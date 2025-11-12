WATCH - This Ain’t Camelot, It’s CRINGEALOT: Kennedy Heir Clicked ‘Upload’ & We’re...
President Trump Signs Bill Ending the Schumer Shutdown and Officially Reopening the Federal Government

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:01 PM on November 12, 2025
Pool via AP

On Wednesday, Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted to end the Schumer Shutdown 222-209 in the House of Representatives. The Democrat Party held the American people hostage for 43 days - the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. They have nothing to show for it but the battered and disrupted lives of the American people.

President Donald Trump signed the resolution in the Oval Office shortly after it passed. (WATCH)

It was a triumphant moment for Trump and the Republican Party.

Trump has a message for all voters. (READ)

President Trump has a MESSAGE for the American people ahead of the 2026 midterms. This is crucial.

"I just want to tell the American people - you should NOT forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to the country!"

Never let them win again.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

The Schumer Shutdown would still be going, if not for a small group of rogue Democrats who saw their party about to destroy Thanksgiving and possibly Christmas for all Americans.

Commenters say they will carry Trump’s message into the midterm elections and beyond.

It’s imperative that we don’t.

Democrats' lust for power and control is still there. We must vote as if our lives depend on it, because they do.

Never forget.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

