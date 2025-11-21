James Comer Reads Aloud Fundraising Letter to Epstein Offering Dinner with Hakeem Jeffries

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries’s name has turned up in emails received by Jeffrey Epstein. Republicans have released a 2013 email sent by a progressive fundraising agency, which claims they were working with Jeffries. The agency laughably referred to Jeffries as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack’ in an email message to Epstein. The letter offered a chance to have dinner with Jeffries and President Barack Obama.
Republican James Comer read the letter on the House floor while also poking fun at Democrat Jasmine Crockett. It’s a two-fer! (WATCH)
James Comer reads “Brooklyn’s Barack” email on House floor:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2025
“Let’s read it to make sure. To Jeffrey Epstein. That’s the real Jeffrey Epstein, not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein." pic.twitter.com/XsUFny4Ozu
Dude. That was awesome.— MiMi ♥️🇺🇸 (@MiMiLooLooTx) November 20, 2025
🙌 pic.twitter.com/27XXVICkuI
It was hilarious.
Commenters say Jeffries needs to start calling himself ‘Brooklyn’s Barack.’
Comer took Hakeem’s lunch, ate it all right in front of him and made him pick up the tab.— Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 20, 2025
Ouch.
I really wish Hakeem would lean into the “Brooklyn’s Barack” thing— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2025
Yes. We should drop the Temu Obama moniker , and start referring to him as “Brooklyn Barry”.— Calamity Jules (@CalamityJules2) November 20, 2025
We could still use ‘Dollar Store Obama’ occasionally to mix things up.
Posters are wondering if Jeffries and Jeffrey’s relationship goes beyond this fundraising letter.
True story. pic.twitter.com/FLam7ZkSog— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 20, 2025
November 20, 2025
We saw it, so you had to see it, too.
Comer made fun of Jasmine Crockett, who recently tried to pass off another Jeffrey Epstein as THE Jeffrey Epstein.
Not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/WM4jMKXWxx— Noel (@TheeNoel2) November 20, 2025
Recommended
😂😂😂😂 not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein.— WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) November 20, 2025
I don’t know which is funnier, that one, or
Brooklyn’s Barack 😂😂😂😂
I hope they'll say "not the jasmine Crockett's Epstein" every single time— It is what it is (@2Luminaries) November 20, 2025
Every
Single
Time
It really should be made into a running gag.
Commenters are predicting that when the Epstein files are released, it’s going to be bad news for Democrats.
Democrats are going to wish they never asked to release the Epstein files. Hakeem Jeffries is getting his nose rubbed in it, and it’s glorious.— CONSTITUTIONAL PATRIOT🇺🇸 (@Frankperrewar) November 20, 2025
This is going to backfire like everything else they do. Now we need GOP to buy a spine or a back bone and take some action. Stop playing nice the Democrat/socialist is playing dirty.— Anthonl AZ🌵 (@Anthon21516Lisa) November 20, 2025
If this blows up in the Democrats’ faces, it will be one of the biggest political miscalculations of all time.
