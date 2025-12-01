Dem Chris Van Hollen Breathes Life Into Years Old Hoax in Aftermath of National Guard Shooting

Democrats continue to blame President Donald Trump for the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. One was killed while the other clings to life after being attacked by an Afghan national. In the aftermath of this tragic event, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen chose to dig up the ‘suckers and losers’ hoax of which no verifiable proof exists, and that numerous former White House officials say didn’t happen at the time it was alleged.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Chris Van Hollen suggests Trump views National Guard troops as “suckers and losers” after regurgitating the hoax.



This is days after the DC shoot*ng.



Vile doesn’t begin to describe this. pic.twitter.com/MinoB4hSZT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

The only sucker and loser I see is Van Hollen — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 30, 2025

Just when you thought this slimebag couldn’t get any slimier…here he is — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

Heaven forbid if Van Hollen blamed the shooter.

The ‘suckers and losers’ hoax refuses to die because Democrats breathe life into it when they need to disparage Trump as the Commander-in-Chief.

Amazing that they still cling to this after being debunked literally hundreds of times — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) November 30, 2025

Doesn’t matter. They still run the “fine people” hoax at every opportunity. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

And sadly far too many still believe it — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) November 30, 2025

You can blame Democrats and the legacy media for that.

Oh, and a certain ‘Republican’ MS NOW host, according to one poster.

Nicole Wallace was regurgitating the hoax a couple days ago too.



They have run out of ammo. — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) November 30, 2025

Man.... they're circling back and recycling that BS line from almost 10 years ago? They've got nothing. What happened to all of the Epstein screamers? lol — Matthew Scarboro (@therealSCARBOR0) November 30, 2025

They have a hoax list, and they aren’t afraid to use it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

No matter how debunked they are--- — Fields Rooming House (@HouseRooming) November 30, 2025

Like the horses on the merry-go-round, these hoaxes eventually circle back.

Commenters say Van Hollen needs to stick to what he does best - going to bat for illegal alien human traffickers.

“Suckers & losers” was a debunked hoax, however Van Hollen’s Margaritas with the “Maryland dad” is captured forever on video. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) November 30, 2025

Chris should get back to being Abrego-Garcia’s full time defense attorney — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

Has Chris checked in on his Maryland man, or did that political prop lose its luster? — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) November 30, 2025

He was tossed aside as soon as his usefulness wore off. Van Hollen and the Democrats have moved on and are looking for the next person they can exploit.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

