Wrong Guy: Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Projects All of Biden’s Cognitive Issues and Failings onto Trump

Democrat podcaster Jennifer Welch is projecting again. She’s assigning all the obvious ailments, cognitive issues, and other failings of former President Joe Biden onto current President Donald Trump. She’s just another Democrat wishcasting that something would rescue her from three more years of Trump’s presidency. Too bad.

Here she is. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Jennifer Welch brands Trump a “drama queen”; claims his Administration is in “free fall.”



“The man is face planting. He has clear signs of dementia. He has clear signs of losing his motor skills.” pic.twitter.com/70Jijy1Hs3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 29, 2025

Talking about drama queens! 🤣🤣🤣.



That is definitely the pot calling the kettle black. — @hillbilly007 (@lakeboating2021) November 29, 2025

Is she just The View merged into one person? Who listens to this nonsense? — Scott (@Scochula) November 29, 2025

It’s like the cast of The View stepped into a teleporter pod from ‘The Fly,’ and she materialized in the destination pod.

Posters are wondering where Welch’s ‘insight’ was during the last guy’s term in office.

Funny, I missed her expert diagnosis of Biden. — Tom Rowan 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏆🥂 (@TomRowan777) November 29, 2025

She is describing Joe Biden and lying about Trump. — Jo Reitkopp 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇱 (@JoTrumpCA) November 29, 2025

She misspelled Biden. — NOTALOONYLIB (@NOTALOONYLIB3) November 29, 2025

Right. These are the same people that were telling us Biden was "sharp as a tack", right up to the debate when they couldn't hide it anymore.

It's easy to figure out what's the truth. It's going to be the opposite of what these establishment mouthpieces are saying. — 🐶Dog194🐶 (@dhr194) November 29, 2025

That’s usually the best way to interpret what the left is screeching at any given moment.

Commenters remember Welch and her buds rushing to deny what was clearly wrong with Biden.

It’s been proven these a-holes don’t know a dementia-riddled, motor skills challenged face-planter if it fell up the stairs and bit them in the SAW-masked face. pic.twitter.com/APJdq95lyG — Maggie (@drillanwr) November 29, 2025

after losing both parents to Alzheimers, I strongly disagree with her accusations. — Cappuccino (@KndlCappuccino) November 29, 2025

I second that. — CaRlie_Q_ (@Giigiixtwo11181) November 29, 2025

Trump is old, but light-years ahead in cognitive health compared to Biden.

Posters say the only thing in free fall is Welch’s bungled plastic surgery. Not that the surgeon had much to work with in the first place.

She has become the face of lies, disinformation and gaslighting of the American public. I’m not even sure she’s fully human, she seems like a programmed animatronic at this point. — Southern Belle (@SBelleofAL) November 29, 2025

Her face is in a free fall pic.twitter.com/VY7MGS2Oqx — Jeff Graham (@GmagicBYU) November 29, 2025

Whatever she did to those eyebrows and additional Botox to her forehead makes her look like a rabid possum!!! — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) November 29, 2025

Why does this image keep coming to mind whenever I see and hear her🤔 pic.twitter.com/galNUV7vLz — Jack Higgins (@JPHiggyston) November 29, 2025

I'm happy, I swear to God I'm happy—the antidepressants are working really well. Would someone please believe me? 😏 pic.twitter.com/pMDOykifiE — DeniseRiedel (@DeniseRiedel4) November 29, 2025

If the left lost its misery, it wouldn’t be the left anymore. It seems the Democrat Party's goal is to make everyone as unhappy and angry as its members are. Not going to happen.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

