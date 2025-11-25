NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4 Million to Fund His Transition

Democrat Zohran Mamdani hasn’t even assumed office as mayor of New York, but he’s already begging for money. Who knew that delivering ‘free stuff’ would be so expensive? Mamdani says he needs to raise $4 million before the start of the New Year to fund his transition.

Advertisement

Here he is asking for donations with his creepy smile. (WATCH)

🚨 UPDATE: Zohran Mamdani voters can't believe their eyes as the communist KEEPS begging for money, announcing things can't actually be free.



So this dude won the election, demands money and kisses up to "threat to democracy tyrant" Donald Trump 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/AmcEnqT9Ey — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2025

Did he just say that. remember when he told them not to send money but to can start again. 😂 Wow. — Tru Blu_83 (@Tru_Blu_83) November 24, 2025

Those hands of his, reaching out to grab more of what you earned. — SteveAreno (@Steve_A_Reno) November 24, 2025

His hands won’t stop with the transition.

Posters say this is just the first of millions Mamdani will eventually demand from New Yorkers.

We called it, now New York will find out — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) November 24, 2025

He swindled millions. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2025

He’s about to swindle more millions. Not even trying to hide it. — Pamela (@SaraElae) November 24, 2025

New York was scammed — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) November 24, 2025

We need to step back and watch it all play out.

Posters note that Mamdani is inheriting the deep financial hole left behind by outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

Before he can spend a cent he is going to inherit a $8 billion budget shortfall from Adams. I don't know what kind of magic money tree he thinks he's going to shake to fund his extravagant promises with🤷🏻‍♀️ — Lisa (@politeracy) November 25, 2025

He's never had an actual job.



Mommy probably cut the funding off. That's what this is all about.



A large portion of politicians simply get into this line of business for the money. It's not about public service to them. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 24, 2025

No more allowance for Mamdani, he’s a big boy now.

Posters say Mamdani’s ‘free stuff’ will come with a hefty price tag.

All the voters that believed they would get "free stuff" by electing Mamdani are in for a rude awakening. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) November 24, 2025

Hand over your money willingly before we take it from you — Your Email Did Not Find Me Well (@yednfmw) November 24, 2025

It’ll be interesting to see the Mamdani voters’ reactions when his ‘pretty please’ act ends.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.