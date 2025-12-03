Cloudy Krystal Ball: Ex-MSNBC Host Derides Minority ICE Agents for Choosing America Over...
Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats for Projecting Joe Biden’s Health Issues Onto Trump
VIP
Barack Obama: Mainstream Media Still Does a Very Good Job of Presenting Just...
Former CIA Director Leon Panetta Says Hegseth Is Guilty of a 'War Crime'...
British Medical Journal Concerned Far-Right Parties Are Gaining Ground
BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Electi...
VIP
Disgusting: City Is Promoting Fat-Phobia and Diet Culture on Its Parking Meters
WaPo Columnist: Something Is Not Right With This Campaign to Kill Narco-Terrorists
Political Strategist Informs Us No One Gets Preventive MRIs
Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden
Sen. Eric Schmitt Defends Pete Hegseth, Reminds GOP ‘The Liberal Media Will Never...
Agriculture Secretary Says No More SNAP Funding to States That Don't Provide Data
Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Newlyweds Given CDL by California
Man Who Firebombed Federal Building Says He Was Motivated by Anger Over Family...

Thirsty Thief: Raccoon Goes on Bender at Virginia Liquor Store and Is Found Passed Out in the Restroom

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:56 AM on December 03, 2025
meme

A rowdy raccoon recently went on a bender in a Virginia liquor store. The masked beer bandit got drunk as a skunk and then passed out on the restroom floor.

Here’s more background on this conked-out critter. (READ)

Advertisement

Raccoon gets drunk at an ABC liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, and passes out in the bathroom.

Hanover County Animal Protection says the raccoon "ransacked" the store before passing out next to the toilet.

"Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning," 

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter said in a statement.

"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer."

A local news station got hold of some pics from the chaotic scene. (WATCH)

Recommended

Cloudy Krystal Ball: Ex-MSNBC Host Derides Minority ICE Agents for Choosing America Over Skin Color
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Be happy he didn't have a weapon.

People say the impetus for the private booze fest was likely a domestic squabble with the misses. They have a rocky raccoon relationship.

The raccoon’s wife goes by Magill and Lil, but everyone knows her as Nancy.

One poster says the raccoon’s splurge reminds him of the possum that enjoyed his own kingdom of tasty treats.

That’s an average Saturday night at the Golden Corral.

Commenters say it’s ridiculous that we have a two-tiered justice system that favors over-animated animals.

Advertisement

He never takes off his mask.

Posters sympathize with the thirsty thief.

There’s going to be a black market for comatose raccoons now, isn’t there?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME ENTERTAINMENT VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cloudy Krystal Ball: Ex-MSNBC Host Derides Minority ICE Agents for Choosing America Over Skin Color
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats for Projecting Joe Biden’s Health Issues Onto Trump
Warren Squire
Senator 'Corrects' Josh Hawley on National Guard Shooter Being Admitted Under Biden
Brett T.
British Medical Journal Concerned Far-Right Parties Are Gaining Ground
Brett T.
Katie Miller Meme-Nukes Psycho Hose Beast Jennifer Welch for Calling Her Husband and Herself NAZIS
Sam J.
Former CIA Director Leon Panetta Says Hegseth Is Guilty of a 'War Crime' in Narco-Terrorist Boat Blast
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cloudy Krystal Ball: Ex-MSNBC Host Derides Minority ICE Agents for Choosing America Over Skin Color Warren Squire
Advertisement