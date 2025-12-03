Thirsty Thief: Raccoon Goes on Bender at Virginia Liquor Store and Is Found Passed Out in the Restroom

A rowdy raccoon recently went on a bender in a Virginia liquor store. The masked beer bandit got drunk as a skunk and then passed out on the restroom floor.

Here’s more background on this conked-out critter. (READ)

Raccoon gets drunk at an ABC liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, and passes out in the bathroom. Hanover County Animal Protection says the raccoon "ransacked" the store before passing out next to the toilet. "Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning," Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter said in a statement. "After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer."

A local news station got hold of some pics from the chaotic scene. (WATCH)

"Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported… pic.twitter.com/PqDl23pymp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2025

Rocket at it again… pic.twitter.com/9NyLTaQd0Y — The Metanarrative (@certaresnovis) December 3, 2025

Be happy he didn't have a weapon.

People say the impetus for the private booze fest was likely a domestic squabble with the misses. They have a rocky raccoon relationship.

Probably had an argument with his wife pic.twitter.com/8wfHc1cO6u — Dave (@Davely_X) December 3, 2025

He just needed to blow off some steam. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2025

The raccoon’s wife goes by Magill and Lil, but everyone knows her as Nancy.

One poster says the raccoon’s splurge reminds him of the possum that enjoyed his own kingdom of tasty treats.

Reminds me of the possum who ate so many pastries he couldn't move 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qo2yRCjof1 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 2, 2025

Lock him up. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2025

He regrets nothing 😂 pic.twitter.com/kzT0ohSRD0 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 3, 2025

That's me the day after Thanksgiving. — Michael Mandaville - Scholar Warrior Way (@MikeMandaville) December 3, 2025

That’s an average Saturday night at the Golden Corral.

Commenters say it’s ridiculous that we have a two-tiered justice system that favors over-animated animals.

And he was released on no charges. This justice system is broken 😅 — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 2, 2025

Released to the street just so he can go do it again. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2025

I’m betting this guy will be a repeat offender. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 2, 2025

He never takes off his mask.

Posters sympathize with the thirsty thief.

Damn. I remember them days! 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 2, 2025

We have all been there..😜 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 2, 2025

So basically anyone can break into a store, drink the inventory, leave behind a racoon and they're good? — Prochilles (@Prochilles) December 2, 2025

There’s going to be a black market for comatose raccoons now, isn’t there?

