Governor Tim Walz Laughably Claims Trump Is Normalizing Hateful Language - Has He Heard Himself? (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:08 AM on December 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

President Donald Trump recently referred to Tim Walz as the ‘seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota.’ Right on cue, Democrats were aghast that the President, whom they have called Nazi, Hitler, fascist, and much more, had addressed Walz in such a way. Walz said Trump was normalizing hateful words and actions.

We’d like to introduce Tim Walz to himself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Democrats dish it out but feign outrage when anyone pushes back.

Posters say it’s ridiculous that Democrats like Walz demand that others be respectful when they refuse to do so themselves. We have a word for that.

Walz excels at lying.

One poster says as far as dishonesty goes, Walz does it smoothly and effortlessly like no one else. That’s how good he is at lying. 

Hillary Clinton started the ball rolling with ‘deplorables,’ and it’s been going ever since. Now Democrats openly refer to MAGA as thugs, fascists, Nazis, etc. 'Deplorables' seems quaint in retrospect.

