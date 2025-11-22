Squall of Duty: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Miles Taylor Thinks the IRS Is Part of the U.S. Military

‘Anonymous’ author and political commentator Miles Taylor is jumping on the Democrats’ ‘illegal orders’ sedition bandwagon against President Donald Trump. Taylor has one of the dumbest takes we’ve seen so far. Apparently, he thinks the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is part of the U.S. military under Trump’s command.
Check it out. (READ)
Gee, another illegal order struck down.— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) November 21, 2025
But we were told Trump doesn’t make illegal orders? https://t.co/Psq9keqLIK
I didn't know that the IRS was a branch of the military?— Steven King 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@cusefan68) November 22, 2025
It’s not.
Posters say Taylor thinks we’re as ignorant as the majority of followers.
I did not know the IRS was part of the military.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 22, 2025
Geez yer dum.
He’s not dumb. His followers are. He’s just saying things he knows his flowers will believe. He knows he’s lying.— Florida Man 🐊 (@FLManBabyWoo) November 22, 2025
You do understand that there is a difference between a civil Executive Order and a military order through the chain of command, right.— William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) November 22, 2025
An IRS agent is not a soldier, and lives do not depend on his fellow agents knowing he will follow his orders.
Wait, sorting tax forms isn’t the same as trying to avoid IEDs? Someone let Taylor know.
Commenters say history shows this rogue judge’s ruling will most likely be overturned on appeal.
That's premature given the number of rulings overturned by higher courts. Save the childish "gotcha" for later.— Trailer Park Malleus (@malleus_returns) November 22, 2025
Set your timer, pumpkin.— robjceo (@robjceo) November 22, 2025
It will be thrown out with all the other garbage.
Give it a few days pic.twitter.com/8KlHG41PxG— BPaul ™️🇺🇸🏴☠️🇺🇸 (@JeepPrairie) November 22, 2025
Recommended
And how many of these have been overturned? The number is pretty close to “all”.— Roken (@Rokeniswatching) November 22, 2025
This is absolutely not a flex
Correct.
Posters say the nation’s highest court is likely exhausted from slapping down activist judges.
I imagine the SCOTUS is getting tired of getting and dealing with these stupid cases at this point.— Isten_Kardja (@Isten_Kardja) November 22, 2025
Judicial activism has become a team sport, with each district competing for the most frivolous rulings. This should become a national sport, with play offs, halftime shows, and maybe even the mainstream media filling in as cheerleaders— Tom Sutcliffe (@ThomasSutclif13) November 22, 2025
You actually just proved Trump's point.— Dana L. Coe (@danalcoe) November 22, 2025
His enemies will take ANY order he makes - regardless of actual legality - and attempt to define it as "illegal"
That’s the gist. Taylor and Democrats are trying to dishonestly frame that any order Trump makes should be assumed to be illegal. They’re politicizing the military and trying to sow chaos among soldiers.
Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.
Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member