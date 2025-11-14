Zoom and Gloom: Remote DNC Union Workers Are Furious They’re Being Ordered Back to the Workplace

The DNC recently decided to end its COVID-era work arrangements. What does that mean? No more working from home for DNC union workers. As expected, the pandemic exception has morphed into an entitlement for the Democrat employees. They’re furious, of course.

LMFAO! The Democrat Party has called their workers BACK to in-person work, and the union is LIVID. "I didn't KNOW there was a "DNC union" "The party's union called the decision 'CALLOUS.'" "It's SHOCKING to see the DNC chair disregard staff's valid concerns...this change feels callous considering current economy conditions created by the Trump administration."

The DNC has a union… and it’s already throwing shade? Peak chaos 😂 — Akay (@royalguyy2k) November 14, 2025

They’re spoiled children, just like most Democrats.

Commenters are still shaking their heads over the fact that the DNC has a union. Who knew?

DNC Union. that's a good one 🤣😂 — Shan Specter (@Shan_Specter) November 14, 2025

I guess it's hard work always coming up with the next propaganda campaign. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025

The DNC union likely has its own union. On and on it goes. pic.twitter.com/S6nmthL5jg — that guy (@Led_Zephyr_) November 14, 2025

Don’t get us started on the DNC’s union’s union’s union!

Posters are welcoming the DNC union members back to the world of adult responsibility.

DNC shocked staff have to show up! welcome to the working world — Pankaj Agrawal (@iampankaj_007) November 14, 2025

Even the DNC can't escape the irony of their own policies biting back. Welcome to reality, Dems. Time to see how real-world work feels. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) November 14, 2025

The 52 week vacation is over. — Arnold Kalti (@Kal92858Kalti) November 14, 2025

Yep, no more t-shirts and pajamas and days at the movies while on the clock.

Commenters want to know why the return to the workplace won’t be until next year.

Why is it necessary to give them till February before having to go back to work 5 days a week? — Vince B (@vincebrown63) November 14, 2025

Wish we had that option — Justin Boots (@Thumpers69) November 14, 2025

'the union is LIVID' mostly because they have become so large from snacking around the house, that they have nothing nice to wear, or cant get up and move. — Gerald Adams (@GeraldAdamsIWV) November 14, 2025

The movie Wall-E might have had it right back in 2008 pic.twitter.com/G71CCGhwYJ — J Ridout (@jridout_) November 13, 2025

DNC union workers haven’t used their legs in several years. They have to build their strength up and lose weight to drive or fit through most doorways. Ozempic doesn’t work overnight.

