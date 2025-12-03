Dem Mark Kelly Is Now Declaring That Unlawful, Illegal Military Orders Have Been Issued Under Trump

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is taking his sedition to the next level. He’s now claiming that unlawful, illegal orders to the military have been given under President Donald Trump - a clear reference to the manufactured narco-terrorist boat scandal. He’s trying to sow chaos in the military so soldiers question all orders for fear they’ll be prosecuted under a future Democrat administration.

Here’s Kelly on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Mark Kelly moves narrative to next stage, claims that “clearly unlawful, illegal orders" have been given.



“That was the point of our video."



Headline provided at right for additional context on Kelly while viewing. pic.twitter.com/FABYpvITG6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

I can’t believe this dude hasn’t been arrested yet, he’s doubling down on his madness — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) December 3, 2025

The timeline on this entire thing stinks to high heaven — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

It’s clearly a coordinated attack orchestrated by Democrats and their ‘journalists’ in the legacy media.

Posters say Kelly and other members of the Seditious Six are carrying out the only unlawfulness they’re seeing.

Mark Kelly needs to face a court-martial. This is ridiculous. He’s continuing to undermine our military and the chain of command. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 3, 2025

He’ll continue until he’s made not to.



Unfortunately the spineless wing of the GOP is playing right into this, as expected. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

Not facing any punishment only emboldens the leftist movement. — Inspector857 (@Inspector857) December 3, 2025

The more Democrats get away with, the more untouchable they feel and act.

Commenters say Kelly reminds them of another slimy Democrat with his media-pushed hoax.

Anyone can see that he is now being pushed heavily by the large money donors of the Democrats & establishment media. This is his Adam Schiff "Russia, Russia, Russia" moment.



I’m sure he’s going to play the victim of Trump for the next two years. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 3, 2025

Yep, exactly. He’s the Schiff of the “illegal orders” op — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

Kelly wants to be the “I mean business” guy who collected some Trump admin scalps. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

He’s building up his party profile at our military's expense.

Why? Because he likely wants to move from the Senate to the White House.

Is he setting up for a 2028 run? — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) December 3, 2025

Baldy with the elf ears stands no chance against Cali smooth operator. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) December 3, 2025

He knows he has no chance. His sole goal will be to fill his campaign coffers and use it to fly private and stay in luxury hotels. Then he will lobby for a cabinet position if happy hands Newsom somehow wins. — Tim Grimm (@TimGrimm007) December 3, 2025

The presidency seems out of reach for Kelly. But he’ll gladly accept a vice presidential nomination or a Cabinet-level position as a Democrat president’s Secretary of Defense.

