Swing Schiff: Dem Senator Is Now Asking ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ After Decade-Long War With Trump

Is Democrat Adam Schiff finally feeling the pressure, or is something else going on? He recently went from ‘Destroy President Donald Trump and MAGA’ to ‘Let’s be friends’ in the blink of an eye. You know he doesn’t believe a word coming out of his mouth.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff: We have to get past the “ruinous idea" of making presidents unsuccessful because of politics and "stop viewing each other as our enemy."



You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/V4aWcl6qvC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2025

Schiff saying “stop viewing each other as our enemy“ is a joke. You can’t hear him say something like that without cringing from the sheer hypocrisy of it. — Alan Billman (@alanbillman) November 16, 2025

That one has exactly zero self awareness, obviously. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 15, 2025

Lying is what he does best. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2025

It’s all he does.

Posters were quick to note why Schiff has possibly had a change of heart. Wait, does he even have a heart to change?

Said a man under investigation by the current DOJ at the behest of the current President. This is rich! — George Denton (@LGDenton) November 15, 2025

He’ll say anything, no matter how egregious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2025

I expected nothing less from him. — George Denton (@LGDenton) November 15, 2025

Schiff will say whatever he feels is necessary to survive.

Commenters say Schiff is lying to get a rise out of MAGA supporters who know him best.

I’m convinced they’re just trying to make people angry at this point, because this is just ridiculous. I’d be lying if I said this doesn’t genuinely make me furious because of the obvious hypocrisy. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) November 15, 2025

Apparently we need to have our minds controlled if I’m understanding Sen.Melonhead correctly! — Hot Potato Salad (@Coldsub69) November 15, 2025

“can’t we all just come together?"



- Serial divider and hoaxer Adam Schiff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2025

It’s so hypocritical it boggles the mind.

Commenters say they know exactly why he’s doing it.

They always expose themselves. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 15, 2025

I mean there’s gaslighting and then there’s whatever this is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2025

They really do! It's like they're rubbing what they've done in our faces and proud of it. — 🌟🇺🇸Mimi Balone🇺🇸✊ #SaveTheChildren🔥 (@MMBalone) November 16, 2025

Schiff’s got his Biden pardon in pocket and probably thinks he’s untouchable. We’ll see how well that works out for him. Oh, and Adam, we can't be friends.

