Dem Aftyn Behn Backpedals on Hating Nashville by Claiming She Was Conceived After a George Strait Concert

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:01 AM on November 25, 2025
Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File

Democrat candidate Aftyn Behn is running for a Tennessee congressional seat that includes some of Nashville. There’s a problem. Audio of Behn has surfaced where she says she hates Nashville and everything that makes the city what it is. Oopsie. Now she is laughably trying to backpedal on hating the music mecca by saying she was conceived after a famous country artist’s concert.

Get a load of this nonsense. (WATCH)

We sure did.

Here’s Behn expressing her hatred for all things Nashville. (WATCH)

She not only celebrated burning down police stations but also called for defunding police.

Commenters doubt Behn was conceived after a George Strait concert.

She’s a political treasure trove of bad takes.

Commenters say Behn may be from Tennessee, but she’ll never be a true Music City resident. 

Unfortunately, the Democrats have a surplus of dumb voters who will cast their votes for this crazy candidate simply because they see the ‘D’ next to her name.

