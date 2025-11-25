Paid Endorsement: Governor Hopeful Eric Swalwell Releases Campaign Video Featuring His Unimpressive Staff

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:33 PM on November 25, 2025
Twitter

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell is running for California governor and just released an utterly cringe endorsement video featuring his own office staff. If you’ve ever wanted to see who’s helping Swalwell get nothing of note accomplished, here’s your chance.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

That’s always wise with any Swalwell video.

Commenters are calling the video the ultimate paid endorsement, and they don’t mean that in a good way.

Swalwell’s always had a small staff, it seems. Fang Fang hasn’t been on it in a decade.

Posters think they know why Swalwell is highlighting his aides.

Commenters noticed that the video was nothing but emotional cringe, and it lacked anything of substance.

He always looks like this. You’d think he’d hire an image consultant to help clean himself up. Not much to work with, though.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Eric Swalwell. 



2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CHINA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL GAVIN NEWSOM

