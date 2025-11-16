Dem to Scott Jennings: Blasting Drug Boats Must End Since Bananas, Kids, and Girlfriends Could Be Onboard

We don’t know how Scott Jennings doesn’t laugh himself out of CNN’s studio most nights. The Republican commentator matches wits with some of the dumbest Democrats the party has to offer. On Friday’s NewsNight, a panel Democrat stated that President Donald Trump needs to stop blasting narco-terrorist drug boats speeding from Venezuela because the vessels might be stocked with bananas, kids, or… girlfriends? Wut?!

Advertisement

Listen to this insanity. (WATCH)

Bananas, children, & girlfriends … oh my! Last night’s debate on the president obliterating narco-terrorists in our hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/tPCjxSfSRp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 15, 2025

They’re smuggling drugs. Not children and girlfriends… 😂 — Chris White (@Chris369W) November 15, 2025

Are we sure? That could easily be Suzy, Pam, and Allison in those boats trying to get home to America. Their boyfriends could be waiting patiently on the shore.

Commenters say they don’t care who is on those boats, if they are a danger to America.

Frankly? I don't really care if people do drugs. However, fentanyl is killing our kids and I am more worried about their lives than I am dudes running drugs on some power boat — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) November 15, 2025

'But...but...they might have bananas and girlfriends...and...stuff.'

Why did that sound like the opening of a bad off-colour joke? 😄

Your point, Thief, is correct. The panel (aside from Scott) are wannabe political intelligencia. They come off as failed comedians. — NotYourFool (@NotYourFool10) November 16, 2025

The crazy lengths Democrats will go to be anti-Trump still shocks us sometimes.

Wait, we just got a pic that backs up that Democrat’s banana theory.

Caribbean Banana Boat Rides pic.twitter.com/AiMtb2KiBB — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) November 15, 2025

I still haven’t seen a single fishing pole or net on any of those boats - just barrels - also where’s all the grieving widows of the brave “fishermen”? Keep up the good work Mr. Jennings! — James (@JamesMesek56074) November 15, 2025

Silly, they lower the girlfriends and children into the water to grab the fish, no rods or nets needed.

Commenters have some closing observations.

Never seen a “banana” boat with engines like these. — Strike4 (@SouthofSeabrook) November 15, 2025

Those must be some really nice freaking bananas



on a speedboat in the middle of the night



are they dipped in gold?? — Uppity🤪 (@TexasUppity) November 15, 2025

is this why i haven't received my shipment of girlfriends scott? — Matt G (@matchewgrey) November 15, 2025

That’s exactly it. Their last words were, ‘Day-O!’ All that was left were sad, floating bananas.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.