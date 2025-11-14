From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet
Zoom and Gloom: Remote DNC Union Workers Are Furious They’re Being Ordered Back to the Workplace

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 14, 2025
Twitchy

The DNC recently decided to end its COVID-era work arrangements. What does that mean? No more working from home for DNC union workers. As expected, the pandemic exception has morphed into an entitlement for the Democrat employees. They’re furious, of course.

Here’s more info. (READ)

LMFAO! The Democrat Party has called their workers BACK to in-person work, and the union is LIVID.

"I didn't KNOW there was a "DNC union" 

"The party's union called the decision 'CALLOUS.'"

"It's SHOCKING to see the DNC chair disregard staff's valid concerns...this change feels callous considering current economy conditions created by the Trump administration."

Here’s Fox News covering the reaction. (WATCH)

They’re spoiled children, just like most Democrats.

Commenters are still shaking their heads over the fact that the DNC has a union. Who knew?

Don’t get us started on the DNC’s union’s union’s union!

Posters are welcoming the DNC union members back to the world of adult responsibility.

justmindy
Yep, no more t-shirts and pajamas and days at the movies while on the clock.

Commenters want to know why the return to the workplace won’t be until next year.

DNC union workers haven’t used their legs in several years. They have to build their strength up and lose weight to drive or fit through most doorways. Ozempic doesn’t work overnight.

