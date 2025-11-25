Paid Endorsement: Governor Hopeful Eric Swalwell Releases Campaign Video Featuring His Unimpressive Staff

Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell is running for California governor and just released an utterly cringe endorsement video featuring his own office staff. If you’ve ever wanted to see who’s helping Swalwell get nothing of note accomplished, here’s your chance.

Take a look. (WATCH)

My first and most important endorsement: my staff who’ve worked with me. pic.twitter.com/1mLCvBTSDp — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 25, 2025

Thank God I didn’t have the sound on. — White Guy (@noreplcement4yt) November 26, 2025

That’s always wise with any Swalwell video.

Commenters are calling the video the ultimate paid endorsement, and they don’t mean that in a good way.

Your “paid staffers” endorsed you? How novel. — Fake News Corp (@TheFNCorp) November 25, 2025

Oh, come now. You pay them. That's called a paid endorsement. — Donna Rae Lands (@LadyDonnaLands) November 25, 2025

This looks like a hostage film. Horrifying — Explosions of Bullshit (@ExplosionsOf_BS) November 25, 2025

Those gals love having a salary, we get it — Bill (@BillEng28345) November 25, 2025

My God! Not one nanogram of testosterone in the entire video. — KJofTikTok (@TheKJofTikTok) November 25, 2025

is Fang Fang included on the staff? — Dimitri Kourouklis (@kourouklislaw) November 25, 2025

Swalwell’s always had a small staff, it seems. Fang Fang hasn’t been on it in a decade.

Posters think they know why Swalwell is highlighting his aides.

Wow….nothing screams “strong endorsement” like the people who work for you!



At least that might give you a one up on Katie Porter…maybe that’s what you were going for with this. — Sagittarius A* 💫🇺🇸 (@deepblueocean_1) November 25, 2025

Porter will not be releasing a video of her aides endorsing her. If she does, no one will believe it.

Commenters noticed that the video was nothing but emotional cringe, and it lacked anything of substance.

Not a single accomplishment has been noted in any video you’ve made.



List out the actual accomplishments of these 13 years to improve your district and California.



Apparently no one mentions them. — Bryan McNally (@4CatRanch) November 26, 2025

Just when you thought nobody could be a bigger narcissist than Newsom, Swalwell shows up. — Doggos (@UScrappy24019) November 26, 2025

Take a shower, you look greasy. Brush those teeth 🥴 — Ange 🇺🇸 I'll make you a sandwich 🥪 😋 (@Borishxxoo) November 25, 2025

He always looks like this. You’d think he’d hire an image consultant to help clean himself up. Not much to work with, though.

