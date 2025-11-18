CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to Avoid Trump Lawsuit

Text Vex: Hakeem Jeffries Ignores Reporter’s Question About the D.C. Democrat Linked to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:21 AM on November 18, 2025
Twitter

The Jeffrey Epstein emails have been a bust concerning President Donald Trump, much to the disappointment of ‘journalists.’ Boo hoo! That hasn’t stopped them from talking incessantly about Epstein and Trump. But they still have to be extra careful and watch their wording to avoid a Trump lawsuit.

Here’s a hilarious example of that from CNN. (WATCH)

Well, that’s a given.

Posters ‘appreciate’ how much work ‘journalists’ are putting into desperately making the Epstein nothingburger into a somethingburger. Heck, they’d even settle for an anythingburger at this point.

We saw how she slyly snuck that in.

Commenters say Trump’s lawsuits against ABC News and CBS News have ‘journalists’ watching what they say. Of course, they should have been doing that all along, right?

The threat of accountability scares them to death. Good.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JEFFREY EPSTEIN LAWSUIT MEDIA BIAS

