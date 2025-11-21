James Comer Reads Aloud Fundraising Letter to Epstein Offering Dinner with Hakeem Jeffries

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries’s name has turned up in emails received by Jeffrey Epstein. Republicans have released a 2013 email sent by a progressive fundraising agency, which claims they were working with Jeffries. The agency laughably referred to Jeffries as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack’ in an email message to Epstein. The letter offered a chance to have dinner with Jeffries and President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Republican James Comer read the letter on the House floor while also poking fun at Democrat Jasmine Crockett. It’s a two-fer! (WATCH)

James Comer reads “Brooklyn’s Barack” email on House floor:



“Let’s read it to make sure. To Jeffrey Epstein. That’s the real Jeffrey Epstein, not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein." pic.twitter.com/XsUFny4Ozu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2025

It was hilarious.

Commenters say Jeffries needs to start calling himself ‘Brooklyn’s Barack.’

Comer took Hakeem’s lunch, ate it all right in front of him and made him pick up the tab.

Ouch. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 20, 2025

I really wish Hakeem would lean into the “Brooklyn’s Barack” thing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2025

Yes. We should drop the Temu Obama moniker , and start referring to him as “Brooklyn Barry”. — Calamity Jules (@CalamityJules2) November 20, 2025

We could still use ‘Dollar Store Obama’ occasionally to mix things up.

Posters are wondering if Jeffries and Jeffrey’s relationship goes beyond this fundraising letter.

True story. pic.twitter.com/FLam7ZkSog — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 20, 2025

We saw it, so you had to see it, too.

Comer made fun of Jasmine Crockett, who recently tried to pass off another Jeffrey Epstein as THE Jeffrey Epstein.

Not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/WM4jMKXWxx — Noel (@TheeNoel2) November 20, 2025

😂😂😂😂 not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein.



I don’t know which is funnier, that one, or



Brooklyn’s Barack 😂😂😂😂 — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) November 20, 2025

I hope they'll say "not the jasmine Crockett's Epstein" every single time



Every

Single

Time — It is what it is (@2Luminaries) November 20, 2025

It really should be made into a running gag.

Commenters are predicting that when the Epstein files are released, it’s going to be bad news for Democrats.

Democrats are going to wish they never asked to release the Epstein files. Hakeem Jeffries is getting his nose rubbed in it, and it’s glorious. — CONSTITUTIONAL PATRIOT🇺🇸 (@Frankperrewar) November 20, 2025

This is going to backfire like everything else they do. Now we need GOP to buy a spine or a back bone and take some action. Stop playing nice the Democrat/socialist is playing dirty. — Anthonl AZ🌵 (@Anthon21516Lisa) November 20, 2025

If this blows up in the Democrats’ faces, it will be one of the biggest political miscalculations of all time.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.