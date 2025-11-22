Squall of Duty: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Miles Taylor Thinks the IRS Is Part of the U.S. Military

‘Anonymous’ author and political commentator Miles Taylor is jumping on the Democrats’ ‘illegal orders’ sedition bandwagon against President Donald Trump. Taylor has one of the dumbest takes we’ve seen so far. Apparently, he thinks the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is part of the U.S. military under Trump’s command.

Check it out. (READ)

Gee, another illegal order struck down.



But we were told Trump doesn’t make illegal orders? https://t.co/Psq9keqLIK — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) November 21, 2025

I didn't know that the IRS was a branch of the military? — Steven King 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@cusefan68) November 22, 2025

It’s not.

Posters say Taylor thinks we’re as ignorant as the majority of followers.

I did not know the IRS was part of the military.



Geez yer dum. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 22, 2025

He’s not dumb. His followers are. He’s just saying things he knows his flowers will believe. He knows he’s lying. — Florida Man 🐊 (@FLManBabyWoo) November 22, 2025

You do understand that there is a difference between a civil Executive Order and a military order through the chain of command, right.



An IRS agent is not a soldier, and lives do not depend on his fellow agents knowing he will follow his orders. — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) November 22, 2025

Wait, sorting tax forms isn’t the same as trying to avoid IEDs? Someone let Taylor know.

Commenters say history shows this rogue judge’s ruling will most likely be overturned on appeal.

That's premature given the number of rulings overturned by higher courts. Save the childish "gotcha" for later. — Trailer Park Malleus (@malleus_returns) November 22, 2025

Set your timer, pumpkin.

It will be thrown out with all the other garbage. — robjceo (@robjceo) November 22, 2025

Give it a few days pic.twitter.com/8KlHG41PxG — BPaul ™️🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@JeepPrairie) November 22, 2025

And how many of these have been overturned? The number is pretty close to “all”.



This is absolutely not a flex — Roken (@Rokeniswatching) November 22, 2025

Correct.

Posters say the nation’s highest court is likely exhausted from slapping down activist judges.

I imagine the SCOTUS is getting tired of getting and dealing with these stupid cases at this point. — Isten_Kardja (@Isten_Kardja) November 22, 2025

Judicial activism has become a team sport, with each district competing for the most frivolous rulings. This should become a national sport, with play offs, halftime shows, and maybe even the mainstream media filling in as cheerleaders — Tom Sutcliffe (@ThomasSutclif13) November 22, 2025

You actually just proved Trump's point.

His enemies will take ANY order he makes - regardless of actual legality - and attempt to define it as "illegal" — Dana L. Coe (@danalcoe) November 22, 2025

That’s the gist. Taylor and Democrats are trying to dishonestly frame that any order Trump makes should be assumed to be illegal. They’re politicizing the military and trying to sow chaos among soldiers.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

