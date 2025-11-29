Civil Rights Lawyer Says Settlers Didn’t ‘Come Legally’
VIP
In the Shadow of Fresh Graves, Trump Finally Delivers the Border Clarity America...
Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It’s Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize...
Bulwark's Cathy Young: Trump Is Embracing the White Nationalist Concept of ‘Remigration’
He Went, He Saw, He Did NOT Pray: Pope Leo XIV’s Quiet Act...
Cringemas Carols: Singing Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Tweak Holiday Song to Dissuade Home...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem
Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because...
Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration
John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing i...
Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes
Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence...
CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the...

Wrong Guy: Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Projects All of Biden’s Cognitive Issues and Failings onto Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on November 29, 2025
Twitter

Democrat podcaster Jennifer Welch is projecting again. She’s assigning all the obvious ailments, cognitive issues, and other failings of former President Joe Biden onto current President Donald Trump. She’s just another Democrat wishcasting that something would rescue her from three more years of Trump’s presidency. Too bad.

Advertisement

Here she is. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

It’s like the cast of The View stepped into a teleporter pod from ‘The Fly,’ and she materialized in the destination pod.

Posters are wondering where Welch’s ‘insight’ was during the last guy’s term in office.

Recommended

Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It’s Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize for DC Shooting
Brett T.
Advertisement

That’s usually the best way to interpret what the left is screeching at any given moment.

Commenters remember Welch and her buds rushing to deny what was clearly wrong with Biden.

Trump is old, but light-years ahead in cognitive health compared to Biden.

Posters say the only thing in free fall is Welch’s bungled plastic surgery. Not that the surgeon had much to work with in the first place.

Advertisement

If the left lost its misery, it wouldn’t be the left anymore. It seems the Democrat Party's goal is to make everyone as unhappy and angry as its members are. Not going to happen.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA MENTAL HEALTH THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It’s Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize for DC Shooting
Brett T.
Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem
Brett T.
Civil Rights Lawyer Says Settlers Didn’t ‘Come Legally’
Brett T.
He Went, He Saw, He Did NOT Pray: Pope Leo XIV’s Quiet Act of Defiance at the Blue Mosque
justmindy
NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm
justmindy
Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Grandson of Afghan Jihadist Says It’s Sad to See Afghans Running to Apologize for DC Shooting Brett T.
Advertisement