White House Trolls Dems Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries With One Last Sombrero Video (WATCH)

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump, with his marker, reopened the federal government. The 43-day Schumer Shutdown was finally over. But there felt like something was missing. Yes, closure was needed.

That’s when the White House meme team stepped in with a Sombrero send-off. (WATCH)

🔥 BREAKING: White House releases EPIC troll-job of Hakeem Jeffries with a sombrero, mustache and mariachi with Chuck Schumer from the shutdown



President Trump's social media team is the BEST 🤣



They lost, BIG TIME. And got trolled while it happened. pic.twitter.com/yh7w8PZT3L — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

Cue the liberal meltdowns — K Patriot (@KPatriot2025) November 13, 2025

Ooohh.. Sarah McLachlan gone be mad 😂😂 — 🇺🇸Side-Eyed Chloe 👀 (@sideeyedchloe) November 13, 2025

Maybe Trump can appease her with a sizable donation to the ASPCA.

For all that Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have put us through, they deserved this roasting.

Temu Obama & Discount Chuck getting ratio’d by the White House…

brother this is PEAK American comedy — Aviral (@iaviralgupta) November 13, 2025

The White House has the best meme team. They were ready to go with this one. Hilarious. 🤣 — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) November 13, 2025

Bruh! The White House keeps releasing bangers. Love it baby! — Suzanne (@suzannebabygirl) November 13, 2025

No worries, there's more memes where those came from...😁 — mon(t)cada 🇺🇲 (@MontcadaS) November 13, 2025

Remember when political communications were boring press briefings?



I don’t miss those days at all. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 13, 2025

Vice President JD Vance understands memes. If he succeeds Trump, we won’t go back to boring.

This seems like a farewell to sombrero memes. Is this really the end?

They got absolutely smoked. I will miss the sombreros. — Joe Testa (@BryptoJoe) November 13, 2025

Im gonna miss the hats. Cinco De Mayo cant come fast enough. 😭😭😭 — Ford Lincoln Mercury 🇺🇸 (@SnakeKingLA96) November 13, 2025

It's the end of an era 😂 I'm kinda gonna miss the sombrero memes, not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/j0xUyVYTZp — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 13, 2025

Lol. They should get married — Shan Specter (@Shan_Specter) November 13, 2025

They’ll most likely be divorced from their leadership positions soon.

We need the humor of memes after the torture and uncertainty that the Democrats just made the entire country endure.

These despicable ppl put Americans through 40+ days of pain FOR NOTHING. Nothing. I hope voters see through the noise and acknowledge the Dems are the ones to blame for their pain — i’m a cliche (@iamacliche2024) November 13, 2025

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is finally over. Took a while, but at least people can get back to work now. — PADI 🫂 (@PadiXYZ) November 13, 2025

WE ARE SO BACK. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025

Yes, we are.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

