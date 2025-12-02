Former CIA Director Leon Panetta Says Hegseth Is Guilty of a 'War Crime' in Narco-Terrorist Boat Blast

Former Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA Leon Panetta says Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has committed a 'war crime' in the bombing of a narco-terrorist boat. Of course, there’s one major reason to ignore what Lying Leon has to say.

Leon Panetta has already determined that war crimes have been committed, and that accountability is due. "As far as I'm concerned, there is a war crime involved here." The fmr CIA Dir/Sec Def's last appearance of note was as a signatory to the Hunter Laptop “51 Intelligence Officials” election interference op letter.

Here’s Panetta with his ‘expert’ opinion. (WATCH)

The man should be in jail for his role in the Dirty 51 hoax.



He can give interviews from a cell. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 2, 2025

We agree.

The major reason not to give any weight to anything Panetta is saying is that he’s infamously one of ‘the spies who lied’ about the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop. Posters will never forget. (WATCH)

Leon Panetta was also one of the 50 that signed the letter declaring Hunter Biden’s Laptop was Russia disinformation.

His answer either means he thinks you are incredibly stupid or he is incredibly stupid! 👀🎯🤔 pic.twitter.com/rvGyMF0c3x — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) January 21, 2024

Rinse and repeat — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) December 2, 2025

None of those 51 intelligence officers should ever be taken seriously again. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 2, 2025

Nothing will stop CNN, MS NOW, and the rest from tapping these liars for an analyst gig.

Commenters say if Democrats are dragging out discredited fossils like Panetta, they must fear this latest manufactured ‘scandal’ is slipping away from them.

Man, they’re literally scraping the bottom of the septic tank for this one… — Ahab (@AhabsBones) December 2, 2025

Bottom of the deep state barrel — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2025

By Thurs this is dead and then next week it's something new — Dali_Naz_Kool1 (@CNazKool1) December 2, 2025

See: Epstein — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2025

It’s only a matter of time before Democrats and their legacy media cohorts dump out of this latest ‘scandal’ and cook up something else. This is probably not the last time we’ll see Panetta resurface over the next three years.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

