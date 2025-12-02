Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t Afford to Sleep on the Job

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is sounding the alarm about what the future holds for our country if Democrats return to power. He says President Donald Trump is excellent on foreign policy but needs to adjust his focus to more domestic issues to keep Republicans in power. He says the fear of losing elections keeps him up at night.

@ScottJenningsKY reveals what "KEEPS [HIM] UP AT NIGHT" "Losing elections. The biggest danger to momentum is losing the next election. If they win, they will impeach the president again. If they win big and somehow get control of the Senate, they will eliminate the filibuster." "If they were to win in ’26 and ’28, they will pack the courts. They will make D.C. and Puerto Rico states. They will do a lot of terrible things in a very, very short period of time."

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY reveals what "KEEPS [HIM] UP AT NIGHT"😨



"Losing elections. The biggest danger to momentum is losing the next election. If they win, they will impeach the president again. If they win big and somehow get control of the Senate, they will eliminate the… pic.twitter.com/VgmGtWRmbL — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 1, 2025

Funny that Scott gets it but not the simps in Congress — ThorVonBrandon (@ThorVonBrandon) December 2, 2025

Democrats will not go easy on Republicans if power shifts back to them. They'll be out for blood.

Posters are frustrated with Republican leaders in Congress who act blind to this reality.

No one can convince me that John Thune and Mike Johnson don’t know this to be true. — Stan Goudeau (@Austinescapee) December 2, 2025

I am convinced they are anachronistic, completely detached fossils - yes, despite not being all that old, at least compared to true zombies like Mitch McConnell - who live forever in 2012 and cannot imagine any of this ever happening.



I hope and pray I am wrong. — OldWorld Marc (@world_citizen_1) December 2, 2025

Republicans definitely need a youth movement in Congress.

Jennings has a laundry list of terrible things Democrats want to enact. Posters list some more.

Also, I believe that if they win, they will change the laws of immigration and will practically give U.S. citizenship to millions of people overseas. The democRat☭ Party is hellbent to drastically change America and convert it to a banana republic where they can rule with no opposition in sight for generations to come. Nothing will be left of America. — wallstpatriot (@wallstpatriot84) December 2, 2025

You are one scary dude with your nuclear winter scenario. Scarier yet is that your ouija board is dead on. Trump must clean the voter rolls in less than a year or it’s all been for nothing. The country is transformed. And lost. It’s just that stark. — Ermengarde (@Ermengarde1947) December 2, 2025

He's right. We need to start focusing on midterms now. — Angela (@Angelagal44) December 2, 2025

Every good thing Trump has done will be undone if Democrats get back the power to do so. Elections should keep all Republicans up at night because if Democrats win, it’ll be a national nightmare.

