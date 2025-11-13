White House Trolls Dems Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries With One Last Sombrero Video (WATCH)

Charlamagne Says Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is the Most Effective Messenger the Dems Have
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on November 13, 2025
ImgFlip

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump, with his marker, reopened the federal government. The 43-day Schumer Shutdown was finally over. But there felt like something was missing. Yes, closure was needed.

That’s when the White House meme team stepped in with a Sombrero send-off. (WATCH)

Maybe Trump can appease her with a sizable donation to the ASPCA.

For all that Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have put us through, they deserved this roasting.

Vice President JD Vance understands memes. If he succeeds Trump, we won’t go back to boring.

This seems like a farewell to sombrero memes. Is this really the end?

They’ll most likely be divorced from their leadership positions soon.

We need the humor of memes after the torture and uncertainty that the Democrats just made the entire country endure.

Yes, we are.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

