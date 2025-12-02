Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump...
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud...
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
How Will the Media Critique Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor This Year?
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Will See Kristi Noem in Court in 2029
Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers
Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend
CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to...
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is...

Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t Afford to Sleep on the Job

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:31 AM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is sounding the alarm about what the future holds for our country if Democrats return to power. He says President Donald Trump is excellent on foreign policy but needs to adjust his focus to more domestic issues to keep Republicans in power. He says the fear of losing elections keeps him up at night.

Advertisement

Here’s more info. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY reveals what "KEEPS [HIM] UP AT NIGHT"

"Losing elections. The biggest danger to momentum is losing the next election. If they win, they will impeach the president again. If they win big and somehow get control of the Senate, they will eliminate the filibuster."

"If they were to win in ’26 and ’28, they will pack the courts. They will make D.C. and Puerto Rico states. They will do a lot of terrible things in a very, very short period of time."

Scott Jennings talks at length about the political fight ahead to keep America on track. (WATCH)

Democrats will not go easy on Republicans if power shifts back to them. They'll be out for blood.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Posters are frustrated with Republican leaders in Congress who act blind to this reality.

Republicans definitely need a youth movement in Congress.

Jennings has a laundry list of terrible things Democrats want to enact. Posters list some more.

Also, I believe that if they win, they will change the laws of immigration and will practically give U.S. citizenship to millions of people overseas. The democRat☭ Party is hellbent to drastically change America and convert it to a banana republic where they can rule with no opposition in sight for generations to come. Nothing will be left of America.

— wallstpatriot (@wallstpatriot84) December 2, 2025

Advertisement

Every good thing Trump has done will be undone if Democrats get back the power to do so. Elections should keep all Republicans up at night because if Democrats win, it’ll be a national nightmare.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend
Brett T.
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump Admin Players
Warren Squire
CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to Delegitimize the Press
Warren Squire
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
Brett T.
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud Scandal in Minnesota
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA