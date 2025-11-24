Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding the Police

Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:49 AM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

A special election looms in Tennessee for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Mark Green resigned from the seat in July. On December 2, Republican Matt Van Epps or Democrat Aftyn Behn will be elected to replace Green. Behn’s campaign has been rocked by resurfaced audio in which she stated she hates Nashville. Now old tweets are coming back to haunt her.

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrat Aftyn Behn turns into a bumbling mess after MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) blindsided her with old tweets about defunding the police.

Behn, who said she hates Nashville, is running for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district.

Catherine Rampell: Do you still stand by those tweets?

Behn: Um, I I’m not going to engage in in in uh cable news talking points…

Rampell: So you don't want to clarify whether you still believe that the police should be defunded?

Behn: Once again, I’m I don't remember these tweets, but I’m what I'm saying is that um.

Rampell: I'm not asking if you remember. What is your position today?

Behn: I mean, I’m I’m once again, I'm here to talk about my race, which is in uh literally nine days.

Her MS NOW appearance over the weekend is a train wreck. (WATCH)

It sure is.

Earlier this month, audio resurfaced of Behn saying she hates all things Nashville. (WATCH)

She has a ‘D’ next to her name.

Posters are surprised Behn didn’t have a rehearsed answer to specifically address the old tweets.

It’s a simple yes or no question.

Commenters say Behn’s hate for Nashville and her desire to defund the police won’t deter Democrat voters.

Republican Matt Van Epps is favored to win the deep red district, but Democrats think Behn still has a chance and are pouring millions into the race. They’re hoping voters love her more than she hates Nashville.

