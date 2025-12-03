Dem Mark Kelly Is Now Declaring That Unlawful, Illegal Military Orders Have Been Issued Under Trump

Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on December 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is taking his sedition to the next level. He’s now claiming that unlawful, illegal orders to the military have been given under President Donald Trump - a clear reference to the manufactured narco-terrorist boat scandal. He’s trying to sow chaos in the military so soldiers question all orders for fear they’ll be prosecuted under a future Democrat administration.

Here’s Kelly on MS NOW. (WATCH)

It’s clearly a coordinated attack orchestrated by Democrats and their ‘journalists’ in the legacy media.

Posters say Kelly and other members of the Seditious Six are carrying out the only unlawfulness they’re seeing.

The more Democrats get away with, the more untouchable they feel and act.

Commenters say Kelly reminds them of another slimy Democrat with his media-pushed hoax.

He’s building up his party profile at our military's expense.

Why? Because he likely wants to move from the Senate to the White House.

The presidency seems out of reach for Kelly. But he’ll gladly accept a vice presidential nomination or a Cabinet-level position as a Democrat president’s Secretary of Defense.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

