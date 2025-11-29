Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration
Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because They Tried to Lock Him Up

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 29, 2025
ESPN

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith seems to grasp reality better than his fellow Kamala voters. He sometimes hits the mark when explaining President Donald Trump to his cohorts. He understands that Trump wasn’t just targeted politically by Democrats, but they tried to take away his freedom and his very life.

Have a listen. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Exactly. It’s easy to see why that’s ticked off Trump.

Posters see how the Democrat Party’s attacks on Trump were vastly different than their attacks on past Republican presidents.

Stephen A basically said the quiet part SCREAMING: Trump’s not swinging back because of some election drama — he’s swinging because they spent YEARS trying to bury him under indictments, perp walks, and a prison sentence that would’ve turned him into a historical footnote. And now everyone’s acting shocked he’s returning the energy? Please. You don’t try to lock a man up for the rest of his life and then demand “civility” when he wins.

— NOBLE (@iamnoblefx) November 29, 2025

Hopefully, true accountability is coming.

Commenters recognize that Smith is sometimes right, but normally spoils it by falling back into leftist nonsense.

He spouts just enough truth to seem sane but still knows his place in the media ecosystem.

Everyone should be able to see that Trump's reaction aligns with what Democrats did to him over the last ten years.

If Democrats had taken time to read any of Trump’s books, they’d have learned he’s not big on forgetting and forgiving. It’s never too late to learn, as they’re finding out.

