VIP
Truth About Lies: Jasmine Crockett Says Democrats Need to Focus More on the...
VIP
Nikki Haley’s Son: Naturalized Citizens Have No Business Holding American Office and He's...
Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed
VIP
One of Charlotte's Best Places to Get a Taco Has Closed Because of...
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick indicted for $5M FEMA rip-off – Santos lost his seat for...
VIP
NEVER Forget What They Stood For: The Left Enters the 'Feigned Ignorance' Phase...
Space Crime Continuum: Astronaut's Ex Faces Jail Time for False Accusations of Worlds...
Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than...
Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to...
Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes Threatened Lawsuit From CAIR Designating It a Terrorist Organiza...
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride...
Brandon Johnson Says the Trump Administration Can’t Accept That the North Won the...
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents...

Conspiracies Collide as President Trump Signs Act to Release the Epstein Files

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:47 AM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrats and Republicans voted for it, and now they’re going to get it, possibly in more ways than one. On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump signed the recently passed Epstein File Transparency Act. The DOJ now has thirty days to release the files that the Democrat Party is banking on to take down Trump. Meanwhile, many MAGA voters predict bad things are coming for the Democrats instead.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!

"The tables have turned!"

We'll have to wait and see.

Some posters say the signing feels anti-climactic.

Recommended

Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed
justmindy
Advertisement

Will Trump be right?

With the signing comes conspiracy theories. Many MAGA supporters say Trump set a trap and Democrats just willingly rushed into it, just like he planned all along.

We would love to see several prominent Democrats exposed in the files.

Democrats are already rolling out a conspiracy of their own. ‘The Epstein files have been wiped clean!’

Advertisement

Democrats will say and do anything to prolong Epstein files hysteria and keep their BlueAnon crowd riled up.

Others' expectations are set at zero.

It’s best to keep expectations low, so if someone does get thrown in prison, you’ll be genuinely surprised. In the meantime, brace yourselves for possibly 30 long, excruciating days of 'what's taking so long to release the files?'

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed
justmindy
Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
Brett T.
Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and Comes Up Empty
Doug P.
Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than Elon Musk
Brett T.
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride Flag (and People Have Thoughts)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed justmindy
Advertisement