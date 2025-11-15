Democrat Senator’s Nasty Face-First Fall Has Well-Wishers Telling John Fetterman to ‘Get Better, Man!’

Senator John Fetterman took a nasty spill on Thursday. The hulking Democrat from Pennsylvania said he felt light-headed, and that's when he fell face-first to the ground. Doctors attributed the dive to a flare-up of a heart problem called ventricular fibrillation.
On Saturday, Fetterman released photos of his ‘new’ face. Smile included. (READ)
🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has made a FULL RECOVERY, releases photo of his injuries after suffering a fall and being transported to a hospital— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025
"20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home...I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.… pic.twitter.com/u0e4eI0usE
(post continues) ...Truly."
"See you back in DC."
AWESOME! Glad he made it back!
That looks like it was a horrific fall!— JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 15, 2025
Bet that stings just a bit.— Back7Slash (@Back7Slash) November 15, 2025
Face got wrecked, but the smile survived 😂— Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) November 15, 2025
We’re happy to see him in good spirits.
One poster says that Fetterman’s facial scarring might not be such a bad thing. (WATCH)
Not gonna lie, the placement of that scar could potentially be kinda bad@ss 😂— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 15, 2025
DARK FETTERMAN...?
Dark Fetterman courtesy of @grok imagine pic.twitter.com/9QgXCYNq1R— PJ OShea (@PJOSheagadadada) November 15, 2025
Too bad it didn’t happen before Halloween.
We think this next comment is from 1997. It’s not often you see a Chumbawamba reference in 2025. (WATCH)
He gets knocked down, he gets up again nothings ever going to keep him down.— CG (@Curtisgower2) November 15, 2025
🎙 Chumbawamba - Tubthumping pic.twitter.com/Dr7LiI1RGx— MP10 (@MusicPills10) November 9, 2025
Catchy. Not bad for a one-hit wonder.
Commenters have some closing thoughts and funny observations.
Oh man. He's wasn't even trying to save face.— Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) November 15, 2025
He’s just trying to look like Mike Tyson.— Bison, Bourbon, Battlestar Galactica (@BisonSipBourbon) November 15, 2025
I think the true story is AOC gave him a cheap shot.— LateBoomer (@sdcamar1) November 15, 2025
The fall was a cover-up
Lol damn... keep smiling. Its not the fall that defines, its the force in which one gets up that matters.— radioface (@RadioFaceAz) November 15, 2025
I don't agree with him most of the time but glad he has recovered— DahlgrenDDG43 (@DahlgrenDDG43) November 15, 2025
Hey, Fetterman! Get better, man! Seriously, we're glad to see you're okay.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member