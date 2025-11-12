President Trump Signs Bill Ending the Schumer Shutdown and Officially Reopening the Federal Government

On Wednesday, Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted to end the Schumer Shutdown 222-209 in the House of Representatives. The Democrat Party held the American people hostage for 43 days - the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. They have nothing to show for it but the battered and disrupted lives of the American people.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump signed the resolution in the Oval Office shortly after it passed. (WATCH)

President Trump signs bill to OFFICIALLY reopen the government, ending the Democrat Shutdown.



Let's get our country WORKING again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QJqX90k9sC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025

🚨THIS JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump signs bill officially ending the US government shutdown



This shutdown was the longest in U.S. history... pic.twitter.com/AwHygoJcOm — Opulent Ventures (@OpulentVenture) November 13, 2025

It was a triumphant moment for Trump and the Republican Party.

Trump has a message for all voters. (READ)

President Trump has a MESSAGE for the American people ahead of the 2026 midterms. This is crucial. "I just want to tell the American people - you should NOT forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to the country!" Never let them win again.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

🚨JUST NOW: President Trump has a MESSAGE for the American people ahead of the 2026 midterms. This is crucial.



"I just want to tell the American people - you should NOT forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to the country!"… pic.twitter.com/nTYbtV8b3y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

I never forget nor forgive what the Democrats have consistently done to this country. — J (@JayTC53) November 13, 2025

The Schumer Shutdown would still be going, if not for a small group of rogue Democrats who saw their party about to destroy Thanksgiving and possibly Christmas for all Americans.

Commenters say they will carry Trump’s message into the midterm elections and beyond.

The President is right, DO NOT FORGET! We must remember the Democrats' shutdown stunt and their destructive agenda that hurts the country. Use the 2026 midterms to deliver a massive defeat! — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) November 13, 2025

He’s right. Americans have a short memory but THIS time we can’t afford one.

Remember the shutdown.

Remember the chaos.

Remember the lies.

2026 is payback at the ballot box. — Aviral (@iaviralgupta) November 13, 2025

We will not forget! 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 — Edamommy (@Edamommy03) November 13, 2025

It’s imperative that we don’t.

Democrats' lust for power and control is still there. We must vote as if our lives depend on it, because they do.

Trump’s 2026 warning signals a fight to restore LAW, JOBS, and AMERICAN PRIDE before leftist ruin becomes permanent. — Emilia H (@Emilia__writes) November 13, 2025

They will do everything in their power to crush us and ruin us if they gain power again — Rising Eagle (@risingeagleusa) November 13, 2025

Never forget.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.