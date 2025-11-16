Swing Schiff: Dem Senator Is Now Asking ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ After Decade-Long War With Trump

@Pontifex: 'There Can Be No Peace Without Justice'
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Is Democrat Adam Schiff finally feeling the pressure, or is something else going on? He recently went from ‘Destroy President Donald Trump and MAGA’ to ‘Let’s be friends’ in the blink of an eye. You know he doesn’t believe a word coming out of his mouth.

Check this out. (WATCH)

It’s all he does.

Posters were quick to note why Schiff has possibly had a change of heart. Wait, does he even have a heart to change?

Schiff will say whatever he feels is necessary to survive.

Commenters say Schiff is lying to get a rise out of MAGA supporters who know him best.

It’s so hypocritical it boggles the mind.

Commenters say they know exactly why he’s doing it.

Schiff’s got his Biden pardon in pocket and probably thinks he’s untouchable. We’ll see how well that works out for him. Oh, and Adam, we can't be friends.

