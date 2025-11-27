(Holy) Ghost in the Machine? Christians Grapple With AI-Generated Song Rising to Top of Gospel Chart

People complain that music has lost its soul, but that worry takes on an entirely different meaning in the age of artificial intelligence. Right now, there is a soul-stirring hit song at the top of the gospel music charts that’s been created by a soulless machine. Christians are grappling with the philosophical and spiritual implications of this new song of 'Solomon.'

"Mississippi-made soul singer" Christian artist "Solomon Ray" hits the number one spot for gospel music, is not a real person. Christian artists are speaking out after the AI singer hit the No. 1 spot on the iTunes and Billboard charts. "At minimum, AI does not have the Holy Spirit inside of it. So I think that's really weird to be opening up your spirit to something that has no spirit," said Christian music artist Forrest Frank. "It’s difficult to envision a future where we look back and think creating AI was a net positive for our world. At most it should be a tool for humans, not a replacement for them," said Christian singer-songwriter Phil Wickham. "I’m honestly still wrestling with the whole ai music thing. Can it be a tool to speed up a rather long tedious process - yes. But can it also be used as a crutch instead of finding inspiration and direction from Holy Spirit - also yes. Regardless - I’m believing God will be magnified regardless," said singer Colton Dixon.

Is it? If a person is creating using AI by giving it the lyrics and the prompts then editing it, AI is the tool, it’s the instrument. — Uncle Korm (@UncleKorm) November 26, 2025

This seems like an extension of the older arguments against synthesizers and drum machines. But AI-generated singers, music videos, and entire songs certainly take the debate to a new level.

One commenter says God can use AI-generated music and videos to His glory, but another says soulless robots can only make empty ‘praise.’

So how do you determine someone’s soul when none of us know what a soul is? Every Christian music artist is a dead-to-rights sinner. Each one has a heart that lusts and connives and plots. AI doesn’t do any of those things. It simply creates a digital creation of a Godly music. If God can use horrific tragedy to bring people to Him - why do Christians think they’re better than God's plan? God can’t use AI music to touch someone’s soul? The hubris of humanity is beyond words. — MikeMac (@xmikemac) November 26, 2025

AI definitely has no soul. And the Holy Spirit definitely acts differently on people than objects. We should rightly question the genuinity.



The phrase Christ is King has no value without a believing soul behind the words.



There is no value for a robot to repeat meaninglessly. — Thomas Handley (@tommassive) November 26, 2025

Not even if a person receives joy from it? Makes them wonder who Christ is?



So God can NOT use an AI song to bring someone to Him? — MikeMac (@xmikemac) November 26, 2025

That’s certainly something to contemplate. We know an atheist can write the lyrics to a cherished hymn. 'O Holy Night' is that song, and it's been bringing comfort and joy to Christians at Christmas for over 150 years. Can machines do that, too?

One Christian has his answer. He says praise is praise, no matter the source.

Here's my two pennies. THAT was awesome, lol. We who Love the Lord and know His word are capable of discerning good from evil, AI or not, that thing was praising Jesus. — ♱Nial☈ (@Nialfire) November 26, 2025

On a deeper note, regardless of the source, if the music sparks your soul to sing God's Praise. then contrary to what some may thing, A REAL SOUL, A REAL PERSON can make the needed connection. IMO; this In the same way any other musical instrument can move a person. It's an instrument; that's it. We are the ones that make the connection real. — ♱Nial☈ (@Nialfire) November 26, 2025

I get this! I'm not even religious but I felt that music, "real" or not. — azdilla31 (@azdilla3l) November 26, 2025

AI is here to stay. Debate will be spirited (pun intended). Christians have heard that ‘the stones will cry out,’ maybe that extends to the AI-generated ones and the machine that made them, too.

