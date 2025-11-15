Democrat Senator’s Nasty Face-First Fall Has Well-Wishers Telling John Fetterman to ‘Get Better, Man!’

Senator John Fetterman took a nasty spill on Thursday. The hulking Democrat from Pennsylvania said he felt light-headed, and that's when he fell face-first to the ground. Doctors attributed the dive to a flare-up of a heart problem called ventricular fibrillation.

On Saturday, Fetterman released photos of his ‘new’ face. Smile included. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has made a FULL RECOVERY, releases photo of his injuries after suffering a fall and being transported to a hospital



"20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home...I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.… pic.twitter.com/u0e4eI0usE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025

(post continues) ...Truly." "See you back in DC." AWESOME! Glad he made it back!

That looks like it was a horrific fall! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 15, 2025

Bet that stings just a bit. — Back7Slash (@Back7Slash) November 15, 2025

Face got wrecked, but the smile survived 😂 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) November 15, 2025

We’re happy to see him in good spirits.

One poster says that Fetterman’s facial scarring might not be such a bad thing. (WATCH)

Not gonna lie, the placement of that scar could potentially be kinda bad@ss 😂



DARK FETTERMAN...? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 15, 2025

Too bad it didn’t happen before Halloween.

We think this next comment is from 1997. It’s not often you see a Chumbawamba reference in 2025. (WATCH)

He gets knocked down, he gets up again nothings ever going to keep him down. — CG (@Curtisgower2) November 15, 2025

Catchy. Not bad for a one-hit wonder.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and funny observations.

Oh man. He's wasn't even trying to save face. — Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) November 15, 2025

He’s just trying to look like Mike Tyson. — Bison, Bourbon, Battlestar Galactica (@BisonSipBourbon) November 15, 2025

I think the true story is AOC gave him a cheap shot.



The fall was a cover-up — LateBoomer (@sdcamar1) November 15, 2025

Lol damn... keep smiling. Its not the fall that defines, its the force in which one gets up that matters. — radioface (@RadioFaceAz) November 15, 2025

I don't agree with him most of the time but glad he has recovered — DahlgrenDDG43 (@DahlgrenDDG43) November 15, 2025

Hey, Fetterman! Get better, man! Seriously, we're glad to see you're okay.

