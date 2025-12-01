Governor Tim Walz Laughably Claims Trump Is Normalizing Hateful Language - Has He Heard Himself? (WATCH)

President Donald Trump recently referred to Tim Walz as the ‘seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota.’ Right on cue, Democrats were aghast that the President, whom they have called Nazi, Hitler, fascist, and much more, had addressed Walz in such a way. Walz said Trump was normalizing hateful words and actions.

We’d like to introduce Tim Walz to himself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Tim Walz: Trump has normalized hateful behavior and language.



Also Tim Walz:



We need to be meaner and bully the sh*t out of Trump.



We should 'demonize' people like Elon Musk.



Fantasizes about 'news' of Trump being dead. pic.twitter.com/7oD5l4wNfE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Lemme get this straight...



The people calling us Nazis & fascists are now claiming WE'RE the ones promoting hateful rhetoric?



Really...? pic.twitter.com/X0wnsPoYVf — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 1, 2025

That’s about the size of it 🤷‍♂️ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Democrats dish it out but feign outrage when anyone pushes back.

Posters say it’s ridiculous that Democrats like Walz demand that others be respectful when they refuse to do so themselves. We have a word for that.

Tim Walz is like every other Democrat. All hypocrites — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) December 1, 2025

That’s about the nicest thing one can say about him — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Mirror behavior. Every one of them accuses of exactly what they are guilty of. — Mindy Crossland (@MindyCross76617) December 1, 2025

Liars. Don’t forget liars. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Walz excels at lying.

One poster says as far as dishonesty goes, Walz does it smoothly and effortlessly like no one else. That’s how good he is at lying.

He is one of the best I’ve ever seen at looking directly into the camera and lying. He has no issue at all doing it.



A psychiatrist would have a field day diagnosing him. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 1, 2025

He forgets that film lasts forever, and that every clip can be played and replayed on loop.. — Elizabeth M ♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️ (@ElizabethM10333) December 1, 2025

The Democrats Rule of 3 strikes again:



If they accuse you of doing it:



-They’re doing it

-They did it

-They’re planning to do it.



It’s been their thing since 2016. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 1, 2025

Hillary Clinton started the ball rolling with ‘deplorables,’ and it’s been going ever since. Now Democrats openly refer to MAGA as thugs, fascists, Nazis, etc. 'Deplorables' seems quaint in retrospect.

