Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because They Tried to Lock Him Up

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith seems to grasp reality better than his fellow Kamala voters. He sometimes hits the mark when explaining President Donald Trump to his cohorts. He understands that Trump wasn’t just targeted politically by Democrats, but they tried to take away his freedom and his very life.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 Stephen A. Smith said it PERFECTLY: “Dems did everything they could to prevent him from being president. Trump ain't going after [them] because of the election! He going after [them] because they tried to put him in prison for F-ing LIFE!” 💯pic.twitter.com/SoHQRWYBFs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

They also tried to assassinate him. — We’re Under Hostile Occupation (@WhenTheHonk) November 29, 2025

And, they tried to end him twice! — Khristine-Arizona Patriot (@KKBella) November 29, 2025

Exactly. It’s easy to see why that’s ticked off Trump.

Posters see how the Democrat Party’s attacks on Trump were vastly different than their attacks on past Republican presidents.

Stephen A basically said the quiet part SCREAMING: Trump’s not swinging back because of some election drama — he’s swinging because they spent YEARS trying to bury him under indictments, perp walks, and a prison sentence that would’ve turned him into a historical footnote. And now everyone’s acting shocked he’s returning the energy? Please. You don’t try to lock a man up for the rest of his life and then demand “civility” when he wins. — NOBLE (@iamnoblefx) November 29, 2025

You can feel the shift when even Stephen A. is spelling it out this bluntly. People watched the whole machine try to bury Trump, and now they’re shocked he’s not pretending it never happened. Actions have receipts, and Trump kept them. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) November 29, 2025

They did not just “campaign against him.” They tried to lock up the guy who exposed their whole uniparty scam and gave power back to normal Americans. Of course he wants payback. That is not revenge, that is accountability. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) November 29, 2025

Hopefully, true accountability is coming.

Commenters recognize that Smith is sometimes right, but normally spoils it by falling back into leftist nonsense.

Sometimes he states the facts and then he turns around and says some libtard statement. He needs to just openly state the democrats are a danger. He would help much more by doing that. — Kate (@kate_p45) November 29, 2025

Smith has moments where he is coherent and on the right side but when it's crunch time he'll remember who his supporters will be and he'll change his tune — USAPatriotsNews (@USAPatriotsNews) November 29, 2025

Advertisement

He spouts just enough truth to seem sane but still knows his place in the media ecosystem.

Everyone should be able to see that Trump's reaction aligns with what Democrats did to him over the last ten years.

Honestly you push a guy that far don’t act shocked when he stops playing nice



Actions come with receipts — TruthUnfiltered (@Truth_Unfiltere) November 29, 2025

When you aim and miss. There is return fire. — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) November 29, 2025

If Democrats had taken time to read any of Trump’s books, they’d have learned he’s not big on forgetting and forgiving. It’s never too late to learn, as they’re finding out.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.