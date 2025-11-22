Byron York Has Some Choice Quotes From Kamala Harris' 'Traveling Therapy Session' (TRY...
Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a...
REALLY? Sen. Elissa Slotkin Wants to Know 'What's Going on With Trump's Military...
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes Profusely for Honest Assessment of Crime in the City
VIP
Ron DeSantis Spots ANOTHER Example of Media's Climate Change Alarmism Being Embarrassingly...
Twitter's Location Feature Rollout Confirms The Worst: Bots Are Everywhere
Miranda Devine Points Out Who Endorsed Sen. Elissa Slotkin (the Seditious Video Makes...
An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New...
This Week on Capitol Hill: The Saudis, Epstein, and Peace
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time...
VIP
Put a Shirt On, Animals: Sec. Duffy Wants Americans to Stop Boarding Flights...
Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme...
Marjorie Taylor Greene has Announced Her Resignation From Congress
Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time...

Squall of Duty: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Miles Taylor Thinks the IRS Is Part of the U.S. Military

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on November 22, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

‘Anonymous’ author and political commentator Miles Taylor is jumping on the Democrats’ ‘illegal orders’ sedition bandwagon against President Donald Trump. Taylor has one of the dumbest takes we’ve seen so far. Apparently, he thinks the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is part of the U.S. military under Trump’s command.

Advertisement

Check it out. (READ)

It’s not. 

Posters say Taylor thinks we’re as ignorant as the majority of followers.

Wait, sorting tax forms isn’t the same as trying to avoid IEDs? Someone let Taylor know.

Commenters say history shows this rogue judge’s ruling will most likely be overturned on appeal.

Recommended

Byron York Has Some Choice Quotes From Kamala Harris' 'Traveling Therapy Session' (TRY Not to Laugh)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Correct.

Posters say the nation’s highest court is likely exhausted from slapping down activist judges.

That’s the gist. Taylor and Democrats are trying to dishonestly frame that any order Trump makes should be assumed to be illegal. They’re politicizing the military and trying to sow chaos among soldiers.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRS JUDGES MILITARY SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Byron York Has Some Choice Quotes From Kamala Harris' 'Traveling Therapy Session' (TRY Not to Laugh)
Doug P.
REALLY? Sen. Elissa Slotkin Wants to Know 'What's Going on With Trump's Military Purge?'
Doug P.
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes Profusely for Honest Assessment of Crime in the City
Doug P.
Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a Question We ALL Have
Doug P.
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time to Rethink That Whole 'Ally' Thing
justmindy
An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New York Rewards Him with 4 Years in Prison
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Byron York Has Some Choice Quotes From Kamala Harris' 'Traveling Therapy Session' (TRY Not to Laugh) Doug P.
Advertisement