Delusional Jim Acosta Is Pushing a Legacy Media White House Walkout to Force Trump to Respect ‘Journos’

Jim Acosta crashed and burned at CNN and has now been exiled to the sad podcast graveyard that all disgraced ‘journos’ seem to end up. Don’t count Acosta out. He’s got an idea that will unintentionally accelerate the demise of the dying legacy media. He wants ‘journalists’ to boycott President Donald Trump’s pressers and stage a walkout of the White House press briefing room.

Advertisement

Here’s Acosta sharing his brilliant plan with his fellow Democrats on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta: Leftwing media should threaten to not show up to Trump’s press avails anymore “until you clean up your act."



Great idea. Do it. Please. pic.twitter.com/oqtQIG5vGZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 29, 2025

That will teach Trump. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 29, 2025

Lmfao this would be GOLD!! — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 29, 2025

Propaganda press: Please listen to Jim. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 29, 2025

This would be the dumbest, most spectacularly hilarious self-destroying thing the legacy media has ever done.

Acosta is still living under the self-delusional belief that the public looks up to ‘journalists.’ Posters get that people would celebrate this, but not for the reasons Acosta is thinking.

The quality of the press conferences would go way up.



Other than that, nobody would notice and certainly nobody would care.



The bubble people like @Acosta must live in to believe they can still act as the Praetorian Guard of acceptable narratives - just incredible. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 29, 2025

Wow, the level of stupidity these people have — Stephanie (@Yonasmom) November 29, 2025

He honestly thinks that members of establishment media are highly regarded by people outside the business. No one cares — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 29, 2025

It's not just that no one cares.



Most people would prefer they not be there at all. — Wyatt Gouldthorpe (@WyattGouldthor1) November 29, 2025

A boycott would be a boon for smaller, independent news outlets. The White House could replace the legacy media walkouts with new media, making it impossible for them to return to the privileged spots they just forfeited. Oh, well.

Commenters remember what a self-promoting prima donna Acosta was during Trump’s first four years.

How many of you remember Acosta's behavior during Trump's first term?



He was and is among the most reprehensible reporters with an axe to grind against Trump.



I would sooner listen to nails on a chalkboard than anything he has to say. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) November 29, 2025

Remember when he wrestled the lady when she tried to take his mic pic.twitter.com/npd7u3YvIp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 29, 2025

All he ever wanted, and evidently still wants, is attention by pulling stupid stunts. — Kelley (@kelleysher) November 30, 2025

Acosta is a small man who craves attention, something he no longer gets after being demoted to the podcast ghetto.

Posters say being out of the spotlight has given Acosta time to brainstorm on how to help his fellow ‘journalists’ share his fate.

Boycott by the lying media? That certainly would make our day! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 29, 2025

Advertisement

These are the kinds of ideas Jim comes up with while live streaming from a corner in his garage 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

Left-wing media will never recover from this if they do it, so I hope they do. — Elizabeth Austin (@lazarusatgate) November 29, 2025

Yes. Be less relevant than you are now. Which is not relevant. — Maze (@pordadow) November 29, 2025

The White House doesn’t need the legacy media. News outlets can’t afford to cut off their main source of content as Acosta suggests. If they walk out of the White House, they’ll never be invited back in during Trump’s remaining three years. Wouldn’t that be awesome? Yes, yes, it would.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.