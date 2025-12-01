Governor Tim Walz Laughably Claims Trump Is Normalizing Hateful Language - Has He...
VIP
Repeat Offenders: You’re Not Alone in Feeling Déjà Vu Over the Democrats’ Latest...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump
An Adjunct Professor at Cornell Law and Army Veteran, Defends Pete Hegseth’s (Alleged)...
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Furious: 'Dylan's never been spoken to like...
Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over...
VIP
Can Donald Trump Refuse to Follow an Unconstitutional Judicial Order? (A Deep Dive)
Idaho Bar Tips for Taps Promotion: Help Deport an Illegal Alien and Earn...
‘Sources Say’: Dem Mark Kelly Pushes Latest ‘War Crimes’ Hoax While in Full...
Terrible Trio: Far-Leftist Aftyn Behn Gets AOC and Al Gore’s 'Help' for Her...
From the River to the Rotunda: Tlaib Boasts Hamas Supporters Are Taking Over...
VIP
Texas Dems’ Hunger Games Just Got a New Tribute and She’s Winning
Gov. Tim Walz Deflects to Trump When Confronted With Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Somali...

Dem Chris Van Hollen Breathes Life Into Years Old Hoax in Aftermath of National Guard Shooting

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:54 AM on December 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats continue to blame President Donald Trump for the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. One was killed while the other clings to life after being attacked by an Afghan national. In the aftermath of this tragic event, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen chose to dig up the ‘suckers and losers’ hoax of which no verifiable proof exists, and that numerous former White House officials say didn’t happen at the time it was alleged.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Heaven forbid if Van Hollen blamed the shooter.

The ‘suckers and losers’ hoax refuses to die because Democrats breathe life into it when they need to disparage Trump as the Commander-in-Chief.

You can blame Democrats and the legacy media for that.

Oh, and a certain ‘Republican’ MS NOW host, according to one poster.

Recommended

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Furious: 'Dylan's never been spoken to like that'
Gordon K
Advertisement

Like the horses on the merry-go-round, these hoaxes eventually circle back.

Commenters say Van Hollen needs to stick to what he does best - going to bat for illegal alien human traffickers.

He was tossed aside as soon as his usefulness wore off. Van Hollen and the Democrats have moved on and are looking for the next person they can exploit.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Furious: 'Dylan's never been spoken to like that'
Gordon K
An Adjunct Professor at Cornell Law and Army Veteran, Defends Pete Hegseth’s (Alleged) ‘Double Taps’
Aaron Walker
CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump
Aaron Walker
Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL
Aaron Walker
Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'
Grateful Calvin
BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Furious: 'Dylan's never been spoken to like that' Gordon K
Advertisement