Delusional Jim Acosta Is Pushing a Legacy Media White House Walkout to Force Trump to Respect ‘Journos’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:21 AM on November 30, 2025
Meme

Jim Acosta crashed and burned at CNN and has now been exiled to the sad podcast graveyard that all disgraced ‘journos’ seem to end up. Don’t count Acosta out. He’s got an idea that will unintentionally accelerate the demise of the dying legacy media. He wants ‘journalists’ to boycott President Donald Trump’s pressers and stage a walkout of the White House press briefing room.

Advertisement

Here’s Acosta sharing his brilliant plan with his fellow Democrats on MS NOW. (WATCH)

This would be the dumbest, most spectacularly hilarious self-destroying thing the legacy media has ever done.

Acosta is still living under the self-delusional belief that the public looks up to ‘journalists.’ Posters get that people would celebrate this, but not for the reasons Acosta is thinking.

A boycott would be a boon for smaller, independent news outlets. The White House could replace the legacy media walkouts with new media, making it impossible for them to return to the privileged spots they just forfeited. Oh, well.

Commenters remember what a self-promoting prima donna Acosta was during Trump’s first four years.

Acosta is a small man who craves attention, something he no longer gets after being demoted to the podcast ghetto.

Posters say being out of the spotlight has given Acosta time to brainstorm on how to help his fellow ‘journalists’ share his fate.

Advertisement

The White House doesn’t need the legacy media. News outlets can’t afford to cut off their main source of content as Acosta suggests. If they walk out of the White House, they’ll never be invited back in during Trump’s remaining three years. Wouldn’t that be awesome? Yes, yes, it would.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

