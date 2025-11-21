James Comer Reads Aloud Fundraising Letter to Epstein Offering Dinner with Hakeem Jeffries

Dem Sheldon Whitehouse Whines Taxpayers Didn’t Pay for His Brazilian Climate Change Vacati...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on November 21, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries’s name has turned up in emails received by Jeffrey Epstein. Republicans have released a 2013 email sent by a progressive fundraising agency, which claims they were working with Jeffries. The agency laughably referred to Jeffries as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack’ in an email message to Epstein. The letter offered a chance to have dinner with Jeffries and President Barack Obama.

Republican James Comer read the letter on the House floor while also poking fun at Democrat Jasmine Crockett. It’s a two-fer! (WATCH)

It was hilarious.

Commenters say Jeffries needs to start calling himself ‘Brooklyn’s Barack.’

We could still use ‘Dollar Store Obama’ occasionally to mix things up.

Posters are wondering if Jeffries and Jeffrey’s relationship goes beyond this fundraising letter.

We saw it, so you had to see it, too.

Comer made fun of Jasmine Crockett, who recently tried to pass off another Jeffrey Epstein as THE Jeffrey Epstein.

It really should be made into a running gag.

Commenters are predicting that when the Epstein files are released, it’s going to be bad news for Democrats.

If this blows up in the Democrats’ faces, it will be one of the biggest political miscalculations of all time.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

