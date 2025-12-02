Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump...
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
How Will the Media Critique Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor This Year?
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Will See Kristi Noem in Court in 2029
Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers
Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend
CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to...
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is...
State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE
Tom Nichols: In a More Serious World, Mark Kelly Would Replace Pete Hegseth...

Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud Scandal in Minnesota

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:49 AM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is embroiled in a massive fraud scandal that happened on his watch. Some state employees are even saying he played a direct role. This has been going on for some time and has many asking where was the legacy media while all this was going down. Did ‘journalists’ even vet Walz when he was chosen as Kamala Harris’s running mate? Nah, they were too busy trying to celebrate and elevate this corrupt bozo.

Advertisement

Here are the receipts. (WATCH)

It’s amazing how hard the legacy media toiled to drag Harris and Walz over the electoral finish line.

Posters are smart and observant enough to know nothing was missed.

The video shows they couldn’t even hide their giddiness over Walz being the VP pick.

So much that was ‘reported’ on Walz was false or distorted. Legacy media drones weren't on the ground in Minnesota to expose corruption, that’s for sure! (WATCH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He bungled that so badly.

Legacy media worked with one mind to achieve one goal. Commenters saw it play out in real time.

Shudder the thought. This story can’t be buried anymore. Don’t be surprised if the legacy media turns on Walz big time if they feel he’ll be a drag on their midterm plans. Whatever Walz’s fate, they’ll want to get it over as fast as possible.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump Admin Players
Warren Squire
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Brett T.
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
Brett T.
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
Brett T.
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement