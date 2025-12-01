Governor Tim Walz Laughably Claims Trump Is Normalizing Hateful Language - Has He Heard Himself? (WATCH)

President Donald Trump recently referred to Tim Walz as the ‘seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota.’ Right on cue, Democrats were aghast that the President, whom they have called Nazi, Hitler, fascist, and much more, had addressed Walz in such a way. Walz said Trump was normalizing hateful words and actions.
We’d like to introduce Tim Walz to himself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
Tim Walz: Trump has normalized hateful behavior and language.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025
Also Tim Walz:
We need to be meaner and bully the sh*t out of Trump.
We should 'demonize' people like Elon Musk.
Fantasizes about 'news' of Trump being dead. pic.twitter.com/7oD5l4wNfE
Lemme get this straight...— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 1, 2025
The people calling us Nazis & fascists are now claiming WE'RE the ones promoting hateful rhetoric?
Really...? pic.twitter.com/X0wnsPoYVf
That’s about the size of it 🤷♂️— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025
Democrats dish it out but feign outrage when anyone pushes back.
Posters say it’s ridiculous that Democrats like Walz demand that others be respectful when they refuse to do so themselves. We have a word for that.
Tim Walz is like every other Democrat. All hypocrites— Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) December 1, 2025
That’s about the nicest thing one can say about him— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025
Mirror behavior. Every one of them accuses of exactly what they are guilty of.— Mindy Crossland (@MindyCross76617) December 1, 2025
Liars. Don’t forget liars.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025
Walz excels at lying.
One poster says as far as dishonesty goes, Walz does it smoothly and effortlessly like no one else. That’s how good he is at lying.
He is one of the best I’ve ever seen at looking directly into the camera and lying. He has no issue at all doing it.— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 1, 2025
A psychiatrist would have a field day diagnosing him.
Okay, I admit I’m stupid pic.twitter.com/DWOPatjR8f— JL (@zipzap31) December 1, 2025
He forgets that film lasts forever, and that every clip can be played and replayed on loop..— Elizabeth M ♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️ (@ElizabethM10333) December 1, 2025
The Democrats Rule of 3 strikes again:— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 1, 2025
If they accuse you of doing it:
-They’re doing it
-They did it
-They’re planning to do it.
It’s been their thing since 2016.
Hillary Clinton started the ball rolling with ‘deplorables,’ and it’s been going ever since. Now Democrats openly refer to MAGA as thugs, fascists, Nazis, etc. 'Deplorables' seems quaint in retrospect.
