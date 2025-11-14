Interview or Interrogation? Scott Jennings Explains What Katie Couric Was Trying to Coax From Fetterman

If you had an unsettling feeling watching ‘journalist’ Katie Couric’s recent back-and-forth with Democrat Senator John Fetterman, you weren’t alone. Republican commentator Scott Jennings knows what he saw. We’ll get to that in a bit.

But first, the ‘interview.’ (READ)

Senator John Fetterman refuses to back down as Katie Couric continuously tries to get him to condemn Charlie Kirk. Couric: Do you think his body should have been flown on Air Force Two? Fetterman: I'd say that that was [Trump's/Vance's] choice. Couric: Did you have any issues now in hindsight over some of the things that Charlie Kirk said? Fetterman: Charlie engaging in debate would never justify what's happened. I just chose not to take the opportunity to argue his views after children lost their father in the most violent public way. Couric: I think some people might say Charlie Kirk's rhetoric was extreme ... People think his words lead to violence. Fetterman: I think we agree that we probably didn't agree with much of what he said. But I'm sure we both agree that you shouldn't execute them in public. It's remarkable when a man gets murdered and idiots like @katiecouric are most worried about condemning his rhetoric.

Here’s Fetterman on Katie Couric’s podcast. (WATCH)

That wasn’t an interview.

Jennings agrees. He says Couric was trying to get Fetterman to dump on the late Charlie Kirk, who was murdered in a political assassination.

These aren’t questions. These are just her hateful views being laundered as questions in the hopes someone will join her ghoulish attempt to smear Charlie and blame him for his own murder. Fetterman, once again, proves his backbone & moral compass. https://t.co/0fqnWsXYQS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 14, 2025

Exactly, she is the interviewer , not the person expressing her viewpoint, yet she asks the questions to make her viewpoint crystal clear. What a joke — Shannon Marnell (@Mar4206Marnell) November 14, 2025

Nobody conducts a struggle session with the eager perkiness of Katie Couric.



There's a reason Ann Coulter called her the "affable Eva Braun" decades ago. — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) November 14, 2025

She tried so hard to get Fetterman to agree with her. Good for him not backing down. And doing it with class. — Tammy Wegner (@wegner_tammy) November 14, 2025

Fetterman continues to impress with his refusal to echo the evil sentiments of his fellow Democrats.

Commenters have noticed that Democrats like Couric continue to push that Kirk was hateful, but never provide receipts.

Charlie was a moderate Christian conservative.



If Katie thinks he 'deserved' this because of his beliefs, she thinks we ALL deserve the same thing. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 14, 2025

I love the "hateful things" because they never list any "hateful things" — Jeff Haga (@jahaga64) November 14, 2025

It'd be nice if she had actually supplied quotes and not just endless innuendo. — Stark Raving Sane (@aflickerofdoubt) November 14, 2025

That was my take too. She is spewing hate speech under the guise that she claims Charlie did so. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) November 14, 2025

Her ‘facts’ are unknown, but her utter disdain for Kirk is clear.

Despite her best efforts, Couric could not coax her own hate out of Fetterman.

Good for Senator Fetterman not engaging in her assumptions. — Insearchoftruth (@Insearchof_0823) November 14, 2025

John Fetterman stands alone as the only democrat politician with integrity 👏 — Paul Scalice (@scalice_paul) November 14, 2025

Fetterman is a real class act. He doesn't waste time tearing people down or playing games for political points. I feel like he's someone you can have a conversation with, and even if you disagree in the end, you can walk away without fearing a knife in your back. — CyberKnight (@CyberKnight1) November 14, 2025

She is one of the most awful people on the planet — Flavious Bravado (@FlaviousBravado) November 14, 2025

Honorable man. Despicable woman. — Pamela M (@PamelaM94321783) November 14, 2025

That’s exactly what it all boils down to.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

