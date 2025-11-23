Bill Maher Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum
Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT

Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashers in Charlotte

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Democrats have shown repeatedly that all options are on the table to protect the party’s precious illegal aliens. Lying, blocking streets, attacking ICE agents, and now vandalism. MS NOW panel guest Jason Johnson gushes about the tires of ICE vehicles being slashed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yes, this is the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

They celebrate this.

One poster says these pro-illegal alien tire-slashers could face some serious prison time. We would hope so.

I’ve regaled you with my fine arts background, but I also used to change tires when I was you in school. Dirty business. My point: slashing a set of tires today can easily be a $1000 loss to the owner. SUVs? Up to $2000. Pretty sure a prosecutor can make that a felony (and a felony is no joke). Slashing tires is serious business for many reasons.

— PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) November 23, 2025

Democrats have no problem engaging in unlawful behavior to stop our nation’s immigration laws from being enforced.

Commenters laugh at the absurd notion of peaceful tire slashing that’s being pushed on MS NOW.

Democrats have made it absolutely clear that all illegal aliens take precedence over American citizens.

They celebrate and excuse violence in the service of keeping all illegal aliens within our borders.

MS NOW: ‘New Name, Same BS.’

