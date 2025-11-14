Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchfork...
Sheepness in Seattle: CNN’s Erin Burnett Gets Starry-Eyed Over the Latest Big City...
Thanks! LOL! Newsom Press Office's Hate-Meme Accidentally Makes JD Vance Look Even COOLER...
VIP
Republicans Against Trump and Occupy Democrats Deferring to Epstein on Character Is Someth...
'Classy': Miranda Devine Points to Hunter Biden's Personal Attack As Proof Her Reporting...
YUP, He Went ... THERE! John Kennedy Just Proverbially NEUTERED Chuck Schumer and...
Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the...
Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to...
VIP
Eric Swalwell Wants a Trial ASAP to Prove His Innocence (If This Comment...
*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth...
Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X...
Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly...
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows...
Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on...

Interview or Interrogation? Scott Jennings Explains What Katie Couric Was Trying to Coax From Fetterman

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 14, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

If you had an unsettling feeling watching ‘journalist’ Katie Couric’s recent back-and-forth with Democrat Senator John Fetterman, you weren’t alone. Republican commentator Scott Jennings knows what he saw. We’ll get to that in a bit. 

Advertisement

But first, the ‘interview.’ (READ)

Senator John Fetterman refuses to back down as Katie Couric continuously tries to get him to condemn Charlie Kirk.

Couric: Do you think his body should have been flown on Air Force Two? 

Fetterman: I'd say that that was [Trump's/Vance's] choice.

Couric: Did you have any issues now in hindsight over some of the things that Charlie Kirk said? 

Fetterman: Charlie engaging in debate would never justify what's happened. I just chose not to take the opportunity to argue his views after children lost their father in the most violent public way.

Couric: I think some people might say Charlie Kirk's rhetoric was extreme ... People think his words lead to violence.

Fetterman: I think we agree that we probably didn't agree with much of what he said. But I'm sure we both agree that you shouldn't execute them in public.

It's remarkable when a man gets murdered and idiots like @katiecouric are most worried about condemning his rhetoric.

Here’s Fetterman on Katie Couric’s podcast. (WATCH)

That wasn’t an interview.

Jennings agrees. He says Couric was trying to get Fetterman to dump on the late Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in a political assassination.

Recommended

Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchforks
justmindy
Advertisement

Fetterman continues to impress with his refusal to echo the evil sentiments of his fellow Democrats.

Commenters have noticed that Democrats like Couric continue to push that Kirk was hateful, but never provide receipts.

Advertisement

Her ‘facts’ are unknown, but her utter disdain for Kirk is clear.

Despite her best efforts, Couric could not coax her own hate out of Fetterman.

That’s exactly what it all boils down to.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS JOHN FETTERMAN MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchforks
justmindy
Thanks! LOL! Newsom Press Office's Hate-Meme Accidentally Makes JD Vance Look Even COOLER (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)
Sam J.
Sheepness in Seattle: CNN’s Erin Burnett Gets Starry-Eyed Over the Latest Big City Socialist Sensation
Warren Squire
'Classy': Miranda Devine Points to Hunter Biden's Personal Attack As Proof Her Reporting Has Been Spot On
Doug P.
YUP, He Went ... THERE! John Kennedy Just Proverbially NEUTERED Chuck Schumer and We're Here FOR IT (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchforks justmindy
Advertisement