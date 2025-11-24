Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding the Police

A special election looms in Tennessee for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Mark Green resigned from the seat in July. On December 2, Republican Matt Van Epps or Democrat Aftyn Behn will be elected to replace Green. Behn’s campaign has been rocked by resurfaced audio in which she stated she hates Nashville. Now old tweets are coming back to haunt her.
Democrat Aftyn Behn turns into a bumbling mess after MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) blindsided her with old tweets about defunding the police.
Behn, who said she hates Nashville, is running for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district.
Catherine Rampell: Do you still stand by those tweets?
Behn: Um, I I’m not going to engage in in in uh cable news talking points…
Rampell: So you don't want to clarify whether you still believe that the police should be defunded?
Behn: Once again, I’m I don't remember these tweets, but I’m what I'm saying is that um.
Rampell: I'm not asking if you remember. What is your position today?
Behn: I mean, I’m I’m once again, I'm here to talk about my race, which is in uh literally nine days.
Her MS NOW appearance over the weekend is a train wreck. (WATCH)
The Internet is forever! 😂— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 24, 2025
It sure is.
Earlier this month, audio resurfaced of Behn saying she hates all things Nashville. (WATCH)
She hates Nashville! If she wins we are doomed!! pic.twitter.com/aupESiPGBh— JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) November 24, 2025
November 24, 2025
Part of Nashville is actually in the very district she’s running to represent and she says she hates it.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 24, 2025
Behn is a total mess.
Wow. That’s bad. How has she not been laughed off the stage yet??— Jewels (@Jewels_174) November 24, 2025
She has a ‘D’ next to her name.
Posters are surprised Behn didn’t have a rehearsed answer to specifically address the old tweets.
lol her face directly after they said “you made some tweets in 2020…” 😂 panic mode enabled.— ▪️ ▪️Redacted ▪️▪️⚡️ (@SwampLifeCowgrl) November 24, 2025
This whole exchange feels like a lesson in always expect the receipts.— WakoclipsR 𝕏 (@WakoclipsR) November 24, 2025
If a candidate has old tweets on a hot-button issue, they need a clear answer ready even if that answer is just their updated position.
The way she immediately goes to her talking points and entirely avoids the question hahahahaha— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 24, 2025
You can literally hear the stumble in her response! 😬— Nazeefa Fatima (@nazeefavisuals) November 24, 2025
It’s a simple yes or no question.
Commenters say Behn’s hate for Nashville and her desire to defund the police won’t deter Democrat voters.
Democrats will still blindly vote for her.— Macadamia (@rebelcarchick) November 24, 2025
If this lady wins, I lose all faith in elections.— Derek L ✈️ 🇺🇸 (@DerekLossing) November 24, 2025
Republican Matt Van Epps is favored to win the deep red district, but Democrats think Behn still has a chance and are pouring millions into the race. They’re hoping voters love her more than she hates Nashville.
