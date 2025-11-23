Jen Psaki and Katie Couric Say the ‘Sycophantic’ Press Is Throwing Softball Questions at Trump

VIP
Did Sen. Mark Kelly Mention That He Was Shot At?
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:48 AM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

To hear Democrats Jen Psaki and Katie Couric tell it, the press is too soft on President Donald Trump. Are they kidding? If that weren't enough, they also threw in a laughable Russian reference.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Covering for Biden, naturally. You know, real sycophancy.

Commenters are very familiar with how ‘journalists’ peppered Biden with the softest of questions. (WATCH)

Not many. We see Trump taking questions from the press at every opportunity.

Posters remember how Biden’s press conferences were highly controlled, with ‘journalists’ submitting questions in advance.

This practice doesn’t happen with Trump since he takes questions from the press off the cuff.

Of course, commenters were laughing at Psaki’s Kremlin reference. Check out this pic.

Yes, relentlessly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JEN PSAKI LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

