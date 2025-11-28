VIP
Be Thankful: America’s Offering a $1,000 Exit Bonus and a One-Way Ticket Home...
Eric Swalwell’s Lawsuit Against Bill Pulte Assigned to Judge James Boasberg
Shawn Farash Discovers That Neo Nazi Grifters Love Bitcoin
‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom...
Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination
Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Dem Chair Says Trump Sticker Shock Has Made This the Most Expensive Thanksgiving...
XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competitio...
Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport...
Wajahat Ali: National Guard Who Were 'Unleashed' to 'Terrorize' Americans 'Deserve Better'
(Holy) Ghost in the Machine? Christians Grapple With AI-Generated Song Rising to Top...
Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie...
Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal...

BlueAnon Ballroom: Tiffany Cross Thinks Trump’s White House Addition Is His ‘Plan C’ to Remain in Office

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:32 AM on November 28, 2025
Twitter

President Donald Trump has been trolling Democrats that he will be running for a third term in 2028. TDS-suffering Democrats are taking him seriously and conjuring up how Trump will pull it off. On Wednesday, ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was spewing BlueAnon nonsense that Trump is building a ballroom as part of a grand scheme to never leave the White House. Republican political consultant Joe Borelli tried to reason with Cross.

Advertisement

Here’s how that went down on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

She has terminal TDS. There is no cure.

Posters say the new ballroom will not anchor Trump to the White House forever, as Cross apparently believes.

Democrats keep referring to the structure as ‘his ballroom,’ like Trump is taking it with him when his term ends or he plans to dwell in it. It’s insane.

Still, Cross and others think the ballroom is Trump’s ‘Plan C’ to stay in office. Posters can’t stop laughing at the absurdity.

Recommended

Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can
Eric V.
Advertisement

Borelli’s sarcasm is top-notch.

Commenters have some closing thoughts on TDS Tiff's BlueAnon ballroom craziness.

Never. When Trump leaves office in 2029, Democrats will maintain that he has a super-duper secret plan to return to office. We’ll be on Plan Z by then. TDS is forever.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MSNBC WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can
Eric V.
Eric Swalwell’s Lawsuit Against Bill Pulte Assigned to Judge James Boasberg
Brett T.
Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians
Grateful Calvin
Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination
Brett T.
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six
Grateful Calvin
‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom Has Died (WATCH)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Socialism is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can Eric V.
Advertisement