Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party

Watching the Democrats flail their arms about deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s emails has been something to see. It’s truly much ado about nothing when it comes to President Donald Trump. Interestingly, what we’ve learned from the emails is that Epstein was obsessed with Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings reveals Epstein’s hatred of Trump had him reaching out to others to help take him down.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just flipped the script on a frantic attorney who tried to spin the Epstein emails as a Trump scandal. Stacy Schneider insisted the release was somehow devastating for Trump — but @ScottJenningsKY didn’t let that fantasy survive more than a few seconds. SCHNEIDER: “His connections to Epstein, as shown in those emails, according to Epstein, is unsavory. And it’s not good for him.”Jennings fired back with a series of hammer blows to her entire narrative: JENNINGS: “Is that new information that he knew Jeffrey Epstein?” “Is it new information that Trump excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago?” Then he dropped the real headline: “The only new information that we got this week of those emails was that somebody from the New York Times was advising Jeffrey Epstein, and we learned tonight from the Washington Post that Jeffrey Epstein was programing Democratic members of Congress.” “We didn’t learn anything we didn’t already know about Donald Trump, which was other than Jeffrey Epstein, hated Donald Trump.” “And now Democrats are aligning themselves with Jeffrey Epstein because Orange man, bad!”

Here’s Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings just flipped the script on a frantic attorney who tried to spin the Epstein emails as a Trump scandal.



Stacy Schneider insisted the release was somehow devastating for Trump — but @ScottJenningsKY didn’t let that fantasy survive more than a few seconds.… pic.twitter.com/OoigRcq60z — Overton (@overton_news) November 15, 2025

The Democrats have desperately put all their eggs in the Epstein basket, and they're likely all about to be crushed.

Democrats are trying so hard to make nothing into something. Jennings loves playing the spoiler. He dropped a truth bomb and scored a direct hit as the picture attests.

That woman is desperate to paint an earth shattering revelation of Trump n Epstein. Glad For Scott to set the record straight. I couldn’t stand to tune into CNN. — Sandypar (@dubug333) November 15, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein is now the moral voice of the Democratic Party — Archibald Bunker (@meathead13234) November 15, 2025

That appears to be the case. It is revealing that Jeffrey Epstein had TDS just like his fellow Democrats.

Jennings mentioned a House Democrat who was working with Epstein. Here she is. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! It was just exposed that Jeffrey Epstein was texting a DEMOCRAT member of Congress during a 2019 hearing while they questioned Pres. Trump's former attorney.



Stacey Plaskett.



Looks like Epstein was coaching her. Will the Left ignore this?pic.twitter.com/FyV2qNzQQc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025

We may not end up knowing everything, but I think we're about to learn a whole lot real quick about our sitting members of congress. — Jordan 🇺🇸 (@StormZ54004859) November 15, 2025

Scott Jennings destroyed that feeble narrative! The real headline is the corrupt media and Democrat politicians were tied to Epstein. Our President excommunicated him long ago. Focus on the swamp criminals! — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) November 15, 2025

The Democrats have riled up their base over Epstein to get Trump. How hilarious would it be if Epstein ends up sinking the Democrat Party?

