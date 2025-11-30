It’s Not Fair! Scott Jennings Shoots Down Abby Phillip’s Pro-Illegal Alien Pity Party with One Zinger

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on November 30, 2025
Twitchy

Like all Democrats, CNN’s Abby Phillip worries more about illegal aliens than American citizens. Those poor illegal aliens! On Friday’s NewsNight, she cited a poll that claims 53% of registered voters think deportations are unfair. Unfair to whom? Who knows? Anyway, Republican commentator Scott Jennings had the perfect zinger to shoot down the pro-illegal alien pity party he was witnessing.

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

Americans whose country has been invaded don’t matter; only the feelings and welfare of illegal aliens matter to the Democrat Party.

Posters were laughing that Jennings said out loud what every sane person at home was thinking.

He’s the only reason they have a show to go on.

Nayyera Haq (such a perfect last name) had to dig up some imaginary ‘friends who voted for Trump’ to back up her pro-illegal alien argument. Jennings wisely didn’t believe a word she was saying. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...you because they're surprised by Trump enforcing immigration laws. I dispute it."

This is the latest false narrative that 'journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to push right now. They want you to believe that MAGA voters are so upset at Trump (for keeping his campaign promises) that they wish they had voted for Kamala Harris and her pro-open borders, pro-illegal aliens, pro-DEI, and pro-transgender agenda. Wow, those MAGA voters must be buddies with Haq’s imaginary Trump-voting friends. Seriously, if you're going to lie, at least make it plausible.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

ABBY PHILLIP BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

