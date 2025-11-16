Dem to Scott Jennings: Blasting Drug Boats Must End Since Bananas, Kids, and Girlfriends Could Be Onboard

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on November 16, 2025
Twitchy

We don’t know how Scott Jennings doesn’t laugh himself out of CNN’s studio most nights. The Republican commentator matches wits with some of the dumbest Democrats the party has to offer. On Friday’s NewsNight, a panel Democrat stated that President Donald Trump needs to stop blasting narco-terrorist drug boats speeding from Venezuela because the vessels might be stocked with bananas, kids, or… girlfriends? Wut?!

Listen to this insanity. (WATCH)

Are we sure? That could easily be Suzy, Pam, and Allison in those boats trying to get home to America. Their boyfriends could be waiting patiently on the shore.

Commenters say they don’t care who is on those boats, if they are a danger to America.

The crazy lengths Democrats will go to be anti-Trump still shocks us sometimes.

Wait, we just got a pic that backs up that Democrat’s banana theory.

Silly, they lower the girlfriends and children into the water to grab the fish, no rods or nets needed.

Commenters have some closing observations.

That’s exactly it. Their last words were, ‘Day-O!’ All that was left were sad, floating bananas.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

