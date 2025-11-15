Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party

'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:48 AM on November 15, 2025
Twitchy

Watching the Democrats flail their arms about deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s emails has been something to see. It’s truly much ado about nothing when it comes to President Donald Trump. Interestingly, what we’ve learned from the emails is that Epstein was obsessed with Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings reveals Epstein’s hatred of Trump had him reaching out to others to help take him down.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just flipped the script on a frantic attorney who tried to spin the Epstein emails as a Trump scandal.

Stacy Schneider insisted the release was somehow devastating for Trump — but @ScottJenningsKY didn’t let that fantasy survive more than a few seconds.

SCHNEIDER: “His connections to Epstein, as shown in those emails, according to Epstein, is unsavory. And it’s not good for him.”Jennings fired back with a series of hammer blows to her entire narrative:

JENNINGS: “Is that new information that he knew Jeffrey Epstein?”

“Is it new information that Trump excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago?”

Then he dropped the real headline:

“The only new information that we got this week of those emails was that somebody from the New York Times was advising Jeffrey Epstein, and we learned tonight from the Washington Post that Jeffrey Epstein was programing Democratic members of Congress.”

“We didn’t learn anything we didn’t already know about Donald Trump, which was other than Jeffrey Epstein, hated Donald Trump.”

“And now Democrats are aligning themselves with Jeffrey Epstein because Orange man, bad!”

Here’s Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

The Democrats have desperately put all their eggs in the Epstein basket, and they're likely all about to be crushed.

Democrats are trying so hard to make nothing into something. Jennings loves playing the spoiler. He dropped a truth bomb and scored a direct hit as the picture attests.

That appears to be the case. It is revealing that Jeffrey Epstein had TDS just like his fellow Democrats.

Jennings mentioned a House Democrat who was working with Epstein. Here she is. (WATCH)

The Democrats have riled up their base over Epstein to get Trump. How hilarious would it be if Epstein ends up sinking the Democrat Party?

