Democrat Senator’s Nasty Face-First Fall Has Well-Wishers Telling John Fetterman to ‘Get Better, Man!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on November 15, 2025
AP Photo/Gene Puskar

Senator John Fetterman took a nasty spill on Thursday. The hulking Democrat from Pennsylvania said he felt light-headed, and that's when he fell face-first to the ground. Doctors attributed the dive to a flare-up of a heart problem called ventricular fibrillation. 

On Saturday, Fetterman released photos of his ‘new’ face. Smile included. (READ)

(post continues) ...Truly."

"See you back in DC."

AWESOME! Glad he made it back! 

We’re happy to see him in good spirits.

One poster says that Fetterman’s facial scarring might not be such a bad thing. (WATCH)

Too bad it didn’t happen before Halloween.

We think this next comment is from 1997. It’s not often you see a Chumbawamba reference in 2025. (WATCH)

Catchy. Not bad for a one-hit wonder.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and funny observations.

Hey, Fetterman! Get better, man! Seriously, we're glad to see you're okay.

