CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to Avoid Trump Lawsuit

The Jeffrey Epstein emails have been a bust concerning President Donald Trump, much to the disappointment of ‘journalists.’ Boo hoo! That hasn’t stopped them from talking incessantly about Epstein and Trump. But they still have to be extra careful and watch their wording to avoid a Trump lawsuit.

Advertisement

Here’s a hilarious example of that from CNN. (WATCH)

The lawsuit-avoidance dance legacy media is doing before teeing up implications that Trump was engaged in wrongdoing with Epstein is really something to behold. pic.twitter.com/GDCmtuMHdf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

I moved on from their lies and the same old broken records. Their own so-called journalists/anchors have no integrity. — Γεώργιος 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 🇨🇾 🇮🇹 Byzantium (@DoubleGXioti) November 17, 2025

Well, that’s a given.

Posters ‘appreciate’ how much work ‘journalists’ are putting into desperately making the Epstein nothingburger into a somethingburger. Heck, they’d even settle for an anythingburger at this point.

“Just to be clear we’re not saying he’s guilty of any wrongdoing, but HAVE YOU SEEN how bad these emails about Trump are?? — Peak Perspective (@TopPerspectiveX) November 17, 2025

"No accusations of wrong doing... so far." They had to throw that in.

They know Trump won't hesitate to sue them if they aren't careful. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 17, 2025

I heard yet! They are laughable! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) November 17, 2025

“There’s no accusations of any wrongdoing….so far."



Very subtle, Kate Bouldan — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

We saw how she slyly snuck that in.

Commenters say Trump’s lawsuits against ABC News and CBS News have ‘journalists’ watching what they say. Of course, they should have been doing that all along, right?

It’s amazing what a couple of successful fake news lawsuits will do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

Yes and I think he should continue to bring lawsuits when they lie about him. The only way that the media changes, is if they're held accountable. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 17, 2025

Its beautiful to watch. They know if they defame him he's going to break out the big stick. Incentives drive behavior. — shokunin (@hattoricapital) November 17, 2025

The CYA is amusing to behold. They got the message, Trump Style! 😱😂 — Douglas Cyr (@DouglasCyr15) November 17, 2025

🎯A few multimillion dollar settlements will do that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

The threat of accountability scares them to death. Good.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.