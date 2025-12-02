Former CIA Director Leon Panetta Says Hegseth Is Guilty of a 'War Crime' in Narco-Terrorist Boat Blast

Cloudy Krystal Ball: Ex-MSNBC Host Derides Minority ICE Agents for Choosing America Over...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA Leon Panetta says Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has committed a 'war crime' in the bombing of a narco-terrorist boat. Of course, there’s one major reason to ignore what Lying Leon has to say.

Start here. (READ)

Leon Panetta has already determined that war crimes have been committed, and that accountability is due.

"As far as I'm concerned, there is a war crime involved here."

The fmr CIA Dir/Sec Def's last appearance of note was as a signatory to the Hunter Laptop “51 Intelligence Officials” election interference op letter.

Here’s Panetta with his ‘expert’ opinion. (WATCH)

We agree.

The major reason not to give any weight to anything Panetta is saying is that he’s infamously one of ‘the spies who lied’ about the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop. Posters will never forget. (WATCH)

Nothing will stop CNN, MS NOW, and the rest from tapping these liars for an analyst gig.

Commenters say if Democrats are dragging out discredited fossils like Panetta, they must fear this latest manufactured ‘scandal’ is slipping away from them.

It’s only a matter of time before Democrats and their legacy media cohorts dump out of this latest ‘scandal’ and cook up something else. This is probably not the last time we’ll see Panetta resurface over the next three years.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

