Dem Aftyn Behn Backpedals on Hating Nashville by Claiming She Was Conceived After a George Strait Concert

Democrat candidate Aftyn Behn is running for a Tennessee congressional seat that includes some of Nashville. There’s a problem. Audio of Behn has surfaced where she says she hates Nashville and everything that makes the city what it is. Oopsie. Now she is laughably trying to backpedal on hating the music mecca by saying she was conceived after a famous country artist’s concert.

Get a load of this nonsense. (WATCH)

Democrat Aftyn Behn bizarrely tries to walk back her comments saying she "hates" Nashville and country music.



"I do not hate country music, I was conceived after a George Strait concert." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/jqhixHhOq6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2025

Maybe that’s why she hates country music. — foolsteamahead (@foolteamhead) November 25, 2025

It’s not “apparently”. We all heard her say it. — Zollers SZN (@KC_Hushie) November 24, 2025

We sure did.

Here’s Behn expressing her hatred for all things Nashville. (WATCH)

She not only celebrated burning down police stations but also called for defunding police.

Commenters doubt Behn was conceived after a George Strait concert.

She says: "I do not hate country music, I was conceived after a George Strait concert."



This sounds like Barack Obama, who said "I was conceived during the Selma Voting Rights March" which was on March 7, 1965.



Barack was born on August 4, 1961. — Randal Clay (@StrafeRunner) November 25, 2025

If I was her opponent, I would just run ads with audio and video of her own quotes and conclude with "Aftyn Behn admits to having a therapist. That makes me the sane choice. What kind of name is that anyway?" — Lincoln Blackwood (@DW0979) November 24, 2025

She’s a political treasure trove of bad takes.

Commenters say Behn may be from Tennessee, but she’ll never be a true Music City resident.

She is NOT a Nashvillian. She is 36...grew up in Knoxville and went to a prestigious private HS (Webb School 2008). She then spent 8 years in Austin at UT (not the REAL UT) getting a undergrad and masters in liberal arts. Then comes to Nashville in 2017 as a community organizer. —David Harwood (@Davidharwood63) November 24, 2025

She meant every horrible statement she made about Nashville and the police, when she said it. In all likelihood she still does.

Anyone who votes for this woman is an idiot. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) November 24, 2025

Unfortunately, the Democrats have a surplus of dumb voters who will cast their votes for this crazy candidate simply because they see the ‘D’ next to her name.

