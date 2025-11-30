It’s Not Fair! Scott Jennings Shoots Down Abby Phillip’s Pro-Illegal Alien Pity Party with One Zinger

Like all Democrats, CNN’s Abby Phillip worries more about illegal aliens than American citizens. Those poor illegal aliens! On Friday’s NewsNight, she cited a poll that claims 53% of registered voters think deportations are unfair. Unfair to whom? Who knows? Anyway, Republican commentator Scott Jennings had the perfect zinger to shoot down the pro-illegal alien pity party he was witnessing.

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

🚨 LMFAO! Scott Jennings never misses 🔥🤣



ABBY PHILLIP: 53% say that process for deporting people has been mostly unfair!



SCOTT JENNINGS: I agree, it’s unfair that it takes so LONG. 💯 pic.twitter.com/dMrQOwtDwH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

What process was in place to allow the invasion of 15 MILLION ILLEGALS into the country 🤔

Was that fair? — Expert, PhD., MD, DDS, Esq. (@KamalaLies) November 29, 2025

Americans whose country has been invaded don’t matter; only the feelings and welfare of illegal aliens matter to the Democrat Party.

Posters were laughing that Jennings said out loud what every sane person at home was thinking.

Jennings cooked her with one line

When the stats don’t land the way they expect, the spin gets messy real fast

Nayyera Haq (such a perfect last name) had to dig up some imaginary ‘friends who voted for Trump’ to back up her pro-illegal alien argument. Jennings wisely didn’t believe a word she was saying. (WATCH)

NAYYERA HAQ: "I've heard from many folks who voted for Trump both times saying this isn't what I voted for."@ScottJenningsKY skeptical of these 'unnamed' imaginary disappointed @realDonaldTrump voters: "I'm interested in your 2-time Trump voting friends who are phone banking… pic.twitter.com/jyZkMQXzld — liten drage (@DrageLiten) November 29, 2025

(post continues) ...you because they're surprised by Trump enforcing immigration laws. I dispute it."

We want all of them out! They all have violated our laws and sovereignty — sam jaros (@samjaros) November 29, 2025

Real Americans who have been here for generations: we want every single one of them gone, no exceptions. — MJ🇺🇸 (@MistyJernigan17) November 29, 2025

I voted for Trump THREE times and, while I wish his tone was a little nicer at times, I don’t regret any of my votes for him. — BasedLeprechaun (@BasedLeprechaun) November 29, 2025

LOL! I don't know a single person that voted for President Trump that is not happy with these deportations



We want it to happen faster and more aggressively — DB (@DB32779065) November 29, 2025

This is the latest false narrative that 'journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to push right now. They want you to believe that MAGA voters are so upset at Trump (for keeping his campaign promises) that they wish they had voted for Kamala Harris and her pro-open borders, pro-illegal aliens, pro-DEI, and pro-transgender agenda. Wow, those MAGA voters must be buddies with Haq’s imaginary Trump-voting friends. Seriously, if you're going to lie, at least make it plausible.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

