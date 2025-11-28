BlueAnon Ballroom: Tiffany Cross Thinks Trump’s White House Addition Is His ‘Plan C’ to Remain in Office

President Donald Trump has been trolling Democrats that he will be running for a third term in 2028. TDS-suffering Democrats are taking him seriously and conjuring up how Trump will pull it off. On Wednesday, ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was spewing BlueAnon nonsense that Trump is building a ballroom as part of a grand scheme to never leave the White House. Republican political consultant Joe Borelli tried to reason with Cross.

Here’s how that went down on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

Last night on national television, I was reliably told that the President’s renovation of a ballroom is actually part of his plan to remain in the White House after his term.



I sadly had to diagnose another troubling case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. #prayforacure pic.twitter.com/CHuhioLZK2 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 27, 2025

We don’t need to be a psychiatrist to diagnose this ailment — DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) November 27, 2025

She is a total lunatic! — Gigs 🇺🇸🙋‍♀️ (@GigiHSVARK) November 27, 2025

She has terminal TDS. There is no cure.

Posters say the new ballroom will not anchor Trump to the White House forever, as Cross apparently believes.

I hear this all the time, and it’s absolutely ridiculous. This isn’t the first time there were renovations and it won’t be the last. The upside here is that it isn’t costing the taxpayer anything since this is all from donors. — Joseph Frusci (@ProfFrusci) November 27, 2025

That was absolutely insane.



Of course she was ☆feeding the democrat narrative☆ Trump is a dictator with some of the stupidest claims.



Im glad someone called her on it. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) November 28, 2025

Democrats keep referring to the structure as ‘his ballroom,’ like Trump is taking it with him when his term ends or he plans to dwell in it. It’s insane.

Still, Cross and others think the ballroom is Trump’s ‘Plan C’ to stay in office. Posters can’t stop laughing at the absurdity.

I can't stop watching the Plan C is the Ballroom. — VolcanoActive 🇮🇸 (@Reykjanes99) November 27, 2025

Hahahahahaha...Moving into the ballroom & never leaving. 🤣🤪😂😝 — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) November 28, 2025

My sources tell me he's building tunnels from his homes to the white house — Roddyal Clarke (@RoddyalC) November 27, 2025

Borelli’s sarcasm is top-notch.

Commenters have some closing thoughts on TDS Tiff's BlueAnon ballroom craziness.

Let’s be grateful this video is forever and we can use it to mock her for eternity — Theresa Speedy (@TheresaSpeey) November 27, 2025

Yeah they just love this narrative. He’s got 3 more years just let them be stupid — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) November 27, 2025

OMG…when will it all stop?! — TimPackman (@tpack64) November 28, 2025

Never. When Trump leaves office in 2029, Democrats will maintain that he has a super-duper secret plan to return to office. We’ll be on Plan Z by then. TDS is forever.

