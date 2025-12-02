Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud Scandal in Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is embroiled in a massive fraud scandal that happened on his watch. Some state employees are even saying he played a direct role. This has been going on for some time and has many asking where was the legacy media while all this was going down. Did ‘journalists’ even vet Walz when he was chosen as Kamala Harris’s running mate? Nah, they were too busy trying to celebrate and elevate this corrupt bozo.

How did the MSM ever miss the Minnesota fraud story last year? Surely they were vetting Tim Walz, right? 🤣pic.twitter.com/K4w9Ys7NYK — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 1, 2025

If vetting means campaigning for him, sure. — MartynSpeck (@SpeckMartyn) December 1, 2025

They all have the same message. What an amazing coincidence. — ShockWaveRider (@walte3726) December 1, 2025

It’s amazing how hard the legacy media toiled to drag Harris and Walz over the electoral finish line.

Posters are smart and observant enough to know nothing was missed.

They didn't "Miss" it. They "Ignored" it. — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) December 1, 2025

They didn't miss it.



They helped bury it. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) December 1, 2025

They didn’t miss it — they just hoped you would. — legislation (@legislationpage) December 1, 2025

They don't even attempt to vet anyone. They just say Democrats are good and Republicans are evil. They can't have worst media that CNN and MSNBC in North Korea. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 1, 2025

The video shows they couldn’t even hide their giddiness over Walz being the VP pick.

So much that was ‘reported’ on Walz was false or distorted. Legacy media drones weren't on the ground in Minnesota to expose corruption, that’s for sure! (WATCH)

Just your typical camo hat wearing folksy regular guy midwestern uncle pic.twitter.com/wRqdXOuuBh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Funny how shamelessly Legacy Media pushed the ‘Coach Walz’ narrative. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) December 1, 2025

Have you seen his shotgun handling skills? Epic — Moke (@Moke1966758) December 1, 2025

He bungled that so badly.

Legacy media worked with one mind to achieve one goal. Commenters saw it play out in real time.

The media was more concerned with pushing propaganda in an attempt to elect the worst ticket in the history of American politics than they were with exposing the massive fraud in Tampon Tim’s state of Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/Sd5dVRvwV7 — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) December 1, 2025

I can't believe they called him "moderate." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 1, 2025

He could be VP right now if American hadn’t woke up — katseekingtruth (@KatattackTruth) December 1, 2025

Shudder the thought. This story can’t be buried anymore. Don’t be surprised if the legacy media turns on Walz big time if they feel he’ll be a drag on their midterm plans. Whatever Walz’s fate, they’ll want to get it over as fast as possible.

