VIP
Is It Just Me or Has She Gotten Even More Annoying? Michelle Obama...
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgi...
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE...
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know...
An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's...
Tim Burchett Slams Chuck Schumer While Hilariously Hinting That AOC Is Gunning for...
Why Comedian Link Lauren Wants to Appear on The View
VIP
Socialist Seattle Mayor-Elect Wants to Force Closing Grocery Stores to Stay Open Despite...
AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists...
John Fetterman Realizes His Democrat Colleagues Are Sick & Twisted & Gavin Newsom...
X Users Resolve Elizabeth Warren and Zohran Mamdani's 'Billionaire Not Pictured' Problem f...
'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About...
Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall: Conservatives Offer Prayers, BlueSky Descends into Vile...
Dems Realize the Shutdown Screwed Them: Leadership Fight Heats up

This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds of (Climate) Change

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Democrat Nancy Pelosi may be leaving Congress, but she’s still out pushing nonsensical climate change hysteria. She’s blaming climate change for mass migration to America. Looks like Mother Nature had the perfect response to her noxious emissions.

Advertisement

This long-winded speech really blows. (WATCH)

Looks like building a southern border is actually fighting climate change. Neat.

Commenters are laughing because journalists at the scene were enjoying their own ‘Silent Spring.’ (WATCH)

Like her alcohol, Pelosi’s political career will soon be on ice. She’s retiring when her term ends.

Posters say Pelosi spun the Democrats’ ‘Wheel of Blame’ before her speech. It landed on ‘climate change.’

Recommended

Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities
justmindy
Advertisement

Puppet master Putin is using President Donald Trump to make climate change worse. Nazi. Fascism. Hitler. See, we hit all the talking points.

Posters say change is blowing in the wind, and it’s mussing up Pelosi’s do.

Is there anything climate change can't do?

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NANCY PELOSI VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities
justmindy
'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know About Gavin Newsom
Warren Squire
An Old Post Mocking Trump Comes Back to Bite Eric Swalwell After He's Referred for a Criminal Probe
Doug P.
Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall: Conservatives Offer Prayers, BlueSky Descends into Vile Attacks
justmindy
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgiving
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities justmindy
Advertisement