats need to be more "culturally normal."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025
Maybe start by not sitting like that ever again. pic.twitter.com/sWVZtap94Q
Please keep him in NY.— How Did Newsom Afford A $9mm Mansion? (@sailing1103) December 4, 2025
Posters say there’s not much that’s ‘normal’ about Newsom. Who sits like this?
Fem Cross Legs for the win.— Defiant AZ 🇺🇸, NO 💉💉, ₿₿₿ (@AzDefiant) December 4, 2025
He’s a beta male, just like any typical demonrat.— C.C. (@Ariescc76) December 4, 2025
Commenters say Democrats are going to have a hard time pulling off normalcy because they are extreme on so many issues.
"We have to be a little more culturally normal.— Unimpressed Buffalo (@unimpressedbufl) December 4, 2025
Now if you'll excuse me, I have to throw open the California border and pump 8 year old boys full of estrogen."
Culturally normal like protecting every illegal alien rapist, murderer, drug smuggler, and human trafficker.— Gary R Carbone (@carbone_ga54535) December 4, 2025
Yeah, Newscum might not be the right guy to deliver this message😂— 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) December 4, 2025
Commenters say it’s too late for Democrats to backtrack on all the things their party supports. ‘Normal’ is simply out of reach from how far left they have shifted.
there is nothing "culturally normal" about democrats.— pebbles (@pebbles9677) December 4, 2025
I don't think Democrats could be culturally normal if they tried. That ship has sailed.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 4, 2025
He doesn’t really believe it. He just wants certain voters to believe it.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025
That's true. For Newsom right now, everything is about doing and saying what he needs to, to become president.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 4, 2025
Newsom is trying to paint himself as sane and reasonable. Put the brush away, Gavin. We’ve seen the cultural rot that’s underneath all those coats.
