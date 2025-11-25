NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Says ‘Free Stuff’ Is Coming but First He Needs $4 Million to Fund His Transition

Dems Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly Contradict Each Other While Defending Sedition Video
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:19 AM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Democrat Zohran Mamdani hasn’t even assumed office as mayor of New York, but he’s already begging for money. Who knew that delivering ‘free stuff’ would be so expensive? Mamdani says he needs to raise $4 million before the start of the New Year to fund his transition.

Here he is asking for donations with his creepy smile. (WATCH)

His hands won’t stop with the transition.

Posters say this is just the first of millions Mamdani will eventually demand from New Yorkers.

We need to step back and watch it all play out.

Posters note that Mamdani is inheriting the deep financial hole left behind by outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

No more allowance for Mamdani, he’s a big boy now.

Posters say Mamdani’s ‘free stuff’ will come with a hefty price tag.

It’ll be interesting to see the Mamdani voters’ reactions when his ‘pretty please’ act ends.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK SOCIALISM

