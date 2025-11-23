Jen Psaki and Katie Couric Say the ‘Sycophantic’ Press Is Throwing Softball Questions at Trump

To hear Democrats Jen Psaki and Katie Couric tell it, the press is too soft on President Donald Trump. Are they kidding? If that weren't enough, they also threw in a laughable Russian reference.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Jen Psaki and Katie Couric complain that Trump is getting softball questions from ‘sycophants’ in the press, unlike presidents in the past:



“It’s more of a Kremlin-esque press corps."



Beyond. Parody. pic.twitter.com/VmwdPxvygS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2025

She's a gaslighting American disgrace. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) November 22, 2025

Where were they during the whole Biden admin???? — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) November 22, 2025

Covering for Biden, naturally. You know, real sycophancy.

Commenters are very familiar with how ‘journalists’ peppered Biden with the softest of questions. (WATCH)

A ‘reporter’ asking Psaki’s old boss the tough questions:



“What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?"pic.twitter.com/t9CvyU4Lel — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2025

...but what's his fave ice cream flavor? — Everyone's A Critic (@cadencenickleby) November 22, 2025

“What was most enchanting about being President?" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2025

Not just that, but how many questions of any kind did Biden take in 4 years? — Jeff Agnew⚡️🏈 ⚡️ 🇺🇲 ⚡️🏈⚡️ (@Jeff_Cal_Exile) November 22, 2025

Not many. We see Trump taking questions from the press at every opportunity.

Posters remember how Biden’s press conferences were highly controlled, with ‘journalists’ submitting questions in advance.

Or prepared questions with the only ones called upon repeat them for a read response and the hustled out… all enabled by a corrupt enabling MSM! — Mike Bates (@miikebates) November 22, 2025

Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/XEk1j4pWYl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2025

This practice doesn’t happen with Trump since he takes questions from the press off the cuff.

Of course, commenters were laughing at Psaki’s Kremlin reference. Check out this pic.

“It’s more of a Kremlin-esque press corps."



😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/B43ujYUlkK — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) November 22, 2025

Wondered who’d be the first to post this. You won. 🏆 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2025

The Left and the Legacy Media deserve to be mocked and memed. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 22, 2025

Yes, relentlessly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

