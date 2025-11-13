This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds of (Climate) Change

Democrat Nancy Pelosi may be leaving Congress, but she’s still out pushing nonsensical climate change hysteria. She’s blaming climate change for mass migration to America. Looks like Mother Nature had the perfect response to her noxious emissions.

This long-winded speech really blows. (WATCH)

A rambling Nancy Pelosi blames mass migration to the US on...climate change. pic.twitter.com/tAGejuSG5j — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

Well, we certainly need to make the climate here less welcoming, then! — CommonSense (@Smatterchuboy) November 13, 2025

Looks like building a southern border is actually fighting climate change. Neat.

Commenters are laughing because journalists at the scene were enjoying their own ‘Silent Spring.’ (WATCH)

Nancy had trouble ginning up any interest from reporters “on the subject”🤡 pic.twitter.com/yMMke7vaOU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

I think were all asleep 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

Ginning? I see what you did there… — TanksToTweets (@TanksToTweets) November 13, 2025

I thought Gin was her specialty?



Oh wait, that’s Scotch. My bad. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 13, 2025

Like her alcohol, Pelosi’s political career will soon be on ice. She’s retiring when her term ends.

Posters say Pelosi spun the Democrats’ ‘Wheel of Blame’ before her speech. It landed on ‘climate change.’

I thought we were done with the climate scam.



So exhausting. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 13, 2025

Would like to hear Nancy explain the current situation at the border. Did the climate suddenly get better in the last 12 months? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

I think they have a little chart with a few options on who to blame for any one thing: Trump, Putin, climate change, Republicans.

"What should we blame migration on? We can't blame Trump, Republicans or Putin for this one, so we'll choose climate change." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 13, 2025

Puppet master Putin is using President Donald Trump to make climate change worse. Nazi. Fascism. Hitler. See, we hit all the talking points.

Posters say change is blowing in the wind, and it’s mussing up Pelosi’s do.

The wind and her hair is awesome 👏 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2025

Climate change messed up her hair pic.twitter.com/HFNvF42oIB — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) November 13, 2025

Is there anything climate change can't do?

