Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashers in Charlotte

Democrats have shown repeatedly that all options are on the table to protect the party’s precious illegal aliens. Lying, blocking streets, attacking ICE agents, and now vandalism. MS NOW panel guest Jason Johnson gushes about the tires of ICE vehicles being slashed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yes, this is the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

MS NOW panelist Jason Johnson celebrates ICE vehicle tire-slashing in Charlotte:



"It is a demonstration that the American public, when they're not being listened to, these are the options they will take."



He’s absolutely giddy. pic.twitter.com/uaRowAKvt3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

none of this works...without mainstream media. — Paul Dausey (@pwdbeached) November 23, 2025

They celebrate this.

One poster says these pro-illegal alien tire-slashers could face some serious prison time. We would hope so.

I’ve regaled you with my fine arts background, but I also used to change tires when I was you in school. Dirty business. My point: slashing a set of tires today can easily be a $1000 loss to the owner. SUVs? Up to $2000. Pretty sure a prosecutor can make that a felony (and a felony is no joke). Slashing tires is serious business for many reasons. — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) November 23, 2025

“It’s dangerous behavior!” (That I approve of) pic.twitter.com/zsIzUWVqif — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

Democrats have no problem engaging in unlawful behavior to stop our nation’s immigration laws from being enforced.

Commenters laugh at the absurd notion of peaceful tire slashing that’s being pushed on MS NOW.

slashing tires and attacking law enforcement is not a demonstration. this is criminal and violent behavior and those who incite this are just as guilty. — pebbles (@pebbles9677) November 23, 2025

Committing a crime to impede law enforcement is nothing to celebrate. Jason Johnson should be ashamed of himself. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) November 23, 2025

Jason Johnson is so overjoyed by criminals slashing tires, you'd think he owns stock in the tire business. — JP (@J_P1776) November 23, 2025

Whenever they tell you who they really are, pay close attention — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) November 23, 2025

Democrats have made it absolutely clear that all illegal aliens take precedence over American citizens.

They celebrate and excuse violence in the service of keeping all illegal aliens within our borders.

What an absolute clown — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) November 23, 2025

“I won’t say I’m *suggesting* this but wow it’s awesome!" pic.twitter.com/r3BmCfUvmR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

“News network" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025

* BS NOW — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) November 23, 2025

MS NOW: ‘New Name, Same BS.’

